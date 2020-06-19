Woman describes time with assault suspect
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Montgomery
|2956
|71
|Mobile
|2788
|130
|Jefferson
|2647
|120
|Tuscaloosa
|1418
|25
|Marshall
|956
|9
|Franklin
|754
|10
|Lee
|753
|35
|Shelby
|687
|20
|Morgan
|676
|2
|Walker
|616
|6
|Madison
|577
|6
|Elmore
|576
|10
|Butler
|551
|25
|Dallas
|531
|6
|Tallapoosa
|482
|68
|Chambers
|472
|26
|Lowndes
|401
|14
|Unassigned
|398
|6
|Baldwin
|377
|9
|Autauga
|369
|6
|DeKalb
|352
|5
|Etowah
|342
|12
|Pike
|342
|2
|Houston
|328
|5
|Russell
|313
|0
|Bullock
|311
|8
|Coffee
|297
|1
|Cullman
|282
|1
|Colbert
|276
|5
|Lauderdale
|265
|4
|Sumter
|264
|11
|Barbour
|250
|1
|Limestone
|242
|0
|Hale
|237
|15
|Wilcox
|230
|8
|Marengo
|225
|9
|Calhoun
|200
|4
|Clarke
|197
|3
|Dale
|183
|0
|Covington
|182
|1
|Choctaw
|180
|11
|St. Clair
|180
|2
|Talladega
|166
|6
|Marion
|149
|12
|Winston
|149
|1
|Monroe
|148
|2
|Chilton
|143
|2
|Pickens
|142
|6
|Randolph
|141
|8
|Greene
|135
|5
|Jackson
|134
|3
|Macon
|133
|6
|Blount
|121
|1
|Bibb
|115
|1
|Escambia
|113
|4
|Crenshaw
|112
|3
|Conecuh
|109
|1
|Henry
|109
|2
|Washington
|88
|6
|Perry
|79
|0
|Lawrence
|67
|0
|Cherokee
|51
|5
|Lamar
|50
|0
|Fayette
|49
|0
|Geneva
|48
|0
|Coosa
|46
|1
|Clay
|30
|2
|Cleburne
|22
|1
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|7183
|155
|Davidson
|7082
|91
|Hamilton
|1881
|21
|Rutherford
|1851
|31
|Trousdale
|1460
|4
|Sumner
|1119
|48
|Williamson
|730
|12
|Lake
|689
|0
|Robertson
|658
|9
|Bledsoe
|614
|1
|Putnam
|612
|6
|Knox
|573
|5
|Wilson
|544
|14
|Tipton
|534
|4
|Out of TN
|463
|7
|Bedford
|403
|4
|Montgomery
|341
|5
|Bradley
|303
|2
|Sevier
|297
|3
|Rhea
|243
|0
|Hardeman
|226
|0
|Loudon
|214
|1
|Macon
|209
|3
|Madison
|188
|2
|Fayette
|186
|2
|Maury
|177
|1
|McMinn
|170
|15
|Cheatham
|159
|0
|Unassigned
|152
|0
|Dickson
|140
|0
|Cumberland
|137
|3
|Dyer
|116
|0
|Blount
|115
|3
|Coffee
|97
|0
|Monroe
|93
|4
|Washington
|93
|0
|Hamblen
|92
|4
|Lawrence
|72
|2
|Lauderdale
|71
|1
|Sullivan
|71
|2
|Gibson
|69
|1
|Obion
|67
|1
|Anderson
|66
|2
|Franklin
|64
|2
|Wayne
|64
|0
|Hickman
|62
|0
|Greene
|55
|2
|Unicoi
|52
|0
|White
|50
|2
|Marion
|49
|2
|Jefferson
|48
|0
|Lincoln
|48
|0
|Hardin
|44
|5
|Marshall
|44
|1
|Smith
|43
|1
|DeKalb
|41
|0
|Haywood
|39
|2
|Overton
|38
|0
|Grundy
|37
|1
|Hawkins
|37
|2
|Carroll
|36
|1
|Henry
|35
|0
|Warren
|35
|0
|Weakley
|35
|0
|Cannon
|34
|0
|McNairy
|33
|0
|Polk
|32
|0
|Roane
|32
|0
|Meigs
|29
|0
|Perry
|28
|0
|Cocke
|27
|0
|Campbell
|25
|1
|Johnson
|25
|0
|Giles
|23
|0
|Sequatchie
|23
|0
|Carter
|22
|1
|Grainger
|22
|0
|Morgan
|21
|1
|Jackson
|20
|0
|Crockett
|19
|3
|Henderson
|19
|0
|Humphreys
|18
|1
|Stewart
|16
|0
|Claiborne
|15
|0
|Fentress
|15
|0
|Chester
|14
|0
|Decatur
|14
|0
|Scott
|14
|0
|Clay
|11
|0
|Houston
|10
|0
|Union
|9
|0
|Benton
|8
|1
|Lewis
|5
|0
|Moore
|5
|0
|Van Buren
|5
|0
|Pickett
|4
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0