LawCall: Business Liability

Attorney Tommy Siniard discusses the liability of businesses reopening with cornoavirus issues still present.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1461
|85
|Jefferson
|1121
|60
|Montgomery
|608
|15
|Marshall
|558
|8
|Lee
|425
|30
|Shelby
|367
|17
|Tallapoosa
|323
|42
|Chambers
|316
|21
|Tuscaloosa
|278
|4
|Madison
|247
|4
|Franklin
|226
|1
|Baldwin
|222
|5
|Butler
|189
|6
|Etowah
|182
|10
|Elmore
|150
|4
|DeKalb
|147
|2
|Coffee
|146
|0
|Calhoun
|124
|3
|Dallas
|108
|3
|Houston
|107
|4
|Walker
|106
|0
|Randolph
|104
|7
|Sumter
|100
|4
|Lowndes
|99
|5
|Marion
|96
|7
|Morgan
|93
|0
|Pike
|93
|0
|Lauderdale
|92
|2
|St. Clair
|82
|1
|Wilcox
|81
|4
|Marengo
|80
|4
|Russell
|79
|0
|Autauga
|74
|4
|Talladega
|73
|2
|Greene
|70
|3
|Hale
|69
|2
|Pickens
|67
|2
|Colbert
|66
|2
|Choctaw
|66
|0
|Chilton
|65
|1
|Cullman
|65
|0
|Jackson
|60
|2
|Barbour
|59
|1
|Limestone
|57
|0
|Clarke
|56
|1
|Washington
|53
|2
|Covington
|53
|1
|Macon
|47
|2
|Bibb
|46
|1
|Blount
|44
|0
|Dale
|43
|0
|Crenshaw
|41
|0
|Escambia
|36
|3
|Coosa
|31
|1
|Henry
|28
|1
|Clay
|26
|1
|Lawrence
|25
|0
|Bullock
|23
|1
|Cherokee
|22
|0
|Winston
|21
|0
|Perry
|19
|0
|Monroe
|15
|1
|Conecuh
|13
|0
|Cleburne
|13
|1
|Lamar
|13
|0
|Geneva
|13
|0
|Fayette
|7
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Davidson
|3401
|31
|Shelby
|3260
|68
|Trousdale
|1357
|2
|Rutherford
|725
|14
|Sumner
|698
|38
|Bledsoe
|604
|0
|Williamson
|443
|10
|Out of TN
|375
|5
|Wilson
|300
|6
|Knox
|263
|5
|Bedford
|237
|3
|Hamilton
|233
|13
|Robertson
|218
|0
|Putnam
|175
|5
|Montgomery
|174
|2
|Tipton
|159
|2
|Hardeman
|151
|0
|Madison
|151
|1
|McMinn
|117
|5
|Dickson
|86
|0
|Cumberland
|85
|1
|Fayette
|79
|1
|Blount
|71
|3
|Bradley
|69
|1
|Sevier
|65
|2
|Cheatham
|63
|0
|Washington
|61
|0
|Lake
|59
|0
|Macon
|58
|3
|Maury
|55
|0
|Sullivan
|54
|1
|Gibson
|54
|1
|Coffee
|53
|0
|Hickman
|52
|0
|Greene
|46
|2
|Loudon
|41
|0
|Dyer
|41
|0
|Franklin
|40
|1
|Unassigned
|34
|0
|Hawkins
|31
|2
|Anderson
|31
|1
|Grundy
|30
|1
|Marion
|29
|1
|Monroe
|28
|1
|DeKalb
|27
|0
|Lauderdale
|26
|0
|Haywood
|26
|1
|Jefferson
|26
|0
|Weakley
|24
|0
|Smith
|24
|1
|Marshall
|24
|1
|Meigs
|22
|0
|Hamblen
|21
|2
|Lawrence
|20
|0
|Carroll
|19
|1
|Carter
|18
|1
|Cocke
|17
|0
|Campbell
|17
|1
|Obion
|16
|1
|Lincoln
|16
|0
|White
|16
|0
|Henry
|15
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|Cannon
|13
|0
|Polk
|12
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Warren
|12
|0
|Morgan
|12
|0
|Humphreys
|12
|1
|Overton
|11
|0
|McNairy
|11
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|Henderson
|10
|0
|Jackson
|10
|0
|Giles
|9
|0
|Crockett
|9
|0
|Hardin
|8
|0
|Roane
|8
|0
|Claiborne
|7
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Fentress
|6
|0
|Clay
|6
|0
|Sequatchie
|6
|0
|Benton
|6
|1
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Houston
|6
|0
|Rhea
|6
|0
|Johnson
|5
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Unicoi
|3
|0
|Wayne
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Pickett
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0