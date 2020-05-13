Scott Latham, President and CEO Alabama Bankers Association
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1507
|95
|Jefferson
|1153
|62
|Montgomery
|684
|18
|Marshall
|581
|8
|Lee
|432
|30
|Shelby
|378
|18
|Tallapoosa
|330
|50
|Chambers
|324
|21
|Tuscaloosa
|291
|7
|Franklin
|264
|3
|Madison
|255
|4
|Baldwin
|227
|7
|Butler
|224
|6
|Etowah
|196
|10
|DeKalb
|167
|2
|Elmore
|156
|4
|Coffee
|155
|1
|Calhoun
|126
|3
|Dallas
|124
|3
|Randolph
|117
|7
|Houston
|114
|4
|Lowndes
|111
|7
|Sumter
|110
|4
|Walker
|110
|0
|Pike
|100
|0
|Lauderdale
|99
|2
|Morgan
|98
|1
|Marion
|97
|7
|Autauga
|91
|4
|Marengo
|89
|5
|Wilcox
|87
|4
|St. Clair
|86
|1
|Russell
|83
|0
|Hale
|74
|2
|Talladega
|74
|2
|Greene
|73
|4
|Colbert
|72
|2
|Pickens
|70
|2
|Chilton
|69
|1
|Choctaw
|69
|1
|Barbour
|67
|1
|Cullman
|67
|0
|Clarke
|64
|1
|Jackson
|60
|2
|Limestone
|58
|0
|Covington
|56
|1
|Washington
|55
|5
|Dale
|52
|0
|Macon
|51
|2
|Bibb
|46
|1
|Crenshaw
|46
|1
|Blount
|45
|0
|Escambia
|38
|3
|Coosa
|33
|1
|Henry
|32
|1
|Clay
|27
|1
|Lawrence
|26
|0
|Bullock
|26
|1
|Winston
|25
|0
|Cherokee
|24
|0
|Perry
|19
|0
|Geneva
|16
|0
|Monroe
|15
|1
|Conecuh
|14
|0
|Cleburne
|13
|1
|Lamar
|13
|0
|Fayette
|9
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|3580
|33
|Shelby
|3429
|73
|Trousdale
|1364
|3
|Rutherford
|764
|18
|Sumner
|708
|39
|Bledsoe
|604
|1
|Williamson
|447
|10
|Out of TN
|395
|6
|Tipton
|395
|2
|Wilson
|306
|8
|Knox
|286
|5
|Hamilton
|258
|14
|Robertson
|244
|0
|Bedford
|239
|3
|Unassigned
|224
|0
|Montgomery
|188
|2
|Putnam
|180
|5
|Hardeman
|170
|0
|Madison
|157
|1
|McMinn
|122
|9
|Lake
|99
|0
|Dickson
|88
|0
|Cumberland
|86
|1
|Fayette
|82
|1
|Cheatham
|76
|0
|Bradley
|74
|1
|Blount
|73
|3
|Macon
|69
|3
|Sevier
|65
|2
|Washington
|65
|0
|Maury
|57
|0
|Gibson
|57
|1
|Coffee
|54
|0
|Sullivan
|54
|2
|Hickman
|52
|0
|Greene
|46
|2
|Loudon
|44
|0
|Dyer
|43
|0
|Franklin
|41
|1
|Lauderdale
|40
|0
|Anderson
|34
|1
|Monroe
|33
|1
|Hawkins
|32
|2
|Grundy
|30
|1
|Marion
|29
|1
|DeKalb
|28
|0
|Haywood
|28
|1
|Jefferson
|26
|0
|Smith
|24
|1
|Marshall
|24
|1
|Weakley
|24
|0
|Hamblen
|23
|2
|Carroll
|22
|1
|Meigs
|22
|0
|Lawrence
|21
|0
|Cocke
|19
|0
|Carter
|18
|1
|White
|17
|0
|Campbell
|17
|1
|Obion
|16
|1
|Lincoln
|16
|0
|Henry
|15
|0
|Overton
|14
|0
|Cannon
|13
|0
|Warren
|13
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|Crockett
|12
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Polk
|12
|0
|Morgan
|12
|0
|Humphreys
|12
|1
|Scott
|11
|0
|McNairy
|11
|0
|Johnson
|11
|0
|Henderson
|10
|0
|Jackson
|10
|0
|Giles
|9
|0
|Roane
|8
|0
|Hardin
|8
|0
|Claiborne
|7
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Houston
|6
|0
|Benton
|6
|1
|Rhea
|6
|0
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Clay
|6
|0
|Sequatchie
|6
|0
|Fentress
|6
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Unicoi
|3
|0
|Wayne
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Pickett
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0