05/18/20 Late Weather

|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1735
|101
|Jefferson
|1355
|74
|Montgomery
|863
|20
|Marshall
|632
|9
|Lee
|452
|31
|Shelby
|404
|19
|Tuscaloosa
|368
|8
|Tallapoosa
|366
|57
|Franklin
|344
|4
|Chambers
|329
|22
|Butler
|285
|10
|Madison
|278
|4
|Baldwin
|260
|8
|Etowah
|206
|10
|Elmore
|197
|6
|DeKalb
|196
|2
|Coffee
|171
|1
|Dallas
|151
|3
|Walker
|139
|0
|Houston
|137
|4
|Sumter
|136
|4
|Calhoun
|133
|3
|Lowndes
|133
|9
|Autauga
|120
|4
|Randolph
|120
|7
|Morgan
|116
|1
|Lauderdale
|115
|2
|Pike
|107
|0
|Russell
|105
|0
|Marengo
|104
|6
|Marion
|103
|9
|Wilcox
|95
|5
|Colbert
|93
|2
|St. Clair
|91
|1
|Hale
|91
|2
|Greene
|87
|4
|Choctaw
|85
|3
|Barbour
|85
|1
|Pickens
|82
|3
|Talladega
|81
|2
|Chilton
|79
|1
|Clarke
|75
|2
|Cullman
|69
|0
|Limestone
|65
|0
|Jackson
|64
|2
|Washington
|61
|5
|Dale
|61
|0
|Covington
|58
|1
|Macon
|55
|2
|Crenshaw
|53
|1
|Bibb
|50
|1
|Blount
|47
|1
|Bullock
|40
|1
|Henry
|40
|1
|Winston
|39
|1
|Escambia
|39
|3
|Coosa
|34
|1
|Lawrence
|33
|0
|Cherokee
|28
|0
|Clay
|27
|2
|Geneva
|22
|0
|Perry
|21
|0
|Monroe
|20
|2
|Conecuh
|19
|0
|Lamar
|15
|0
|Cleburne
|13
|1
|Fayette
|9
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Davidson
|4066
|44
|Shelby
|3846
|87
|Trousdale
|1383
|4
|Rutherford
|884
|19
|Sumner
|749
|41
|Bledsoe
|607
|1
|Williamson
|480
|10
|Tipton
|405
|2
|Lake
|404
|0
|Out of TN
|386
|4
|Hamilton
|357
|13
|Wilson
|327
|8
|Knox
|308
|5
|Robertson
|294
|0
|Bedford
|254
|4
|Putnam
|240
|5
|Montgomery
|213
|2
|Hardeman
|183
|0
|Madison
|163
|2
|McMinn
|123
|12
|Loudon
|94
|0
|Fayette
|94
|2
|Cumberland
|93
|1
|Dickson
|93
|0
|Cheatham
|92
|0
|Macon
|90
|3
|Unassigned
|84
|1
|Bradley
|83
|1
|Blount
|76
|3
|Sevier
|69
|2
|Maury
|68
|0
|Washington
|66
|0
|Wayne
|63
|0
|Coffee
|61
|0
|Gibson
|59
|1
|Sullivan
|57
|2
|Hickman
|52
|0
|Monroe
|49
|1
|Greene
|46
|2
|Lauderdale
|44
|1
|Dyer
|44
|0
|Franklin
|43
|1
|Anderson
|37
|1
|Marion
|33
|1
|Hawkins
|31
|2
|DeKalb
|30
|0
|Grundy
|30
|1
|Haywood
|29
|1
|Marshall
|27
|1
|Weakley
|26
|0
|Jefferson
|26
|0
|Hamblen
|25
|2
|Smith
|25
|1
|Carroll
|25
|1
|Meigs
|22
|0
|Lawrence
|21
|0
|Cocke
|20
|0
|Henry
|19
|0
|Obion
|19
|1
|Carter
|19
|1
|White
|19
|0
|Campbell
|17
|1
|Overton
|16
|0
|Warren
|16
|0
|Lincoln
|16
|0
|Johnson
|15
|0
|Polk
|14
|0
|Cannon
|13
|0
|Crockett
|13
|1
|Perry
|13
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Scott
|12
|0
|Morgan
|12
|0
|Henderson
|12
|0
|McNairy
|12
|0
|Giles
|12
|0
|Humphreys
|12
|1
|Jackson
|11
|0
|Rhea
|10
|0
|Hardin
|10
|0
|Sequatchie
|10
|0
|Roane
|9
|0
|Claiborne
|8
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Benton
|7
|1
|Houston
|6
|0
|Fentress
|6
|0
|Clay
|6
|0
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Van Buren
|4
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Unicoi
|3
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Pickett
|2
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0