Protest responds

|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|2271
|118
|Jefferson
|1859
|103
|Montgomery
|1758
|43
|Tuscaloosa
|799
|16
|Marshall
|700
|9
|Franklin
|562
|8
|Lee
|550
|33
|Shelby
|522
|20
|Tallapoosa
|427
|65
|Butler
|414
|18
|Unassigned
|384
|2
|Walker
|370
|2
|Elmore
|362
|8
|Chambers
|358
|25
|Madison
|343
|4
|Baldwin
|292
|9
|Morgan
|287
|1
|Dallas
|279
|3
|Etowah
|260
|12
|Lowndes
|252
|12
|DeKalb
|249
|3
|Coffee
|238
|1
|Autauga
|233
|5
|Sumter
|224
|7
|Houston
|221
|4
|Bullock
|209
|6
|Pike
|206
|0
|Colbert
|186
|2
|Russell
|175
|0
|Hale
|175
|9
|Barbour
|172
|1
|Marengo
|171
|6
|Lauderdale
|166
|2
|Calhoun
|164
|3
|Choctaw
|153
|10
|Wilcox
|150
|7
|Cullman
|147
|1
|Clarke
|146
|2
|St. Clair
|128
|1
|Randolph
|127
|7
|Dale
|122
|0
|Marion
|122
|11
|Pickens
|118
|4
|Talladega
|117
|5
|Limestone
|108
|0
|Chilton
|103
|1
|Greene
|95
|4
|Winston
|90
|0
|Macon
|85
|4
|Covington
|81
|1
|Jackson
|81
|2
|Henry
|80
|2
|Bibb
|76
|1
|Crenshaw
|75
|3
|Escambia
|72
|3
|Washington
|71
|6
|Blount
|63
|1
|Lawrence
|50
|0
|Monroe
|43
|2
|Geneva
|43
|0
|Perry
|42
|0
|Conecuh
|41
|1
|Coosa
|40
|1
|Cherokee
|38
|3
|Clay
|28
|2
|Lamar
|26
|0
|Fayette
|16
|0
|Cleburne
|15
|1
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|5040
|62
|Shelby
|4943
|111
|Trousdale
|1392
|4
|Rutherford
|1196
|23
|Sumner
|881
|45
|Hamilton
|794
|15
|Bledsoe
|607
|1
|Williamson
|552
|10
|Putnam
|479
|5
|Robertson
|465
|3
|Tipton
|442
|3
|Out of TN
|418
|4
|Lake
|414
|0
|Wilson
|407
|8
|Knox
|375
|5
|Bedford
|283
|4
|Montgomery
|269
|3
|Rhea
|210
|0
|Hardeman
|196
|0
|Madison
|175
|2
|Loudon
|143
|0
|McMinn
|141
|14
|Macon
|136
|3
|Cheatham
|123
|0
|Bradley
|122
|1
|Fayette
|115
|2
|Cumberland
|112
|1
|Dickson
|109
|0
|Unassigned
|92
|0
|Blount
|91
|3
|Maury
|89
|0
|Sevier
|81
|2
|Washington
|75
|0
|Coffee
|73
|0
|Wayne
|64
|0
|Gibson
|63
|1
|Monroe
|62
|2
|Sullivan
|60
|2
|Hickman
|58
|0
|Lauderdale
|56
|1
|Franklin
|53
|1
|Greene
|50
|2
|Dyer
|50
|0
|Marion
|40
|1
|Anderson
|40
|1
|DeKalb
|37
|0
|Hamblen
|36
|2
|Smith
|34
|1
|White
|33
|0
|Hawkins
|33
|2
|Lawrence
|31
|0
|Grundy
|31
|1
|Haywood
|31
|2
|Marshall
|31
|1
|Obion
|30
|1
|Henry
|30
|0
|Jefferson
|28
|0
|Carroll
|27
|1
|Overton
|26
|0
|Meigs
|26
|0
|Weakley
|26
|0
|Lincoln
|25
|0
|Warren
|23
|0
|Cannon
|21
|0
|Perry
|21
|0
|Cocke
|20
|0
|Carter
|19
|1
|Campbell
|18
|1
|Morgan
|17
|0
|Jackson
|17
|0
|Crockett
|16
|2
|Roane
|16
|0
|Polk
|16
|0
|Johnson
|16
|0
|Henderson
|15
|0
|Hardin
|15
|2
|Sequatchie
|15
|0
|Humphreys
|13
|1
|Fentress
|12
|0
|McNairy
|12
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Giles
|12
|0
|Scott
|12
|0
|Stewart
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|9
|0
|Houston
|8
|0
|Grainger
|8
|0
|Clay
|7
|0
|Benton
|7
|1
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Unicoi
|4
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Van Buren
|4
|0
|Lewis
|3
|0
|Pickett
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0