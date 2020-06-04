Police Address Community After Protest Last Night: Q&A

Sydney Martin discusses the protest last night and today's police briefing.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|2284
|118
|Jefferson
|1884
|103
|Montgomery
|1823
|43
|Tuscaloosa
|822
|16
|Marshall
|705
|9
|Franklin
|578
|8
|Lee
|558
|34
|Shelby
|522
|20
|Tallapoosa
|432
|66
|Butler
|419
|18
|Walker
|381
|2
|Elmore
|372
|9
|Chambers
|359
|26
|Madison
|346
|4
|Morgan
|298
|1
|Unassigned
|297
|2
|Baldwin
|292
|9
|Dallas
|287
|3
|Etowah
|262
|12
|Lowndes
|259
|12
|DeKalb
|257
|3
|Autauga
|239
|5
|Coffee
|239
|1
|Sumter
|228
|7
|Houston
|226
|5
|Bullock
|215
|6
|Pike
|208
|0
|Colbert
|187
|2
|Hale
|179
|9
|Russell
|177
|0
|Barbour
|177
|1
|Marengo
|174
|6
|Lauderdale
|169
|2
|Calhoun
|165
|3
|Wilcox
|154
|7
|Choctaw
|153
|10
|Cullman
|150
|1
|Clarke
|149
|2
|St. Clair
|131
|1
|Randolph
|128
|7
|Marion
|124
|11
|Dale
|123
|0
|Pickens
|121
|5
|Talladega
|117
|5
|Limestone
|108
|0
|Chilton
|105
|1
|Greene
|95
|4
|Winston
|91
|0
|Macon
|87
|4
|Jackson
|83
|3
|Henry
|81
|2
|Covington
|81
|1
|Crenshaw
|78
|3
|Bibb
|76
|1
|Escambia
|75
|3
|Washington
|72
|6
|Blount
|63
|1
|Lawrence
|51
|0
|Monroe
|45
|2
|Geneva
|44
|0
|Perry
|42
|0
|Conecuh
|41
|1
|Coosa
|40
|1
|Cherokee
|38
|3
|Clay
|28
|2
|Lamar
|26
|0
|Fayette
|16
|0
|Cleburne
|15
|1
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|5429
|65
|Shelby
|5428
|119
|Trousdale
|1394
|4
|Rutherford
|1321
|28
|Hamilton
|935
|16
|Sumner
|931
|46
|Lake
|835
|0
|Bledsoe
|610
|1
|Williamson
|577
|11
|Putnam
|519
|6
|Robertson
|516
|5
|Tipton
|459
|3
|Wilson
|442
|8
|Knox
|436
|5
|Out of TN
|426
|4
|Bedford
|295
|4
|Montgomery
|283
|3
|Rhea
|214
|0
|Hardeman
|201
|0
|Madison
|173
|2
|Bradley
|161
|1
|Unassigned
|161
|0
|Macon
|158
|3
|Loudon
|157
|0
|McMinn
|144
|14
|Cheatham
|135
|0
|Fayette
|125
|2
|Cumberland
|119
|1
|Dickson
|118
|0
|Maury
|105
|0
|Sevier
|94
|2
|Blount
|93
|3
|Washington
|75
|0
|Coffee
|74
|0
|Monroe
|69
|2
|Wayne
|64
|0
|Gibson
|63
|1
|Sullivan
|60
|2
|Lauderdale
|59
|1
|Hickman
|58
|0
|Dyer
|57
|0
|Franklin
|54
|1
|Greene
|52
|2
|Unicoi
|48
|0
|Obion
|43
|3
|Hamblen
|43
|2
|Marion
|42
|1
|Anderson
|41
|1
|DeKalb
|38
|0
|Smith
|37
|1
|White
|34
|0
|Hawkins
|34
|2
|Marshall
|33
|1
|Lawrence
|33
|0
|Haywood
|33
|2
|Overton
|32
|0
|Cannon
|32
|0
|Grundy
|31
|1
|Henry
|31
|0
|Lincoln
|29
|0
|Jefferson
|28
|0
|Carroll
|28
|1
|Meigs
|27
|0
|Weakley
|26
|0
|Warren
|26
|0
|Perry
|24
|0
|Hardin
|22
|2
|Cocke
|21
|0
|Sequatchie
|19
|0
|Carter
|19
|1
|Johnson
|19
|0
|Jackson
|19
|0
|Polk
|18
|0
|Campbell
|18
|1
|Morgan
|17
|0
|Roane
|16
|0
|Crockett
|16
|2
|Humphreys
|15
|1
|McNairy
|15
|0
|Henderson
|15
|0
|Stewart
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|12
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Fentress
|12
|0
|Giles
|12
|0
|Scott
|12
|0
|Grainger
|11
|0
|Clay
|8
|0
|Houston
|8
|0
|Benton
|7
|1
|Moore
|5
|0
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Van Buren
|4
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Pickett
|3
|0
|Lewis
|3
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0