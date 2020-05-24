PUBLIC POOLS RE-OPEN MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND WITH SAFETY GUIDELINES IN PLACE

Many filled the pools on a very busy Memorial Day Weekend - and returned to new safety guidelines and restrictions
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1973
|109
|Jefferson
|1573
|88
|Montgomery
|1141
|30
|Marshall
|644
|9
|Lee
|488
|32
|Tuscaloosa
|479
|11
|Franklin
|434
|6
|Shelby
|426
|19
|Tallapoosa
|392
|62
|Butler
|335
|11
|Chambers
|330
|23
|Madison
|292
|4
|Baldwin
|273
|9
|Elmore
|254
|7
|Etowah
|228
|10
|DeKalb
|214
|3
|Coffee
|196
|1
|Dallas
|191
|3
|Walker
|191
|1
|Sumter
|185
|6
|Lowndes
|182
|10
|Houston
|161
|4
|Morgan
|157
|1
|Autauga
|155
|3
|Choctaw
|139
|4
|Calhoun
|138
|3
|Marengo
|132
|6
|Pike
|128
|0
|Lauderdale
|126
|2
|Colbert
|125
|2
|Russell
|125
|0
|Randolph
|124
|7
|Hale
|122
|3
|Wilcox
|113
|7
|Marion
|109
|10
|Barbour
|105
|1
|Bullock
|105
|1
|St. Clair
|100
|1
|Clarke
|97
|2
|Greene
|90
|4
|Pickens
|88
|4
|Chilton
|86
|1
|Talladega
|86
|2
|Dale
|80
|0
|Cullman
|74
|0
|Limestone
|72
|0
|Jackson
|69
|2
|Washington
|64
|5
|Covington
|63
|1
|Winston
|61
|0
|Macon
|58
|2
|Bibb
|58
|1
|Crenshaw
|58
|2
|Henry
|52
|1
|Blount
|49
|1
|Lawrence
|41
|0
|Escambia
|40
|3
|Coosa
|33
|1
|Cherokee
|33
|2
|Geneva
|31
|0
|Perry
|29
|0
|Clay
|27
|2
|Monroe
|26
|2
|Conecuh
|25
|1
|Lamar
|18
|0
|Cleburne
|13
|1
|Fayette
|11
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|4465
|54
|Shelby
|4225
|92
|Trousdale
|1390
|4
|Rutherford
|977
|22
|Sumner
|809
|45
|Bledsoe
|607
|1
|Hamilton
|511
|14
|Williamson
|503
|10
|Tipton
|426
|2
|Lake
|408
|0
|Robertson
|360
|0
|Putnam
|359
|5
|Wilson
|343
|8
|Out of TN
|339
|4
|Knox
|326
|5
|Bedford
|264
|4
|Montgomery
|234
|3
|Rhea
|194
|0
|Hardeman
|188
|0
|Madison
|164
|2
|McMinn
|133
|13
|Loudon
|131
|0
|Cumberland
|107
|1
|Fayette
|104
|2
|Cheatham
|103
|0
|Dickson
|101
|0
|Macon
|97
|3
|Bradley
|91
|1
|Blount
|81
|3
|Maury
|78
|0
|Unassigned
|75
|0
|Washington
|72
|0
|Sevier
|72
|2
|Coffee
|65
|0
|Wayne
|63
|0
|Sullivan
|61
|2
|Gibson
|61
|1
|Monroe
|57
|2
|Hickman
|54
|0
|Lauderdale
|51
|1
|Greene
|48
|2
|Dyer
|48
|0
|Franklin
|45
|1
|Anderson
|39
|1
|Marion
|36
|1
|DeKalb
|33
|0
|Hawkins
|31
|2
|Grundy
|31
|1
|Haywood
|29
|2
|Henry
|29
|0
|Smith
|29
|1
|Marshall
|28
|1
|Carroll
|27
|1
|Jefferson
|27
|0
|Lincoln
|26
|0
|Weakley
|26
|0
|Meigs
|25
|0
|Hamblen
|25
|2
|Obion
|24
|1
|White
|24
|0
|Lawrence
|24
|0
|Overton
|20
|0
|Cocke
|20
|0
|Carter
|19
|1
|Warren
|19
|0
|Morgan
|17
|0
|Campbell
|17
|1
|Cannon
|16
|0
|Jackson
|16
|0
|Johnson
|15
|0
|Polk
|14
|0
|Crockett
|14
|1
|Perry
|13
|0
|Roane
|13
|0
|Giles
|12
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|McNairy
|12
|0
|Humphreys
|12
|1
|Henderson
|12
|0
|Hardin
|11
|2
|Scott
|11
|0
|Sequatchie
|10
|0
|Fentress
|9
|0
|Stewart
|8
|0
|Claiborne
|8
|0
|Houston
|7
|0
|Benton
|7
|1
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Clay
|6
|0
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Van Buren
|4
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Lewis
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Pickett
|3
|0
|Unicoi
|3
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0