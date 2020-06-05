WATCH: Madison County officials give coronavirus update for June 5
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|2321
|118
|Jefferson
|1901
|104
|Montgomery
|1858
|43
|Tuscaloosa
|836
|16
|Marshall
|708
|9
|Franklin
|585
|8
|Lee
|562
|34
|Shelby
|528
|19
|Tallapoosa
|434
|66
|Butler
|421
|18
|Walker
|386
|2
|Elmore
|374
|9
|Chambers
|360
|26
|Madison
|353
|4
|Unassigned
|306
|2
|Morgan
|302
|1
|Baldwin
|293
|9
|Dallas
|292
|3
|Lowndes
|265
|12
|Etowah
|263
|12
|DeKalb
|257
|3
|Autauga
|241
|5
|Coffee
|239
|1
|Sumter
|228
|7
|Houston
|226
|5
|Bullock
|217
|6
|Pike
|212
|0
|Colbert
|190
|2
|Hale
|185
|9
|Russell
|181
|0
|Barbour
|177
|1
|Marengo
|175
|6
|Lauderdale
|172
|2
|Calhoun
|167
|3
|Wilcox
|157
|7
|Choctaw
|153
|10
|Cullman
|152
|1
|Clarke
|149
|2
|St. Clair
|135
|1
|Randolph
|128
|7
|Dale
|124
|0
|Marion
|124
|11
|Pickens
|120
|5
|Talladega
|119
|5
|Limestone
|108
|0
|Chilton
|107
|1
|Greene
|95
|4
|Macon
|93
|4
|Winston
|91
|0
|Jackson
|83
|3
|Covington
|82
|1
|Henry
|82
|2
|Crenshaw
|78
|3
|Bibb
|76
|1
|Escambia
|75
|3
|Washington
|73
|6
|Blount
|63
|1
|Lawrence
|51
|0
|Monroe
|46
|2
|Geneva
|44
|0
|Perry
|43
|0
|Conecuh
|41
|1
|Coosa
|40
|1
|Cherokee
|38
|3
|Clay
|28
|2
|Lamar
|28
|0
|Fayette
|16
|0
|Cleburne
|15
|1
|Shelby
|5546
|124
|Davidson
|5516
|66
|Trousdale
|1394
|4
|Rutherford
|1343
|28
|Hamilton
|964
|19
|Sumner
|938
|46
|Lake
|835
|0
|Bledsoe
|610
|1
|Williamson
|589
|11
|Putnam
|524
|6
|Robertson
|523
|5
|Tipton
|461
|3
|Wilson
|449
|8
|Knox
|435
|5
|Out of TN
|426
|4
|Bedford
|297
|4
|Montgomery
|286
|3
|Rhea
|217
|0
|Hardeman
|202
|0
|Madison
|173
|2
|Bradley
|166
|1
|Macon
|166
|3
|Loudon
|161
|0
|Unassigned
|161
|0
|McMinn
|146
|14
|Fayette
|136
|2
|Cheatham
|135
|0
|Dickson
|120
|0
|Cumberland
|120
|2
|Maury
|107
|1
|Sevier
|97
|2
|Blount
|93
|3
|Coffee
|78
|0
|Washington
|75
|0
|Monroe
|71
|3
|Wayne
|64
|0
|Gibson
|63
|1
|Sullivan
|60
|2
|Lauderdale
|59
|1
|Hickman
|58
|0
|Dyer
|57
|0
|Franklin
|54
|1
|Greene
|52
|2
|Unicoi
|48
|0
|Obion
|45
|3
|Marion
|44
|1
|Hamblen
|42
|2
|Anderson
|42
|2
|DeKalb
|38
|0
|Smith
|36
|1
|Hawkins
|34
|2
|Marshall
|33
|1
|Lawrence
|33
|0
|Haywood
|33
|2
|White
|33
|0
|Cannon
|32
|0
|Overton
|32
|0
|Henry
|32
|0
|Grundy
|31
|1
|Lincoln
|29
|0
|Jefferson
|29
|0
|Carroll
|28
|1
|Meigs
|27
|0
|Warren
|26
|0
|Weakley
|26
|0
|Perry
|24
|0
|Hardin
|22
|2
|Cocke
|21
|0
|Sequatchie
|20
|0
|Johnson
|19
|0
|Polk
|19
|0
|Jackson
|19
|0
|Carter
|19
|1
|Campbell
|18
|1
|Morgan
|17
|0
|Crockett
|16
|2
|Roane
|16
|0
|Henderson
|15
|0
|Humphreys
|15
|1
|McNairy
|15
|0
|Grainger
|13
|0
|Giles
|13
|0
|Stewart
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|12
|0
|Scott
|12
|0
|Fentress
|12
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Clay
|8
|0
|Houston
|8
|0
|Benton
|7
|1
|Moore
|5
|0
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Van Buren
|4
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Lewis
|3
|0
|Pickett
|3
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0