Athens City Schools Superintedent Dr. Trey Holladay

|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1701
|101
|Jefferson
|1333
|74
|Montgomery
|823
|20
|Marshall
|624
|9
|Lee
|449
|31
|Shelby
|399
|19
|Tallapoosa
|358
|57
|Tuscaloosa
|345
|8
|Franklin
|334
|4
|Chambers
|328
|22
|Madison
|275
|4
|Butler
|272
|9
|Baldwin
|254
|8
|Etowah
|204
|10
|Elmore
|192
|6
|DeKalb
|192
|2
|Coffee
|166
|1
|Dallas
|146
|3
|Houston
|132
|4
|Calhoun
|130
|3
|Lowndes
|128
|9
|Sumter
|127
|4
|Walker
|126
|0
|Randolph
|120
|7
|Lauderdale
|113
|2
|Morgan
|111
|1
|Autauga
|110
|4
|Pike
|106
|0
|Marengo
|103
|6
|Marion
|101
|9
|Russell
|100
|0
|Wilcox
|94
|5
|Colbert
|91
|2
|St. Clair
|90
|1
|Hale
|85
|2
|Choctaw
|84
|3
|Greene
|81
|4
|Barbour
|81
|1
|Pickens
|78
|3
|Talladega
|78
|2
|Chilton
|77
|1
|Clarke
|74
|2
|Cullman
|69
|0
|Limestone
|64
|0
|Jackson
|63
|2
|Washington
|60
|5
|Dale
|60
|0
|Covington
|57
|1
|Macon
|55
|2
|Crenshaw
|53
|1
|Bibb
|50
|1
|Blount
|46
|1
|Escambia
|39
|3
|Henry
|39
|1
|Bullock
|35
|1
|Winston
|34
|1
|Coosa
|34
|1
|Lawrence
|29
|0
|Cherokee
|27
|0
|Clay
|27
|2
|Geneva
|20
|0
|Perry
|20
|0
|Monroe
|20
|2
|Conecuh
|18
|0
|Lamar
|15
|0
|Cleburne
|13
|1
|Fayette
|9
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Davidson
|3893
|44
|Shelby
|3726
|85
|Trousdale
|1383
|4
|Rutherford
|847
|19
|Sumner
|739
|41
|Bledsoe
|607
|1
|Williamson
|471
|10
|Lake
|404
|0
|Tipton
|403
|2
|Hamilton
|347
|13
|Out of TN
|340
|4
|Wilson
|318
|8
|Knox
|303
|5
|Robertson
|274
|0
|Bedford
|252
|4
|Putnam
|235
|5
|Montgomery
|206
|2
|Hardeman
|182
|0
|Madison
|163
|2
|McMinn
|123
|12
|Dickson
|92
|0
|Fayette
|90
|2
|Cumberland
|89
|1
|Cheatham
|88
|0
|Bradley
|82
|1
|Macon
|81
|3
|Blount
|75
|3
|Sevier
|68
|2
|Washington
|66
|0
|Maury
|63
|0
|Wayne
|63
|0
|Coffee
|60
|0
|Gibson
|58
|1
|Sullivan
|57
|2
|Hickman
|52
|0
|Loudon
|48
|0
|Greene
|46
|2
|Dyer
|44
|0
|Lauderdale
|44
|0
|Franklin
|43
|1
|Monroe
|41
|1
|Anderson
|36
|1
|Marion
|32
|1
|Hawkins
|31
|2
|Grundy
|30
|1
|DeKalb
|29
|0
|Haywood
|29
|1
|Jefferson
|26
|0
|Marshall
|26
|1
|Carroll
|25
|1
|Hamblen
|25
|2
|Smith
|24
|1
|Weakley
|24
|0
|Meigs
|22
|0
|Lawrence
|21
|0
|Cocke
|20
|0
|Obion
|19
|1
|Carter
|19
|1
|White
|18
|0
|Henry
|17
|0
|Campbell
|17
|1
|Lincoln
|16
|0
|Warren
|15
|0
|Johnson
|15
|0
|Overton
|14
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|Crockett
|13
|1
|Polk
|13
|0
|Cannon
|13
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Morgan
|12
|0
|Humphreys
|12
|1
|McNairy
|12
|0
|Henderson
|12
|0
|Jackson
|11
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|Giles
|10
|0
|Sequatchie
|10
|0
|Hardin
|9
|0
|Roane
|8
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Claiborne
|7
|0
|Rhea
|7
|0
|Houston
|6
|0
|Benton
|6
|1
|Fentress
|6
|0
|Clay
|6
|0
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Van Buren
|3
|0
|Unicoi
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Pickett
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|1