Manhunt For Capital Murder Suspect

Police and deputies are searching for a capital murder suspect in the Danville area.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1996
|109
|Jefferson
|1614
|88
|Montgomery
|1186
|30
|Marshall
|649
|9
|Tuscaloosa
|505
|12
|Lee
|498
|32
|Franklin
|447
|6
|Shelby
|433
|19
|Tallapoosa
|396
|62
|Butler
|344
|11
|Chambers
|336
|23
|Madison
|296
|4
|Baldwin
|274
|9
|Elmore
|263
|7
|Etowah
|236
|10
|DeKalb
|221
|3
|Coffee
|200
|1
|Walker
|198
|1
|Dallas
|197
|3
|Sumter
|191
|6
|Lowndes
|186
|10
|Houston
|164
|4
|Morgan
|162
|1
|Autauga
|159
|3
|Calhoun
|141
|3
|Choctaw
|141
|4
|Pike
|136
|0
|Colbert
|136
|2
|Marengo
|133
|6
|Hale
|129
|3
|Russell
|128
|0
|Lauderdale
|128
|2
|Randolph
|125
|7
|Wilcox
|118
|7
|Marion
|113
|10
|Bullock
|111
|1
|Barbour
|110
|1
|Clarke
|102
|2
|St. Clair
|102
|1
|Pickens
|93
|4
|Talladega
|91
|2
|Greene
|89
|4
|Chilton
|87
|1
|Dale
|83
|0
|Cullman
|76
|0
|Limestone
|74
|0
|Jackson
|69
|2
|Covington
|65
|1
|Washington
|64
|5
|Winston
|62
|0
|Macon
|60
|2
|Bibb
|59
|1
|Crenshaw
|58
|2
|Henry
|56
|2
|Blount
|49
|1
|Escambia
|43
|3
|Lawrence
|42
|0
|Coosa
|33
|1
|Geneva
|33
|0
|Cherokee
|33
|2
|Perry
|31
|0
|Monroe
|28
|2
|Clay
|27
|2
|Conecuh
|25
|1
|Lamar
|20
|0
|Cleburne
|13
|1
|Fayette
|11
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|4518
|57
|Shelby
|4336
|94
|Trousdale
|1393
|4
|Rutherford
|998
|22
|Sumner
|811
|45
|Bledsoe
|607
|1
|Hamilton
|552
|14
|Williamson
|512
|10
|Tipton
|426
|3
|Lake
|409
|0
|Putnam
|377
|5
|Robertson
|371
|1
|Wilson
|355
|8
|Out of TN
|339
|4
|Knox
|331
|5
|Bedford
|265
|4
|Montgomery
|240
|3
|Rhea
|195
|0
|Hardeman
|189
|0
|Madison
|165
|2
|McMinn
|134
|13
|Loudon
|132
|0
|Cumberland
|109
|1
|Fayette
|107
|2
|Cheatham
|104
|0
|Dickson
|101
|0
|Macon
|100
|3
|Bradley
|93
|1
|Blount
|82
|3
|Maury
|78
|0
|Unassigned
|75
|0
|Washington
|73
|0
|Sevier
|72
|2
|Coffee
|65
|0
|Wayne
|63
|0
|Sullivan
|61
|2
|Gibson
|61
|1
|Monroe
|57
|2
|Hickman
|54
|0
|Lauderdale
|51
|1
|Greene
|48
|2
|Dyer
|48
|0
|Franklin
|46
|1
|Anderson
|39
|1
|Marion
|36
|1
|DeKalb
|33
|0
|Hawkins
|31
|2
|Grundy
|31
|1
|Smith
|30
|1
|Haywood
|29
|2
|Henry
|29
|0
|Marshall
|28
|1
|Jefferson
|27
|0
|White
|27
|0
|Carroll
|27
|1
|Hamblen
|26
|2
|Lincoln
|26
|0
|Weakley
|26
|0
|Meigs
|25
|0
|Obion
|24
|1
|Lawrence
|24
|0
|Overton
|20
|0
|Cocke
|20
|0
|Carter
|19
|1
|Warren
|19
|0
|Morgan
|17
|0
|Cannon
|17
|0
|Campbell
|17
|1
|Jackson
|17
|0
|Crockett
|15
|1
|Roane
|15
|0
|Johnson
|15
|0
|Polk
|14
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|McNairy
|12
|0
|Henderson
|12
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Giles
|12
|0
|Humphreys
|12
|1
|Hardin
|11
|2
|Scott
|11
|0
|Sequatchie
|10
|0
|Fentress
|10
|0
|Stewart
|9
|0
|Claiborne
|8
|0
|Houston
|7
|0
|Benton
|7
|1
|Clay
|7
|0
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Van Buren
|4
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Lewis
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Pickett
|3
|0
|Unicoi
|3
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0