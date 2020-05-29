Salon seeing success after reopening

An interview with Becky Dobbs of Elleven Salon
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|2162
|114
|Jefferson
|1744
|102
|Montgomery
|1590
|38
|Tuscaloosa
|720
|14
|Marshall
|681
|9
|Franklin
|540
|7
|Lee
|536
|32
|Shelby
|497
|19
|Tallapoosa
|422
|64
|Butler
|396
|16
|Chambers
|352
|24
|Walker
|330
|2
|Madison
|324
|4
|Elmore
|323
|7
|Baldwin
|282
|9
|Dallas
|255
|3
|Etowah
|247
|11
|Morgan
|244
|1
|DeKalb
|243
|3
|Lowndes
|227
|11
|Coffee
|226
|1
|Sumter
|216
|6
|Autauga
|212
|3
|Houston
|204
|4
|Bullock
|201
|4
|Pike
|191
|0
|Colbert
|165
|2
|Russell
|162
|0
|Marengo
|160
|6
|Hale
|157
|8
|Lauderdale
|156
|2
|Calhoun
|153
|3
|Choctaw
|149
|8
|Barbour
|147
|1
|Wilcox
|141
|7
|Clarke
|134
|2
|Randolph
|125
|7
|Marion
|120
|11
|St. Clair
|118
|1
|Cullman
|114
|0
|Pickens
|109
|4
|Dale
|106
|0
|Talladega
|106
|3
|Chilton
|99
|1
|Greene
|93
|4
|Limestone
|92
|0
|Winston
|87
|0
|Covington
|77
|1
|Jackson
|76
|2
|Crenshaw
|73
|3
|Henry
|73
|2
|Macon
|72
|3
|Bibb
|71
|1
|Washington
|67
|6
|Blount
|60
|1
|Escambia
|57
|3
|Lawrence
|48
|0
|Geneva
|39
|0
|Coosa
|38
|1
|Conecuh
|38
|1
|Cherokee
|36
|3
|Monroe
|36
|2
|Perry
|35
|0
|Clay
|27
|2
|Lamar
|23
|0
|Cleburne
|14
|1
|Fayette
|13
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|4968
|60
|Shelby
|4823
|110
|Trousdale
|1393
|4
|Rutherford
|1162
|22
|Sumner
|858
|45
|Hamilton
|753
|15
|Bledsoe
|608
|1
|Williamson
|542
|10
|Putnam
|465
|6
|Robertson
|449
|3
|Tipton
|437
|3
|Lake
|413
|0
|Wilson
|389
|8
|Out of TN
|379
|4
|Knox
|366
|5
|Bedford
|283
|4
|Montgomery
|262
|3
|Rhea
|209
|0
|Hardeman
|195
|0
|Madison
|175
|2
|Loudon
|142
|0
|McMinn
|136
|14
|Macon
|130
|3
|Cheatham
|118
|0
|Bradley
|113
|1
|Fayette
|112
|2
|Cumberland
|111
|1
|Dickson
|110
|0
|Blount
|89
|3
|Maury
|88
|0
|Sevier
|80
|2
|Washington
|75
|0
|Coffee
|70
|0
|Unassigned
|67
|0
|Wayne
|63
|0
|Gibson
|62
|1
|Monroe
|61
|2
|Sullivan
|60
|2
|Hickman
|57
|0
|Lauderdale
|56
|1
|Franklin
|51
|1
|Dyer
|50
|0
|Greene
|49
|2
|Marion
|39
|1
|Anderson
|39
|1
|DeKalb
|37
|0
|Hamblen
|34
|2
|Smith
|32
|1
|Hawkins
|32
|2
|Grundy
|32
|1
|White
|31
|0
|Marshall
|31
|1
|Haywood
|30
|2
|Henry
|30
|0
|Obion
|30
|1
|Lawrence
|29
|0
|Jefferson
|28
|0
|Carroll
|27
|1
|Overton
|26
|0
|Meigs
|26
|0
|Weakley
|26
|0
|Lincoln
|25
|0
|Warren
|23
|0
|Cocke
|20
|0
|Carter
|19
|1
|Perry
|17
|0
|Morgan
|17
|0
|Cannon
|17
|0
|Jackson
|17
|0
|Campbell
|17
|1
|Roane
|16
|0
|Johnson
|16
|0
|Crockett
|16
|2
|Sequatchie
|15
|0
|Henderson
|15
|0
|Polk
|15
|0
|Humphreys
|13
|1
|Chester
|12
|0
|Fentress
|12
|0
|McNairy
|12
|0
|Scott
|12
|0
|Giles
|12
|0
|Hardin
|12
|2
|Stewart
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|9
|0
|Houston
|8
|0
|Benton
|7
|1
|Clay
|7
|0
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Van Buren
|4
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Unicoi
|4
|0
|Pickett
|3
|0
|Lewis
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0