Spike in coronavirus cases

A discussion with Dr. Karen Landers from the Alabama Department of Public Health
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Montgomery
|3307
|85
|Jefferson
|3100
|126
|Mobile
|3052
|132
|Tuscaloosa
|1637
|35
|Marshall
|1140
|9
|Lee
|900
|35
|Shelby
|811
|22
|Franklin
|784
|10
|Morgan
|775
|2
|Madison
|727
|6
|Walker
|712
|10
|Elmore
|689
|12
|Dallas
|660
|6
|Butler
|579
|27
|Chambers
|520
|27
|Tallapoosa
|518
|69
|Autauga
|447
|8
|Baldwin
|435
|9
|Etowah
|429
|12
|DeKalb
|427
|5
|Unassigned
|427
|10
|Lowndes
|423
|15
|Russell
|378
|0
|Pike
|366
|4
|Houston
|354
|4
|Bullock
|325
|9
|Coffee
|315
|1
|Cullman
|312
|3
|Lauderdale
|306
|4
|Colbert
|303
|5
|Limestone
|283
|0
|Barbour
|279
|1
|Sumter
|269
|12
|Hale
|264
|18
|Wilcox
|251
|8
|Marengo
|243
|11
|Covington
|238
|2
|Clarke
|221
|4
|St. Clair
|210
|2
|Calhoun
|208
|5
|Dale
|206
|0
|Talladega
|189
|6
|Choctaw
|185
|12
|Winston
|178
|1
|Marion
|171
|12
|Pickens
|171
|6
|Chilton
|169
|2
|Monroe
|168
|2
|Escambia
|166
|6
|Jackson
|159
|3
|Greene
|157
|6
|Blount
|156
|1
|Macon
|147
|7
|Conecuh
|144
|1
|Randolph
|144
|9
|Bibb
|132
|1
|Henry
|121
|3
|Crenshaw
|116
|3
|Washington
|94
|6
|Perry
|91
|0
|Lawrence
|77
|0
|Fayette
|59
|1
|Lamar
|57
|0
|Cherokee
|56
|7
|Coosa
|52
|1
|Geneva
|51
|0
|Clay
|34
|2
|Cleburne
|23
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|8268
|166
|Davidson
|7867
|98
|Rutherford
|2150
|33
|Hamilton
|2120
|28
|Trousdale
|1468
|5
|Sumner
|1212
|49
|Williamson
|813
|14
|Knox
|716
|5
|Robertson
|715
|10
|Lake
|689
|0
|Putnam
|676
|7
|Wilson
|649
|15
|Bledsoe
|613
|1
|Tipton
|565
|4
|Out of TN
|537
|8
|Sevier
|464
|3
|Bedford
|436
|4
|Bradley
|393
|3
|Montgomery
|392
|5
|Hardeman
|257
|1
|Rhea
|256
|0
|Unassigned
|253
|0
|Maury
|241
|2
|Loudon
|239
|1
|Macon
|230
|3
|Fayette
|213
|2
|Madison
|202
|2
|McMinn
|183
|16
|Cheatham
|175
|0
|Dyer
|174
|0
|Dickson
|150
|0
|Cumberland
|148
|3
|Blount
|139
|3
|Hamblen
|134
|4
|Monroe
|110
|4
|Washington
|107
|0
|Coffee
|99
|0
|Lawrence
|95
|3
|Lauderdale
|82
|1
|Gibson
|80
|1
|Anderson
|78
|2
|Sullivan
|75
|2
|Obion
|73
|1
|Hardin
|71
|5
|Franklin
|69
|3
|Wayne
|67
|0
|Hickman
|65
|0
|Jefferson
|64
|0
|Greene
|56
|2
|White
|55
|3
|Haywood
|54
|2
|Marion
|53
|4
|Unicoi
|53
|0
|Grundy
|51
|1
|Smith
|51
|1
|Lincoln
|49
|0
|Marshall
|48
|1
|McNairy
|45
|0
|Overton
|44
|0
|Weakley
|44
|0
|DeKalb
|43
|0
|Hawkins
|42
|2
|Warren
|39
|0
|Giles
|38
|0
|Henry
|37
|0
|Carroll
|36
|1
|Polk
|36
|0
|Roane
|35
|0
|Carter
|32
|1
|Cocke
|31
|0
|Meigs
|31
|0
|Perry
|28
|0
|Campbell
|27
|1
|Crockett
|26
|3
|Johnson
|26
|0
|Grainger
|25
|0
|Henderson
|25
|0
|Sequatchie
|24
|0
|Cannon
|23
|0
|Jackson
|22
|0
|Morgan
|22
|1
|Stewart
|19
|0
|Claiborne
|18
|0
|Humphreys
|18
|1
|Chester
|16
|0
|Decatur
|15
|0
|Fentress
|15
|0
|Clay
|14
|0
|Scott
|14
|0
|Houston
|10
|0
|Union
|9
|0
|Benton
|8
|1
|Van Buren
|6
|0
|Lewis
|5
|0
|Moore
|5
|0
|Pickett
|5
|0
|Hancock
|3
|0