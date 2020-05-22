Businesses reopen amid the pandemic

An interview with Michael Gee, Owner, Pants Store Huntsville
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1916
|107
|Jefferson
|1498
|88
|Montgomery
|1096
|29
|Marshall
|642
|9
|Lee
|471
|32
|Tuscaloosa
|464
|9
|Franklin
|422
|5
|Shelby
|420
|19
|Tallapoosa
|387
|62
|Chambers
|330
|23
|Butler
|329
|11
|Madison
|286
|4
|Baldwin
|271
|9
|Elmore
|242
|7
|Etowah
|225
|10
|DeKalb
|209
|3
|Coffee
|189
|1
|Dallas
|182
|3
|Walker
|179
|1
|Sumter
|172
|6
|Lowndes
|172
|10
|Houston
|156
|3
|Autauga
|149
|3
|Morgan
|144
|1
|Calhoun
|137
|3
|Choctaw
|135
|4
|Pike
|127
|0
|Marengo
|125
|6
|Randolph
|123
|7
|Lauderdale
|122
|2
|Russell
|120
|0
|Hale
|119
|3
|Colbert
|117
|2
|Wilcox
|110
|6
|Marion
|107
|10
|Barbour
|104
|1
|St. Clair
|98
|1
|Clarke
|92
|2
|Bullock
|89
|1
|Greene
|88
|4
|Pickens
|86
|4
|Chilton
|85
|1
|Talladega
|85
|2
|Dale
|77
|0
|Cullman
|73
|0
|Limestone
|72
|0
|Jackson
|69
|2
|Washington
|63
|5
|Covington
|63
|1
|Macon
|58
|2
|Bibb
|55
|1
|Crenshaw
|53
|2
|Winston
|52
|0
|Henry
|50
|1
|Blount
|49
|1
|Lawrence
|40
|0
|Escambia
|39
|3
|Coosa
|33
|1
|Cherokee
|33
|2
|Geneva
|28
|0
|Perry
|28
|0
|Clay
|27
|2
|Conecuh
|24
|1
|Monroe
|23
|2
|Lamar
|17
|0
|Cleburne
|13
|1
|Fayette
|11
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Davidson
|4396
|48
|Shelby
|4127
|92
|Trousdale
|1390
|4
|Rutherford
|950
|20
|Sumner
|792
|42
|Bledsoe
|607
|1
|Williamson
|500
|10
|Hamilton
|468
|13
|Tipton
|423
|2
|Lake
|406
|0
|Putnam
|350
|5
|Wilson
|343
|8
|Out of TN
|339
|4
|Robertson
|335
|0
|Knox
|322
|5
|Bedford
|263
|4
|Montgomery
|218
|3
|Rhea
|193
|0
|Hardeman
|187
|0
|Madison
|163
|2
|Loudon
|130
|0
|McMinn
|124
|12
|Dickson
|101
|0
|Cheatham
|100
|0
|Fayette
|100
|2
|Macon
|97
|3
|Cumberland
|97
|1
|Bradley
|90
|1
|Blount
|78
|3
|Maury
|78
|0
|Unassigned
|75
|0
|Sevier
|70
|2
|Washington
|68
|0
|Coffee
|64
|0
|Wayne
|63
|0
|Sullivan
|61
|2
|Gibson
|60
|1
|Monroe
|57
|2
|Hickman
|52
|0
|Lauderdale
|51
|1
|Greene
|47
|2
|Dyer
|46
|0
|Franklin
|45
|1
|Anderson
|37
|1
|Marion
|35
|1
|DeKalb
|32
|0
|Hawkins
|31
|2
|Grundy
|31
|1
|Haywood
|29
|1
|Henry
|29
|0
|Smith
|29
|1
|Marshall
|28
|1
|Jefferson
|27
|0
|Lincoln
|26
|0
|Weakley
|26
|0
|Carroll
|26
|1
|Hamblen
|25
|2
|Lawrence
|23
|0
|White
|22
|0
|Meigs
|22
|0
|Obion
|21
|1
|Cocke
|20
|0
|Carter
|19
|1
|Overton
|18
|0
|Morgan
|17
|0
|Campbell
|17
|1
|Warren
|16
|0
|Cannon
|15
|0
|Johnson
|15
|0
|Polk
|14
|0
|Crockett
|14
|1
|Jackson
|14
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|Henderson
|12
|0
|McNairy
|12
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Giles
|12
|0
|Humphreys
|12
|1
|Scott
|11
|0
|Sequatchie
|10
|0
|Hardin
|10
|2
|Roane
|10
|0
|Fentress
|9
|0
|Stewart
|8
|0
|Claiborne
|8
|0
|Houston
|7
|0
|Benton
|7
|1
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Clay
|6
|0
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Van Buren
|4
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Lewis
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Unicoi
|3
|0
|Pickett
|2
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0