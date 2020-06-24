Dr. Jimmy Shaw, Florence City Schools Superintendent
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Montgomery
|3254
|79
|Jefferson
|3025
|125
|Mobile
|3014
|132
|Tuscaloosa
|1604
|31
|Marshall
|1097
|9
|Lee
|865
|35
|Franklin
|779
|10
|Shelby
|779
|22
|Morgan
|759
|2
|Madison
|711
|6
|Walker
|695
|8
|Elmore
|677
|11
|Dallas
|640
|6
|Butler
|576
|26
|Chambers
|514
|27
|Tallapoosa
|513
|69
|Autauga
|436
|8
|Unassigned
|423
|10
|Baldwin
|422
|9
|Lowndes
|420
|14
|Etowah
|415
|12
|DeKalb
|414
|5
|Russell
|366
|0
|Pike
|357
|3
|Houston
|348
|4
|Bullock
|325
|9
|Coffee
|313
|1
|Cullman
|305
|1
|Colbert
|298
|5
|Lauderdale
|297
|4
|Barbour
|276
|1
|Limestone
|273
|0
|Sumter
|268
|12
|Hale
|262
|18
|Wilcox
|246
|8
|Marengo
|237
|11
|Covington
|224
|2
|Clarke
|217
|5
|Calhoun
|207
|4
|St. Clair
|204
|2
|Dale
|202
|0
|Choctaw
|185
|12
|Talladega
|185
|6
|Winston
|177
|1
|Pickens
|169
|6
|Marion
|168
|12
|Chilton
|163
|2
|Monroe
|162
|2
|Escambia
|158
|6
|Greene
|154
|5
|Jackson
|152
|3
|Blount
|150
|1
|Macon
|148
|6
|Randolph
|142
|8
|Conecuh
|141
|1
|Bibb
|126
|1
|Henry
|119
|3
|Crenshaw
|115
|3
|Washington
|94
|6
|Perry
|88
|0
|Lawrence
|76
|0
|Fayette
|58
|1
|Cherokee
|56
|6
|Lamar
|55
|0
|Geneva
|51
|0
|Coosa
|50
|1
|Clay
|33
|2
|Cleburne
|22
|1
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|8064
|165
|Davidson
|7716
|96
|Hamilton
|2103
|26
|Rutherford
|2100
|32
|Trousdale
|1466
|5
|Sumner
|1196
|49
|Williamson
|793
|13
|Robertson
|708
|10
|Knox
|693
|5
|Lake
|689
|0
|Putnam
|673
|7
|Out of TN
|632
|8
|Wilson
|625
|15
|Bledsoe
|613
|1
|Tipton
|563
|4
|Bedford
|432
|4
|Sevier
|422
|3
|Montgomery
|385
|5
|Bradley
|349
|3
|Hardeman
|257
|1
|Rhea
|255
|0
|Loudon
|234
|1
|Unassigned
|225
|0
|Maury
|224
|2
|Macon
|223
|3
|Fayette
|203
|2
|Madison
|196
|2
|McMinn
|175
|15
|Cheatham
|167
|0
|Dyer
|164
|0
|Dickson
|146
|0
|Cumberland
|145
|3
|Blount
|130
|3
|Hamblen
|121
|4
|Monroe
|109
|4
|Washington
|103
|0
|Coffee
|99
|0
|Lawrence
|81
|2
|Gibson
|77
|1
|Anderson
|75
|2
|Lauderdale
|75
|1
|Sullivan
|73
|2
|Obion
|71
|1
|Franklin
|69
|2
|Hardin
|69
|5
|Wayne
|65
|0
|Hickman
|64
|0
|Jefferson
|64
|0
|Greene
|56
|2
|White
|54
|3
|Unicoi
|53
|0
|Marion
|50
|3
|Smith
|50
|1
|Lincoln
|49
|0
|Grundy
|48
|1
|Haywood
|48
|2
|Marshall
|46
|1
|Overton
|43
|0
|Weakley
|43
|0
|DeKalb
|42
|0
|McNairy
|42
|0
|Hawkins
|40
|2
|Carroll
|36
|1
|Henry
|36
|0
|Polk
|36
|0
|Roane
|34
|0
|Warren
|34
|0
|Cocke
|31
|0
|Meigs
|31
|0
|Carter
|30
|1
|Perry
|28
|0
|Campbell
|26
|1
|Johnson
|26
|0
|Crockett
|25
|3
|Grainger
|25
|0
|Giles
|24
|0
|Sequatchie
|24
|0
|Cannon
|23
|0
|Henderson
|22
|0
|Jackson
|22
|0
|Morgan
|22
|1
|Humphreys
|18
|1
|Stewart
|17
|0
|Claiborne
|16
|0
|Decatur
|15
|0
|Fentress
|15
|0
|Chester
|14
|0
|Scott
|14
|0
|Clay
|13
|0
|Houston
|10
|0
|Union
|10
|0
|Benton
|8
|1
|Lewis
|5
|0
|Moore
|5
|0
|Pickett
|5
|0
|Van Buren
|5
|0
|Hancock
|3
|0