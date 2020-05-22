Lifted TN Restrictions Come With Some Difficulties

Theaters, performance venues, and museums share uncertainty on reopening and maintaining social distance between patrons.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1870
|107
|Jefferson
|1453
|85
|Montgomery
|1028
|28
|Marshall
|644
|9
|Lee
|466
|32
|Tuscaloosa
|446
|9
|Shelby
|417
|19
|Franklin
|409
|5
|Tallapoosa
|384
|59
|Chambers
|332
|23
|Butler
|318
|11
|Madison
|285
|4
|Baldwin
|269
|8
|Elmore
|234
|7
|Etowah
|226
|10
|DeKalb
|207
|3
|Coffee
|184
|1
|Dallas
|173
|3
|Sumter
|169
|5
|Walker
|168
|1
|Lowndes
|158
|10
|Houston
|150
|3
|Autauga
|143
|3
|Morgan
|137
|1
|Calhoun
|136
|3
|Choctaw
|131
|3
|Pike
|124
|0
|Randolph
|121
|7
|Lauderdale
|119
|2
|Marengo
|119
|6
|Russell
|118
|0
|Colbert
|111
|2
|Hale
|110
|3
|Wilcox
|109
|6
|Marion
|108
|10
|Barbour
|99
|1
|St. Clair
|97
|1
|Clarke
|91
|2
|Greene
|87
|4
|Pickens
|86
|4
|Chilton
|83
|1
|Talladega
|82
|2
|Dale
|75
|0
|Cullman
|72
|0
|Limestone
|70
|0
|Jackson
|68
|2
|Bullock
|65
|1
|Washington
|63
|5
|Covington
|60
|1
|Macon
|59
|2
|Winston
|53
|0
|Crenshaw
|52
|2
|Bibb
|52
|1
|Henry
|48
|1
|Blount
|47
|1
|Escambia
|39
|3
|Lawrence
|38
|0
|Coosa
|33
|1
|Cherokee
|31
|0
|Clay
|27
|2
|Geneva
|27
|0
|Perry
|25
|0
|Monroe
|22
|2
|Conecuh
|22
|1
|Lamar
|16
|0
|Cleburne
|13
|1
|Fayette
|10
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Davidson
|4292
|48
|Shelby
|4033
|91
|Trousdale
|1385
|4
|Rutherford
|930
|20
|Sumner
|778
|42
|Bledsoe
|607
|1
|Williamson
|491
|10
|Hamilton
|425
|13
|Tipton
|409
|2
|Lake
|403
|0
|Wilson
|344
|8
|Out of TN
|339
|4
|Putnam
|321
|5
|Knox
|321
|5
|Robertson
|317
|0
|Bedford
|262
|4
|Montgomery
|217
|2
|Rhea
|188
|0
|Hardeman
|184
|0
|Madison
|162
|2
|McMinn
|124
|12
|Loudon
|110
|0
|Fayette
|98
|2
|Dickson
|97
|0
|Cheatham
|97
|0
|Cumberland
|96
|1
|Macon
|93
|3
|Bradley
|89
|1
|Blount
|77
|3
|Maury
|74
|0
|Sevier
|69
|2
|Washington
|68
|0
|Unassigned
|67
|0
|Wayne
|63
|0
|Coffee
|63
|0
|Sullivan
|60
|2
|Gibson
|59
|1
|Monroe
|55
|2
|Hickman
|52
|0
|Lauderdale
|51
|1
|Greene
|46
|2
|Dyer
|45
|0
|Franklin
|44
|1
|Anderson
|37
|1
|Marion
|35
|1
|DeKalb
|32
|0
|Hawkins
|31
|2
|Grundy
|31
|1
|Smith
|29
|1
|Haywood
|29
|1
|Henry
|28
|0
|Jefferson
|27
|0
|Marshall
|27
|1
|Carroll
|26
|1
|Weakley
|26
|0
|Hamblen
|24
|2
|Meigs
|22
|0
|Lincoln
|22
|0
|Lawrence
|22
|0
|White
|22
|0
|Cocke
|20
|0
|Obion
|20
|1
|Carter
|19
|1
|Overton
|18
|0
|Morgan
|17
|0
|Campbell
|17
|1
|Warren
|16
|0
|Cannon
|15
|0
|Johnson
|15
|0
|Polk
|14
|0
|Crockett
|14
|1
|Jackson
|13
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|Henderson
|12
|0
|McNairy
|12
|0
|Giles
|12
|0
|Humphreys
|12
|1
|Chester
|12
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|Sequatchie
|10
|0
|Hardin
|10
|2
|Roane
|9
|0
|Fentress
|9
|0
|Stewart
|8
|0
|Claiborne
|8
|0
|Houston
|7
|0
|Benton
|7
|1
|Clay
|6
|0
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Van Buren
|4
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Unicoi
|3
|0
|Pickett
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0