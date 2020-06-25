Clear

Rob's June 25th North Alabama Weather Forecast

Low clouds will gradually erode Thursday allowing for some sunshine to break through. Once again the best chances of afternoon thunderstorms will be south of the Tennessee River.

Huntsville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 31624

Reported Deaths: 879
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery339487
Jefferson3187129
Mobile3164134
Tuscaloosa166535
Marshall11829
Lee95936
Shelby84323
Morgan8182
Franklin79910
Madison7536
Walker73112
Elmore70612
Dallas6877
Butler58227
Chambers52927
Tallapoosa52469
Autauga46310
Etowah45312
Baldwin4499
DeKalb4455
Unassigned44012
Lowndes42417
Russell3910
Pike3734
Houston3724
Bullock33210
Coffee3261
Cullman3263
Lauderdale3234
Colbert3145
Limestone2940
Barbour2871
Sumter27112
Hale26419
Wilcox2578
Covington2544
Marengo24811
Clarke2305
St. Clair2192
Calhoun2125
Dale2090
Talladega1936
Winston1932
Choctaw18512
Marion17912
Chilton1782
Pickens1746
Escambia1726
Monroe1712
Blount1651
Jackson1633
Greene1576
Conecuh1513
Macon1507
Randolph1479
Bibb1381
Henry1234
Crenshaw1183
Perry960
Washington946
Lawrence810
Fayette601
Lamar590
Cherokee567
Geneva530
Coosa521
Clay342
Cleburne231
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 37235

Reported Deaths: 556
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby8490170
Davidson8062102
Rutherford221133
Hamilton217629
Trousdale14695
Sumner123151
Williamson84014
Knox7405
Robertson72210
Lake6900
Putnam6757
Wilson65815
Bledsoe6161
Out of TN6048
Tipton5714
Sevier4893
Bedford4454
Montgomery4076
Bradley4063
Unassigned2710
Hardeman2601
Rhea2570
Maury2482
Loudon2431
Macon2353
Fayette2242
Madison2012
McMinn19217
Dyer1810
Cheatham1770
Hamblen1564
Cumberland1523
Dickson1500
Blount1423
Monroe1154
Washington1090
Coffee1020
Lawrence973
Lauderdale841
Gibson801
Anderson792
Sullivan772
Hardin765
Obion741
Jefferson730
Franklin693
Wayne690
Hickman660
Greene582
Haywood572
Grundy551
White553
Marion544
Smith531
Unicoi530
Lincoln510
Marshall491
McNairy470
Warren460
Overton450
DeKalb440
Weakley441
Giles420
Hawkins422
Roane410
Henry370
Carroll361
Polk360
Carter341
Cocke320
Meigs310
Crockett283
Perry280
Campbell271
Johnson270
Henderson260
Grainger250
Sequatchie240
Cannon230
Jackson220
Morgan221
Stewart190
Claiborne180
Humphreys181
Chester160
Decatur160
Fentress150
Scott140
Clay120
Houston100
Benton91
Union90
Van Buren60
Lewis50
Moore50
Pickett50
Hancock30

 

 

