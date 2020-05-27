Graduations

High schools to split class in half for graduation
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|2054
|112
|Jefferson
|1645
|96
|Montgomery
|1384
|34
|Marshall
|660
|9
|Tuscaloosa
|607
|12
|Lee
|522
|32
|Franklin
|486
|6
|Shelby
|467
|19
|Tallapoosa
|408
|63
|Butler
|380
|13
|Chambers
|338
|24
|Madison
|309
|4
|Elmore
|292
|7
|Baldwin
|277
|9
|Walker
|272
|1
|Etowah
|240
|11
|DeKalb
|234
|3
|Dallas
|222
|3
|Coffee
|216
|1
|Lowndes
|207
|10
|Morgan
|204
|1
|Sumter
|204
|6
|Autauga
|189
|3
|Houston
|183
|4
|Bullock
|167
|3
|Pike
|160
|0
|Colbert
|155
|2
|Calhoun
|150
|3
|Choctaw
|147
|7
|Marengo
|145
|6
|Russell
|144
|0
|Lauderdale
|141
|2
|Hale
|135
|4
|Randolph
|124
|7
|Barbour
|122
|1
|Wilcox
|122
|7
|Clarke
|120
|2
|Marion
|117
|11
|St. Clair
|106
|1
|Pickens
|95
|4
|Talladega
|95
|3
|Dale
|92
|0
|Greene
|91
|4
|Chilton
|90
|1
|Cullman
|83
|0
|Limestone
|82
|0
|Winston
|75
|0
|Jackson
|72
|2
|Covington
|71
|1
|Henry
|69
|2
|Bibb
|66
|1
|Macon
|65
|2
|Washington
|65
|6
|Crenshaw
|62
|2
|Blount
|51
|1
|Lawrence
|45
|0
|Escambia
|45
|3
|Geneva
|40
|0
|Perry
|36
|0
|Coosa
|34
|1
|Monroe
|34
|2
|Cherokee
|33
|2
|Conecuh
|30
|1
|Clay
|27
|2
|Lamar
|21
|0
|Cleburne
|13
|1
|Fayette
|13
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|4716
|60
|Shelby
|4516
|96
|Trousdale
|1392
|4
|Rutherford
|1063
|22
|Sumner
|838
|45
|Hamilton
|642
|15
|Bledsoe
|608
|1
|Williamson
|527
|10
|Tipton
|427
|3
|Robertson
|414
|1
|Lake
|413
|0
|Putnam
|410
|5
|Wilson
|371
|8
|Knox
|345
|5
|Out of TN
|339
|4
|Bedford
|269
|4
|Montgomery
|251
|3
|Rhea
|197
|0
|Hardeman
|189
|0
|Madison
|174
|2
|Loudon
|136
|0
|McMinn
|135
|14
|Cheatham
|112
|0
|Cumberland
|111
|1
|Fayette
|108
|2
|Macon
|108
|3
|Dickson
|106
|0
|Bradley
|99
|1
|Blount
|84
|3
|Maury
|80
|0
|Washington
|75
|0
|Unassigned
|75
|0
|Sevier
|75
|2
|Coffee
|66
|0
|Wayne
|63
|0
|Sullivan
|62
|2
|Gibson
|61
|1
|Monroe
|58
|2
|Lauderdale
|56
|1
|Hickman
|53
|0
|Dyer
|48
|0
|Franklin
|48
|1
|Greene
|47
|2
|Anderson
|40
|1
|Marion
|37
|1
|DeKalb
|35
|0
|Grundy
|32
|1
|Hawkins
|31
|2
|Smith
|30
|1
|Marshall
|29
|1
|Haywood
|29
|2
|Henry
|29
|0
|Jefferson
|28
|0
|Carroll
|27
|1
|Obion
|27
|1
|White
|27
|0
|Hamblen
|26
|2
|Weakley
|26
|0
|Lincoln
|25
|0
|Meigs
|25
|0
|Lawrence
|24
|0
|Overton
|23
|0
|Warren
|21
|0
|Cocke
|20
|0
|Carter
|19
|1
|Morgan
|17
|0
|Cannon
|17
|0
|Campbell
|17
|1
|Jackson
|17
|0
|Crockett
|16
|1
|Johnson
|15
|0
|Roane
|15
|0
|Polk
|14
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|Humphreys
|13
|1
|Henderson
|13
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Sequatchie
|12
|0
|Giles
|12
|0
|McNairy
|12
|0
|Fentress
|12
|0
|Hardin
|11
|2
|Scott
|11
|0
|Stewart
|9
|0
|Claiborne
|8
|0
|Houston
|7
|0
|Benton
|7
|1
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Clay
|6
|0
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Van Buren
|4
|0
|Lewis
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Unicoi
|3
|0
|Pickett
|3
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0