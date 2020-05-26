Teens Struggling To Find Summer Jobs

New statistics show one of the groups that coronavirus has hit the hardest in the job market is teenagers.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|2033
|111
|Jefferson
|1630
|91
|Montgomery
|1274
|33
|Marshall
|650
|9
|Tuscaloosa
|558
|12
|Lee
|510
|32
|Franklin
|467
|6
|Shelby
|447
|19
|Tallapoosa
|400
|63
|Butler
|359
|12
|Chambers
|337
|24
|Madison
|302
|4
|Baldwin
|274
|9
|Elmore
|270
|7
|Walker
|239
|1
|Etowah
|238
|11
|DeKalb
|226
|3
|Dallas
|206
|3
|Coffee
|206
|1
|Lowndes
|193
|10
|Sumter
|193
|6
|Morgan
|176
|1
|Houston
|172
|4
|Autauga
|168
|3
|Calhoun
|146
|3
|Pike
|145
|0
|Choctaw
|144
|4
|Colbert
|142
|2
|Marengo
|141
|6
|Russell
|137
|0
|Lauderdale
|135
|2
|Bullock
|133
|3
|Hale
|132
|4
|Randolph
|124
|7
|Wilcox
|118
|7
|Marion
|114
|10
|Barbour
|113
|1
|Clarke
|109
|2
|St. Clair
|104
|1
|Pickens
|93
|4
|Greene
|91
|4
|Talladega
|91
|2
|Chilton
|87
|1
|Dale
|85
|0
|Cullman
|78
|0
|Limestone
|77
|0
|Jackson
|71
|2
|Winston
|67
|0
|Covington
|67
|1
|Washington
|65
|5
|Henry
|64
|2
|Macon
|62
|2
|Crenshaw
|60
|2
|Bibb
|59
|1
|Blount
|49
|1
|Lawrence
|43
|0
|Escambia
|43
|3
|Perry
|35
|0
|Geneva
|35
|0
|Coosa
|34
|1
|Monroe
|33
|2
|Cherokee
|33
|2
|Conecuh
|28
|1
|Clay
|27
|2
|Lamar
|20
|0
|Cleburne
|13
|1
|Fayette
|11
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|4632
|58
|Shelby
|4451
|94
|Trousdale
|1392
|4
|Rutherford
|1029
|22
|Sumner
|827
|45
|Bledsoe
|608
|1
|Hamilton
|601
|14
|Williamson
|522
|10
|Tipton
|427
|3
|Lake
|410
|0
|Robertson
|389
|1
|Putnam
|380
|5
|Wilson
|363
|8
|Out of TN
|339
|4
|Knox
|336
|5
|Bedford
|269
|4
|Montgomery
|248
|3
|Rhea
|197
|0
|Hardeman
|188
|0
|Madison
|173
|2
|Loudon
|136
|0
|McMinn
|135
|14
|Cheatham
|110
|0
|Cumberland
|109
|1
|Fayette
|107
|2
|Dickson
|104
|0
|Macon
|101
|3
|Bradley
|98
|1
|Blount
|82
|3
|Maury
|79
|0
|Unassigned
|75
|0
|Washington
|73
|0
|Sevier
|72
|2
|Coffee
|66
|0
|Wayne
|63
|0
|Sullivan
|61
|2
|Gibson
|60
|1
|Monroe
|56
|2
|Lauderdale
|56
|1
|Hickman
|53
|0
|Dyer
|48
|0
|Greene
|47
|2
|Franklin
|46
|1
|Anderson
|39
|1
|Marion
|36
|1
|DeKalb
|34
|0
|Grundy
|32
|1
|Hawkins
|31
|2
|Smith
|30
|1
|Marshall
|29
|1
|Haywood
|29
|2
|Henry
|29
|0
|Carroll
|27
|1
|Jefferson
|27
|0
|White
|27
|0
|Weakley
|26
|0
|Hamblen
|26
|2
|Meigs
|25
|0
|Lincoln
|25
|0
|Lawrence
|24
|0
|Obion
|24
|1
|Warren
|21
|0
|Overton
|21
|0
|Cocke
|20
|0
|Carter
|19
|1
|Morgan
|17
|0
|Cannon
|17
|0
|Campbell
|17
|1
|Jackson
|17
|0
|Crockett
|16
|1
|Roane
|15
|0
|Johnson
|15
|0
|Polk
|14
|0
|Henderson
|13
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|Humphreys
|13
|1
|McNairy
|12
|0
|Giles
|12
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Sequatchie
|11
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|Hardin
|11
|2
|Fentress
|11
|0
|Stewart
|9
|0
|Claiborne
|8
|0
|Houston
|7
|0
|Benton
|7
|1
|Clay
|6
|0
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Van Buren
|4
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Unicoi
|3
|0
|Pickett
|3
|0
|Lewis
|3
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0