Coronavirus Cases On The Rise In North Alabama

Coronavirus cases are on the rise In North Alabama.

Posted: Jun 15, 2020 6:58 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2020 6:58 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 25892

Reported Deaths: 769
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2545127
Montgomery229061
Jefferson2187112
Tuscaloosa100923
Marshall7649
Franklin63410
Lee60535
Shelby56720
Walker4816
Butler47124
Morgan4561
Tallapoosa45166
Elmore4479
Madison4135
Chambers40126
Dallas3756
Unassigned3635
Baldwin3319
Lowndes30713
Autauga2956
Etowah28012
DeKalb2785
Pike2661
Houston2595
Coffee2501
Sumter24810
Bullock2488
Russell2360
Colbert2195
Cullman2121
Hale21011
Barbour2081
Lauderdale1963
Marengo1927
Wilcox1838
Calhoun1823
Clarke1633
Choctaw15811
Limestone1510
St. Clair1492
Dale1410
Talladega1405
Randolph1368
Pickens1286
Marion12612
Chilton1182
Greene1075
Macon1055
Jackson1013
Winston980
Crenshaw963
Henry932
Covington921
Escambia913
Bibb891
Washington836
Monroe792
Blount791
Conecuh641
Lawrence580
Perry540
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa411
Clay302
Lamar300
Fayette230
Cleburne191

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 27930

Reported Deaths: 437
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby6204135
Davidson619080
Rutherford160029
Trousdale13974
Hamilton115619
Sumner103347
Lake7300
Williamson65411
Bledsoe6131
Robertson5847
Putnam5716
Knox5005
Wilson49910
Tipton4883
Out of TN4575
Bedford3464
Montgomery3104
Bradley2382
Rhea2200
Hardeman2130
Macon1863
Madison1832
Sevier1782
Loudon1740
Unassigned1700
Fayette1622
McMinn15914
Cheatham1490
Dickson1280
Maury1281
Cumberland1272
Blount963
Washington870
Coffee870
Monroe754
Dyer710
Sullivan672
Wayne640
Gibson641
Hamblen633
Lauderdale601
Hickman600
Franklin552
Anderson542
Obion531
Unicoi520
Greene522
Lawrence480
Marion461
White450
DeKalb410
Marshall401
Smith371
Overton360
Haywood352
Lincoln340
Hawkins342
Cannon340
Henry330
Grundy321
Warren320
Hardin312
Jefferson310
Carroll291
Meigs270
Weakley260
McNairy240
Polk240
Perry240
Roane230
Johnson230
Cocke220
Sequatchie210
Giles190
Carter191
Morgan190
Jackson190
Campbell181
Humphreys181
Henderson160
Grainger160
Crockett163
Claiborne150
Decatur140
Stewart140
Scott140
Fentress130
Chester120
Houston90
Clay90
Benton81
Union50
Moore50
Van Buren40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Hancock10

 

 

