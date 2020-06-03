Clear
Protestors Push For Citizens To Vote

Information booths were set up at Wednesday's downtown rally to help register citizens to vote for policy changes in the upcoming election.

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 7:02 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2020 7:02 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots
