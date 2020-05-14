Schools Working On Plan To Re-Open

The Alabama State Board of Education is now holding meetings to discuss the plan for how to safely re-open schools for the fall semester.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1545
|96
|Jefferson
|1199
|64
|Montgomery
|705
|19
|Marshall
|586
|9
|Lee
|436
|30
|Shelby
|381
|18
|Tallapoosa
|338
|51
|Chambers
|324
|22
|Tuscaloosa
|302
|8
|Franklin
|270
|3
|Madison
|259
|4
|Baldwin
|231
|7
|Butler
|230
|6
|Etowah
|197
|10
|DeKalb
|179
|2
|Coffee
|158
|1
|Elmore
|157
|5
|Dallas
|129
|3
|Calhoun
|127
|3
|Randolph
|117
|7
|Houston
|115
|4
|Walker
|111
|0
|Lowndes
|111
|8
|Sumter
|110
|4
|Lauderdale
|102
|2
|Pike
|102
|0
|Marion
|100
|9
|Morgan
|99
|1
|Autauga
|93
|4
|Marengo
|91
|5
|Wilcox
|89
|5
|Russell
|88
|0
|St. Clair
|87
|1
|Talladega
|76
|2
|Greene
|74
|4
|Hale
|74
|2
|Colbert
|74
|2
|Chilton
|73
|1
|Choctaw
|72
|2
|Pickens
|70
|2
|Barbour
|69
|1
|Cullman
|67
|0
|Clarke
|65
|1
|Limestone
|60
|0
|Jackson
|60
|2
|Washington
|57
|5
|Covington
|56
|1
|Dale
|53
|0
|Macon
|53
|2
|Crenshaw
|48
|1
|Bibb
|46
|1
|Blount
|45
|0
|Escambia
|38
|3
|Henry
|33
|1
|Coosa
|33
|1
|Bullock
|28
|1
|Clay
|27
|1
|Lawrence
|26
|0
|Winston
|25
|0
|Cherokee
|24
|0
|Perry
|19
|0
|Monroe
|18
|2
|Geneva
|17
|0
|Conecuh
|16
|0
|Lamar
|14
|0
|Cleburne
|13
|1
|Fayette
|9
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|3623
|37
|Shelby
|3475
|75
|Trousdale
|1381
|3
|Rutherford
|780
|20
|Sumner
|714
|40
|Bledsoe
|603
|1
|Williamson
|453
|10
|Tipton
|400
|2
|Out of TN
|318
|4
|Wilson
|309
|8
|Lake
|300
|0
|Knox
|295
|5
|Hamilton
|286
|13
|Bedford
|246
|3
|Robertson
|245
|0
|Montgomery
|191
|2
|Putnam
|190
|5
|Hardeman
|177
|0
|Madison
|156
|1
|Unassigned
|128
|0
|McMinn
|123
|9
|Dickson
|88
|0
|Cumberland
|87
|1
|Fayette
|85
|1
|Cheatham
|78
|0
|Bradley
|75
|1
|Blount
|74
|3
|Macon
|71
|3
|Sevier
|65
|2
|Washington
|64
|0
|Maury
|58
|0
|Gibson
|57
|1
|Coffee
|56
|0
|Sullivan
|54
|2
|Hickman
|52
|0
|Greene
|47
|2
|Loudon
|46
|0
|Dyer
|44
|0
|Franklin
|41
|1
|Lauderdale
|40
|0
|Anderson
|35
|1
|Monroe
|33
|1
|Hawkins
|31
|2
|Grundy
|30
|1
|Marion
|29
|1
|DeKalb
|28
|0
|Haywood
|28
|1
|Jefferson
|26
|0
|Hamblen
|25
|2
|Smith
|24
|1
|Marshall
|24
|1
|Weakley
|24
|0
|Meigs
|22
|0
|Carroll
|22
|1
|Lawrence
|21
|0
|Cocke
|19
|0
|Carter
|18
|1
|Campbell
|17
|1
|White
|17
|0
|Obion
|16
|1
|Lincoln
|16
|0
|Henry
|15
|0
|Johnson
|15
|0
|Overton
|14
|0
|Warren
|13
|0
|Cannon
|13
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Crockett
|12
|1
|Polk
|12
|0
|Humphreys
|12
|1
|McNairy
|12
|0
|Morgan
|12
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|Jackson
|10
|0
|Henderson
|10
|0
|Giles
|9
|0
|Hardin
|8
|0
|Roane
|8
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Claiborne
|7
|0
|Sequatchie
|7
|0
|Clay
|6
|0
|Houston
|6
|0
|Rhea
|6
|0
|Fentress
|6
|0
|Benton
|6
|1
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Wayne
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Unicoi
|3
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Pickett
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0