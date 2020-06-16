Community Worried About Safety After Deadly Wreck

WAAY 31's Sydney Martin learned some people who live near a recent fatal car wreck along Highway 231 in Meridianville, want safer changes to the road.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Montgomery
|2871
|68
|Mobile
|2723
|129
|Jefferson
|2537
|117
|Tuscaloosa
|1342
|25
|Marshall
|896
|9
|Franklin
|730
|10
|Lee
|710
|35
|Shelby
|655
|20
|Morgan
|638
|2
|Walker
|578
|6
|Madison
|566
|5
|Elmore
|547
|9
|Butler
|541
|25
|Dallas
|503
|6
|Tallapoosa
|473
|66
|Chambers
|461
|26
|Lowndes
|393
|14
|Unassigned
|380
|5
|Baldwin
|368
|9
|Autauga
|364
|6
|Pike
|334
|2
|Etowah
|330
|12
|DeKalb
|322
|5
|Houston
|315
|5
|Bullock
|305
|8
|Russell
|298
|0
|Coffee
|290
|1
|Cullman
|273
|1
|Colbert
|265
|5
|Sumter
|263
|11
|Lauderdale
|249
|3
|Barbour
|237
|1
|Hale
|235
|15
|Limestone
|226
|0
|Wilcox
|223
|8
|Marengo
|221
|9
|Calhoun
|196
|3
|Clarke
|191
|3
|Dale
|178
|0
|Choctaw
|175
|11
|St. Clair
|173
|2
|Covington
|171
|1
|Talladega
|163
|5
|Marion
|142
|12
|Pickens
|141
|6
|Randolph
|141
|8
|Monroe
|136
|2
|Chilton
|135
|2
|Greene
|132
|5
|Winston
|127
|1
|Macon
|126
|6
|Jackson
|122
|3
|Blount
|114
|1
|Crenshaw
|112
|3
|Bibb
|108
|1
|Henry
|108
|2
|Escambia
|107
|3
|Conecuh
|100
|1
|Washington
|87
|6
|Perry
|75
|0
|Lawrence
|65
|0
|Cherokee
|51
|5
|Coosa
|46
|1
|Geneva
|46
|0
|Fayette
|45
|0
|Lamar
|45
|0
|Clay
|30
|2
|Cleburne
|22
|1
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|6954
|153
|Davidson
|6818
|88
|Rutherford
|1775
|30
|Hamilton
|1731
|20
|Trousdale
|1458
|4
|Sumner
|1105
|48
|Williamson
|703
|12
|Lake
|691
|0
|Robertson
|649
|9
|Bledsoe
|614
|1
|Putnam
|610
|6
|Knox
|560
|5
|Tipton
|520
|3
|Wilson
|518
|13
|Out of TN
|463
|7
|Bedford
|379
|4
|Montgomery
|339
|5
|Bradley
|288
|2
|Sevier
|248
|2
|Rhea
|239
|0
|Hardeman
|220
|0
|Macon
|207
|3
|Loudon
|199
|1
|Madison
|184
|2
|Fayette
|177
|2
|McMinn
|168
|14
|Maury
|163
|1
|Cheatham
|155
|0
|Unassigned
|152
|0
|Dickson
|138
|0
|Cumberland
|133
|2
|Blount
|106
|3
|Dyer
|99
|0
|Coffee
|94
|0
|Washington
|90
|0
|Monroe
|86
|4
|Hamblen
|75
|3
|Sullivan
|70
|2
|Gibson
|69
|1
|Lauderdale
|65
|1
|Lawrence
|65
|1
|Wayne
|64
|0
|Franklin
|63
|2
|Obion
|63
|1
|Hickman
|62
|0
|Anderson
|60
|2
|Greene
|53
|2
|Unicoi
|53
|0
|Marion
|49
|2
|White
|48
|2
|Lincoln
|47
|0
|Jefferson
|45
|0
|DeKalb
|41
|0
|Marshall
|41
|1
|Smith
|41
|1
|Overton
|38
|0
|Hardin
|37
|4
|Haywood
|37
|2
|Carroll
|36
|1
|Grundy
|36
|1
|Henry
|35
|0
|Cannon
|34
|0
|Hawkins
|34
|2
|Roane
|33
|0
|Warren
|33
|0
|McNairy
|31
|0
|Weakley
|30
|0
|Meigs
|29
|0
|Polk
|29
|0
|Perry
|27
|0
|Cocke
|26
|0
|Johnson
|25
|0
|Campbell
|24
|1
|Giles
|23
|0
|Sequatchie
|22
|0
|Carter
|20
|1
|Grainger
|20
|0
|Jackson
|20
|0
|Morgan
|20
|0
|Henderson
|19
|0
|Crockett
|18
|3
|Humphreys
|18
|1
|Stewart
|16
|0
|Claiborne
|15
|0
|Decatur
|14
|0
|Fentress
|14
|0
|Scott
|14
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Clay
|11
|0
|Houston
|10
|0
|Benton
|8
|1
|Union
|8
|0
|Lewis
|6
|0
|Moore
|5
|0
|Van Buren
|5
|0
|Pickett
|4
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0