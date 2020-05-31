Church Leaders Respond To Protests

Casey Albritton was at a Huntsville church where church leaders are responding to the nationwide protests.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|2191
|115
|Jefferson
|1780
|102
|Montgomery
|1632
|38
|Tuscaloosa
|738
|14
|Marshall
|687
|9
|Franklin
|545
|7
|Lee
|540
|33
|Shelby
|503
|19
|Tallapoosa
|423
|64
|Butler
|402
|17
|Chambers
|353
|25
|Walker
|344
|2
|Elmore
|339
|8
|Madison
|327
|4
|Baldwin
|283
|9
|Dallas
|260
|3
|Morgan
|251
|1
|Etowah
|248
|11
|DeKalb
|243
|3
|Lowndes
|238
|12
|Coffee
|229
|1
|Sumter
|220
|6
|Autauga
|216
|4
|Houston
|209
|4
|Bullock
|203
|4
|Pike
|198
|0
|Colbert
|178
|2
|Russell
|167
|0
|Marengo
|163
|6
|Lauderdale
|161
|2
|Hale
|159
|8
|Calhoun
|154
|3
|Choctaw
|151
|8
|Barbour
|150
|1
|Wilcox
|144
|7
|Clarke
|142
|2
|Cullman
|126
|0
|Randolph
|125
|7
|Marion
|121
|11
|St. Clair
|118
|1
|Pickens
|111
|4
|Dale
|110
|0
|Talladega
|109
|3
|Chilton
|100
|1
|Limestone
|94
|0
|Greene
|94
|4
|Winston
|88
|0
|Covington
|77
|1
|Jackson
|77
|2
|Crenshaw
|76
|3
|Macon
|75
|4
|Henry
|74
|2
|Bibb
|72
|1
|Washington
|68
|6
|Blount
|61
|1
|Escambia
|57
|3
|Lawrence
|48
|0
|Geneva
|40
|0
|Conecuh
|39
|1
|Coosa
|38
|1
|Monroe
|37
|2
|Perry
|37
|0
|Cherokee
|37
|3
|Clay
|27
|2
|Lamar
|23
|0
|Fayette
|15
|0
|Cleburne
|14
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|5040
|62
|Shelby
|4943
|111
|Trousdale
|1392
|4
|Rutherford
|1196
|23
|Sumner
|881
|45
|Hamilton
|794
|15
|Bledsoe
|607
|1
|Williamson
|552
|10
|Putnam
|479
|5
|Robertson
|465
|3
|Tipton
|442
|3
|Out of TN
|418
|4
|Lake
|414
|0
|Wilson
|407
|8
|Knox
|375
|5
|Bedford
|283
|4
|Montgomery
|269
|3
|Rhea
|210
|0
|Hardeman
|196
|0
|Madison
|175
|2
|Loudon
|143
|0
|McMinn
|141
|14
|Macon
|136
|3
|Cheatham
|123
|0
|Bradley
|122
|1
|Fayette
|115
|2
|Cumberland
|112
|1
|Dickson
|109
|0
|Unassigned
|92
|0
|Blount
|91
|3
|Maury
|89
|0
|Sevier
|81
|2
|Washington
|75
|0
|Coffee
|73
|0
|Wayne
|64
|0
|Gibson
|63
|1
|Monroe
|62
|2
|Sullivan
|60
|2
|Hickman
|58
|0
|Lauderdale
|56
|1
|Franklin
|53
|1
|Greene
|50
|2
|Dyer
|50
|0
|Marion
|40
|1
|Anderson
|40
|1
|DeKalb
|37
|0
|Hamblen
|36
|2
|Smith
|34
|1
|White
|33
|0
|Hawkins
|33
|2
|Lawrence
|31
|0
|Grundy
|31
|1
|Haywood
|31
|2
|Marshall
|31
|1
|Obion
|30
|1
|Henry
|30
|0
|Jefferson
|28
|0
|Carroll
|27
|1
|Overton
|26
|0
|Meigs
|26
|0
|Weakley
|26
|0
|Lincoln
|25
|0
|Warren
|23
|0
|Cannon
|21
|0
|Perry
|21
|0
|Cocke
|20
|0
|Carter
|19
|1
|Campbell
|18
|1
|Morgan
|17
|0
|Jackson
|17
|0
|Crockett
|16
|2
|Roane
|16
|0
|Polk
|16
|0
|Johnson
|16
|0
|Henderson
|15
|0
|Hardin
|15
|2
|Sequatchie
|15
|0
|Humphreys
|13
|1
|Fentress
|12
|0
|McNairy
|12
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Giles
|12
|0
|Scott
|12
|0
|Stewart
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|9
|0
|Houston
|8
|0
|Grainger
|8
|0
|Clay
|7
|0
|Benton
|7
|1
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Unicoi
|4
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Van Buren
|4
|0
|Lewis
|3
|0
|Pickett
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0