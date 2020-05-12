Air Force flies over North Alabama hospitals to honor health care workers
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1474
|90
|Jefferson
|1131
|61
|Montgomery
|642
|15
|Marshall
|576
|8
|Lee
|429
|30
|Shelby
|370
|17
|Tallapoosa
|328
|42
|Chambers
|319
|21
|Tuscaloosa
|284
|4
|Madison
|250
|4
|Franklin
|247
|2
|Baldwin
|224
|6
|Butler
|196
|6
|Etowah
|193
|10
|DeKalb
|158
|2
|Elmore
|152
|4
|Coffee
|150
|0
|Calhoun
|125
|3
|Dallas
|122
|3
|Randolph
|111
|7
|Houston
|107
|4
|Walker
|107
|0
|Sumter
|106
|4
|Lowndes
|103
|6
|Pike
|99
|0
|Lauderdale
|96
|2
|Marion
|96
|7
|Morgan
|95
|0
|Wilcox
|85
|4
|St. Clair
|84
|1
|Autauga
|84
|4
|Marengo
|83
|4
|Russell
|81
|0
|Greene
|73
|3
|Talladega
|73
|2
|Hale
|72
|2
|Colbert
|70
|2
|Pickens
|70
|2
|Chilton
|67
|1
|Choctaw
|67
|0
|Cullman
|65
|0
|Clarke
|63
|1
|Barbour
|61
|1
|Jackson
|60
|2
|Limestone
|57
|0
|Covington
|55
|1
|Washington
|54
|2
|Macon
|49
|2
|Bibb
|46
|1
|Blount
|45
|0
|Dale
|45
|0
|Crenshaw
|43
|1
|Escambia
|37
|3
|Coosa
|33
|1
|Henry
|30
|1
|Clay
|27
|1
|Lawrence
|26
|0
|Bullock
|26
|1
|Cherokee
|24
|0
|Winston
|23
|0
|Perry
|19
|0
|Monroe
|15
|1
|Geneva
|15
|0
|Conecuh
|14
|0
|Cleburne
|13
|1
|Lamar
|13
|0
|Fayette
|7
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|3465
|32
|Shelby
|3372
|70
|Trousdale
|1363
|2
|Rutherford
|745
|14
|Sumner
|699
|38
|Bledsoe
|604
|0
|Williamson
|445
|10
|Out of TN
|395
|6
|Tipton
|373
|2
|Wilson
|302
|7
|Knox
|280
|5
|Hamilton
|240
|13
|Bedford
|238
|3
|Robertson
|220
|0
|Montgomery
|180
|2
|Putnam
|178
|5
|Hardeman
|171
|0
|Madison
|156
|1
|McMinn
|122
|8
|Dickson
|86
|0
|Cumberland
|84
|1
|Fayette
|80
|1
|Bradley
|72
|1
|Blount
|72
|3
|Cheatham
|66
|0
|Sevier
|65
|2
|Washington
|65
|0
|Lake
|61
|0
|Macon
|59
|3
|Gibson
|56
|1
|Maury
|55
|0
|Coffee
|54
|0
|Sullivan
|54
|1
|Hickman
|52
|0
|Greene
|46
|2
|Loudon
|43
|0
|Dyer
|43
|0
|Franklin
|41
|1
|Unassigned
|38
|0
|Lauderdale
|36
|0
|Anderson
|33
|1
|Hawkins
|31
|2
|Monroe
|31
|1
|Grundy
|30
|1
|Marion
|29
|1
|DeKalb
|28
|0
|Jefferson
|26
|0
|Haywood
|26
|1
|Smith
|24
|1
|Marshall
|24
|1
|Weakley
|24
|0
|Meigs
|22
|0
|Carroll
|21
|1
|Lawrence
|21
|0
|Hamblen
|21
|2
|Cocke
|18
|0
|Carter
|18
|1
|Campbell
|17
|1
|Obion
|16
|1
|White
|16
|0
|Lincoln
|16
|0
|Henry
|15
|0
|Overton
|14
|0
|Cannon
|13
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|Crockett
|12
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Polk
|12
|0
|Warren
|12
|0
|Humphreys
|12
|1
|Morgan
|12
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|McNairy
|11
|0
|Henderson
|10
|0
|Jackson
|10
|0
|Giles
|9
|0
|Roane
|8
|0
|Hardin
|8
|0
|Claiborne
|7
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Houston
|6
|0
|Benton
|6
|1
|Rhea
|6
|0
|Sequatchie
|6
|0
|Clay
|6
|0
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Fentress
|6
|0
|Johnson
|5
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Unicoi
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Wayne
|3
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Pickett
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0