Rescue teams find hiker at the Walls of Jericho in Jackson County
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|2124
|112
|Jefferson
|1712
|100
|Montgomery
|1541
|34
|Tuscaloosa
|678
|13
|Marshall
|668
|9
|Lee
|533
|32
|Franklin
|514
|7
|Shelby
|484
|19
|Tallapoosa
|418
|64
|Butler
|392
|13
|Chambers
|349
|24
|Madison
|318
|4
|Elmore
|313
|7
|Walker
|299
|1
|Baldwin
|281
|9
|Etowah
|244
|11
|Dallas
|244
|3
|DeKalb
|241
|3
|Morgan
|231
|1
|Coffee
|224
|1
|Lowndes
|222
|10
|Sumter
|213
|6
|Autauga
|205
|3
|Houston
|188
|4
|Bullock
|183
|3
|Pike
|179
|0
|Colbert
|161
|2
|Russell
|159
|0
|Marengo
|155
|6
|Lauderdale
|153
|2
|Calhoun
|152
|3
|Hale
|151
|7
|Choctaw
|148
|8
|Wilcox
|134
|7
|Barbour
|132
|1
|Clarke
|129
|2
|Randolph
|125
|7
|Marion
|119
|11
|St. Clair
|116
|1
|Pickens
|101
|4
|Talladega
|100
|3
|Dale
|99
|0
|Chilton
|97
|1
|Cullman
|96
|0
|Greene
|92
|4
|Limestone
|87
|0
|Winston
|82
|0
|Covington
|77
|1
|Jackson
|75
|2
|Crenshaw
|72
|2
|Bibb
|71
|1
|Henry
|71
|2
|Macon
|71
|2
|Washington
|66
|6
|Blount
|58
|1
|Escambia
|49
|3
|Lawrence
|46
|0
|Geneva
|40
|0
|Conecuh
|35
|1
|Coosa
|35
|1
|Monroe
|35
|2
|Perry
|35
|0
|Cherokee
|34
|2
|Clay
|27
|2
|Lamar
|21
|0
|Fayette
|13
|0
|Cleburne
|13
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|4894
|60
|Shelby
|4718
|107
|Trousdale
|1393
|4
|Rutherford
|1116
|22
|Sumner
|852
|45
|Hamilton
|719
|15
|Bledsoe
|608
|1
|Williamson
|533
|10
|Putnam
|461
|5
|Robertson
|441
|2
|Tipton
|430
|3
|Lake
|413
|0
|Wilson
|387
|8
|Out of TN
|379
|4
|Knox
|357
|5
|Bedford
|274
|4
|Montgomery
|261
|3
|Rhea
|198
|0
|Hardeman
|194
|0
|Madison
|175
|2
|Loudon
|137
|0
|McMinn
|136
|14
|Macon
|124
|3
|Cheatham
|118
|0
|Cumberland
|111
|1
|Dickson
|110
|0
|Fayette
|110
|2
|Bradley
|108
|1
|Blount
|89
|3
|Maury
|81
|0
|Sevier
|76
|2
|Washington
|75
|0
|Coffee
|68
|0
|Unassigned
|67
|0
|Wayne
|63
|0
|Gibson
|61
|1
|Monroe
|61
|2
|Sullivan
|60
|2
|Hickman
|57
|0
|Lauderdale
|56
|1
|Dyer
|50
|0
|Franklin
|49
|1
|Greene
|48
|2
|Anderson
|39
|1
|Marion
|38
|1
|DeKalb
|37
|0
|Grundy
|32
|1
|Hawkins
|31
|2
|Haywood
|30
|2
|Smith
|30
|1
|Hamblen
|30
|2
|Henry
|30
|0
|Marshall
|30
|1
|White
|30
|0
|Obion
|28
|1
|Jefferson
|28
|0
|Carroll
|27
|1
|Meigs
|26
|0
|Overton
|26
|0
|Weakley
|26
|0
|Lincoln
|25
|0
|Lawrence
|24
|0
|Warren
|22
|0
|Cocke
|20
|0
|Carter
|19
|1
|Jackson
|17
|0
|Morgan
|17
|0
|Cannon
|17
|0
|Campbell
|17
|1
|Roane
|16
|0
|Crockett
|16
|2
|Perry
|16
|0
|Johnson
|16
|0
|Polk
|15
|0
|Sequatchie
|15
|0
|Henderson
|14
|0
|Humphreys
|13
|1
|Chester
|12
|0
|Fentress
|12
|0
|Giles
|12
|0
|McNairy
|12
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|Stewart
|11
|0
|Hardin
|11
|2
|Claiborne
|9
|0
|Houston
|8
|0
|Benton
|7
|1
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Clay
|6
|0
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Van Buren
|4
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Unicoi
|4
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Pickett
|3
|0
|Lewis
|3
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0