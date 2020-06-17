Josh Caray, director of broadcasting for Rocket City Trash Pandas
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Montgomery
|2922
|70
|Mobile
|2771
|129
|Jefferson
|2599
|118
|Tuscaloosa
|1405
|25
|Marshall
|926
|9
|Lee
|739
|35
|Franklin
|737
|10
|Shelby
|674
|20
|Morgan
|664
|2
|Walker
|611
|6
|Madison
|577
|6
|Elmore
|568
|10
|Butler
|548
|25
|Dallas
|523
|6
|Tallapoosa
|474
|67
|Chambers
|471
|26
|Lowndes
|398
|14
|Unassigned
|388
|6
|Baldwin
|374
|9
|Autauga
|367
|6
|Pike
|340
|2
|Etowah
|339
|12
|DeKalb
|335
|5
|Houston
|319
|5
|Bullock
|308
|8
|Russell
|301
|0
|Coffee
|296
|1
|Cullman
|278
|1
|Colbert
|269
|5
|Sumter
|263
|11
|Lauderdale
|260
|4
|Barbour
|244
|1
|Hale
|236
|15
|Limestone
|236
|0
|Wilcox
|226
|8
|Marengo
|222
|9
|Calhoun
|198
|4
|Clarke
|194
|3
|Dale
|182
|0
|Covington
|180
|1
|Choctaw
|177
|11
|St. Clair
|176
|2
|Talladega
|165
|6
|Marion
|145
|12
|Monroe
|144
|2
|Pickens
|142
|6
|Randolph
|141
|8
|Chilton
|138
|2
|Greene
|135
|5
|Macon
|132
|6
|Winston
|132
|1
|Jackson
|125
|3
|Blount
|119
|1
|Bibb
|113
|1
|Crenshaw
|112
|3
|Escambia
|112
|4
|Henry
|109
|2
|Conecuh
|107
|1
|Washington
|88
|6
|Perry
|79
|0
|Lawrence
|66
|0
|Cherokee
|51
|5
|Lamar
|49
|0
|Geneva
|48
|0
|Fayette
|47
|0
|Coosa
|46
|1
|Clay
|30
|2
|Cleburne
|22
|1
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|7104
|155
|Davidson
|7016
|90
|Hamilton
|1836
|21
|Rutherford
|1820
|31
|Trousdale
|1460
|4
|Sumner
|1112
|48
|Williamson
|723
|12
|Lake
|689
|0
|Robertson
|657
|9
|Bledsoe
|614
|1
|Putnam
|613
|6
|Knox
|569
|5
|Wilson
|537
|14
|Tipton
|525
|3
|Out of TN
|463
|7
|Bedford
|392
|4
|Montgomery
|341
|5
|Bradley
|302
|2
|Sevier
|285
|2
|Rhea
|239
|0
|Hardeman
|225
|0
|Loudon
|210
|1
|Macon
|209
|3
|Fayette
|183
|2
|Madison
|183
|2
|Maury
|171
|1
|McMinn
|169
|15
|Cheatham
|158
|0
|Unassigned
|152
|0
|Dickson
|138
|0
|Cumberland
|137
|2
|Blount
|110
|3
|Dyer
|106
|0
|Coffee
|96
|0
|Monroe
|91
|4
|Washington
|91
|0
|Hamblen
|88
|3
|Lawrence
|70
|2
|Sullivan
|70
|2
|Gibson
|69
|1
|Lauderdale
|68
|1
|Obion
|67
|1
|Anderson
|65
|2
|Wayne
|64
|0
|Franklin
|63
|2
|Hickman
|62
|0
|Greene
|55
|2
|Unicoi
|52
|0
|Marion
|49
|2
|White
|49
|2
|Lincoln
|47
|0
|Jefferson
|46
|0
|Marshall
|43
|1
|Smith
|43
|1
|DeKalb
|41
|0
|Hardin
|40
|5
|Overton
|38
|0
|Haywood
|37
|2
|Carroll
|36
|1
|Grundy
|36
|1
|Hawkins
|35
|2
|Henry
|35
|0
|Warren
|35
|0
|Cannon
|34
|0
|Roane
|32
|0
|Weakley
|32
|0
|McNairy
|31
|0
|Meigs
|30
|0
|Polk
|29
|0
|Perry
|28
|0
|Cocke
|27
|0
|Campbell
|25
|1
|Johnson
|25
|0
|Carter
|22
|1
|Giles
|22
|0
|Grainger
|22
|0
|Sequatchie
|22
|0
|Morgan
|21
|1
|Jackson
|20
|0
|Crockett
|19
|3
|Henderson
|19
|0
|Humphreys
|18
|1
|Stewart
|16
|0
|Claiborne
|15
|0
|Fentress
|15
|0
|Decatur
|14
|0
|Scott
|14
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Clay
|11
|0
|Houston
|10
|0
|Union
|9
|0
|Benton
|8
|1
|Lewis
|5
|0
|Moore
|5
|0
|Van Buren
|5
|0
|Pickett
|4
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0