Huntsville protest against the death of George Floyd 2

|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|2283
|118
|Jefferson
|1882
|103
|Montgomery
|1802
|43
|Tuscaloosa
|816
|16
|Marshall
|705
|9
|Franklin
|576
|8
|Lee
|552
|34
|Shelby
|522
|20
|Tallapoosa
|431
|66
|Butler
|416
|18
|Walker
|378
|2
|Elmore
|373
|9
|Chambers
|358
|26
|Madison
|344
|4
|Morgan
|297
|1
|Baldwin
|292
|9
|Unassigned
|292
|2
|Dallas
|282
|3
|Etowah
|261
|12
|DeKalb
|256
|3
|Lowndes
|255
|12
|Autauga
|239
|5
|Coffee
|238
|1
|Sumter
|226
|7
|Houston
|223
|5
|Bullock
|213
|6
|Pike
|208
|0
|Colbert
|187
|2
|Hale
|178
|9
|Russell
|177
|0
|Barbour
|175
|1
|Marengo
|174
|6
|Lauderdale
|167
|2
|Calhoun
|165
|3
|Choctaw
|153
|10
|Wilcox
|152
|7
|Cullman
|150
|1
|Clarke
|148
|2
|St. Clair
|131
|1
|Randolph
|128
|7
|Marion
|124
|11
|Dale
|123
|0
|Pickens
|121
|5
|Talladega
|117
|5
|Limestone
|108
|0
|Chilton
|104
|1
|Greene
|95
|4
|Winston
|91
|0
|Macon
|86
|4
|Jackson
|83
|3
|Henry
|81
|2
|Covington
|81
|1
|Crenshaw
|78
|3
|Bibb
|76
|1
|Escambia
|74
|3
|Washington
|72
|6
|Blount
|63
|1
|Lawrence
|51
|0
|Monroe
|44
|2
|Geneva
|43
|0
|Perry
|42
|0
|Conecuh
|41
|1
|Coosa
|40
|1
|Cherokee
|38
|3
|Clay
|28
|2
|Lamar
|26
|0
|Fayette
|16
|0
|Cleburne
|15
|1
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|5323
|64
|Shelby
|5313
|117
|Trousdale
|1396
|4
|Rutherford
|1278
|27
|Sumner
|913
|45
|Hamilton
|910
|16
|Lake
|765
|0
|Bledsoe
|609
|1
|Williamson
|567
|11
|Robertson
|511
|4
|Putnam
|507
|5
|Tipton
|455
|3
|Wilson
|430
|8
|Out of TN
|426
|4
|Knox
|410
|5
|Bedford
|295
|4
|Montgomery
|277
|3
|Rhea
|214
|0
|Hardeman
|202
|0
|Madison
|175
|2
|Unassigned
|161
|0
|Macon
|157
|3
|Bradley
|157
|1
|Loudon
|154
|0
|McMinn
|143
|14
|Cheatham
|134
|0
|Fayette
|121
|2
|Cumberland
|118
|1
|Dickson
|116
|0
|Maury
|102
|0
|Blount
|93
|3
|Sevier
|90
|2
|Washington
|75
|0
|Coffee
|74
|0
|Monroe
|66
|2
|Wayne
|64
|0
|Gibson
|62
|1
|Sullivan
|60
|2
|Lauderdale
|59
|1
|Hickman
|58
|0
|Dyer
|55
|0
|Franklin
|54
|1
|Greene
|52
|2
|Unicoi
|49
|0
|Hamblen
|43
|2
|Marion
|42
|1
|Anderson
|41
|1
|Obion
|40
|3
|DeKalb
|40
|0
|Smith
|36
|1
|Hawkins
|35
|2
|White
|34
|0
|Overton
|32
|0
|Lawrence
|32
|0
|Haywood
|32
|2
|Marshall
|32
|1
|Grundy
|31
|1
|Henry
|31
|0
|Cannon
|31
|0
|Jefferson
|28
|0
|Lincoln
|28
|0
|Carroll
|28
|1
|Meigs
|27
|0
|Weakley
|26
|0
|Warren
|26
|0
|Perry
|23
|0
|Cocke
|21
|0
|Sequatchie
|19
|0
|Jackson
|19
|0
|Carter
|19
|1
|Hardin
|18
|2
|Polk
|18
|0
|Campbell
|18
|1
|Morgan
|17
|0
|Crockett
|16
|2
|Johnson
|16
|0
|Roane
|16
|0
|McNairy
|15
|0
|Humphreys
|15
|1
|Henderson
|15
|0
|Stewart
|13
|0
|Fentress
|12
|0
|Giles
|12
|0
|Scott
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|12
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Grainger
|11
|0
|Houston
|8
|0
|Clay
|8
|0
|Benton
|7
|1
|Union
|5
|0
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Moore
|4
|0
|Van Buren
|4
|0
|Pickett
|3
|0
|Lewis
|3
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0