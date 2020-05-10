Police Prepare for Amended Safer at Home Order

Only a Few Fines Have Been Issued, Police are Relying on Education First
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1452
|83
|Jefferson
|1109
|60
|Montgomery
|576
|15
|Marshall
|543
|8
|Lee
|422
|30
|Shelby
|362
|17
|Tallapoosa
|316
|42
|Chambers
|314
|21
|Tuscaloosa
|274
|4
|Madison
|247
|4
|Franklin
|216
|1
|Baldwin
|216
|5
|Butler
|178
|6
|Etowah
|170
|10
|Coffee
|146
|0
|DeKalb
|142
|2
|Elmore
|135
|4
|Calhoun
|124
|3
|Walker
|106
|0
|Houston
|104
|4
|Dallas
|102
|3
|Randolph
|102
|6
|Sumter
|98
|4
|Marion
|96
|7
|Lowndes
|96
|5
|Morgan
|92
|0
|Pike
|89
|0
|Lauderdale
|88
|2
|St. Clair
|81
|1
|Wilcox
|80
|4
|Russell
|77
|0
|Marengo
|77
|4
|Talladega
|73
|2
|Greene
|70
|3
|Autauga
|68
|4
|Hale
|66
|2
|Pickens
|65
|2
|Chilton
|64
|1
|Colbert
|64
|2
|Cullman
|63
|0
|Choctaw
|61
|0
|Jackson
|59
|2
|Barbour
|58
|1
|Limestone
|57
|0
|Clarke
|52
|1
|Washington
|51
|2
|Covington
|50
|1
|Macon
|47
|2
|Bibb
|45
|1
|Blount
|44
|0
|Dale
|43
|0
|Crenshaw
|38
|0
|Escambia
|36
|3
|Coosa
|31
|1
|Henry
|28
|1
|Clay
|26
|1
|Cherokee
|22
|0
|Bullock
|22
|1
|Lawrence
|22
|0
|Winston
|20
|0
|Perry
|19
|0
|Monroe
|15
|1
|Cleburne
|13
|1
|Conecuh
|13
|0
|Lamar
|13
|0
|Geneva
|13
|0
|Fayette
|7
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|3358
|31
|Shelby
|3189
|68
|Trousdale
|1357
|2
|Rutherford
|720
|14
|Sumner
|693
|38
|Bledsoe
|604
|0
|Williamson
|441
|10
|Out of TN
|366
|5
|Wilson
|297
|6
|Knox
|262
|5
|Hamilton
|232
|13
|Bedford
|231
|3
|Robertson
|219
|0
|Montgomery
|172
|2
|Putnam
|166
|5
|Tipton
|158
|2
|Madison
|150
|1
|McMinn
|116
|4
|Hardeman
|116
|0
|Cumberland
|85
|1
|Dickson
|85
|0
|Fayette
|77
|1
|Blount
|71
|3
|Bradley
|69
|1
|Sevier
|65
|2
|Washington
|61
|0
|Cheatham
|61
|0
|Lake
|59
|0
|Macon
|58
|3
|Maury
|55
|0
|Sullivan
|54
|1
|Gibson
|53
|1
|Coffee
|52
|0
|Hickman
|49
|0
|Greene
|44
|2
|Dyer
|41
|0
|Franklin
|40
|1
|Loudon
|39
|0
|Unassigned
|33
|0
|Hawkins
|31
|2
|Anderson
|31
|1
|Monroe
|30
|1
|Grundy
|30
|1
|Marion
|29
|1
|DeKalb
|27
|0
|Lauderdale
|26
|0
|Jefferson
|26
|0
|Haywood
|26
|1
|Smith
|24
|1
|Marshall
|24
|1
|Weakley
|24
|0
|Meigs
|22
|0
|Hamblen
|21
|2
|Lawrence
|20
|0
|Carroll
|18
|1
|Carter
|18
|1
|Cocke
|17
|0
|Obion
|16
|1
|Campbell
|16
|1
|White
|16
|0
|Lincoln
|16
|0
|Henry
|15
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|Cannon
|13
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Warren
|12
|0
|Polk
|12
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|McNairy
|11
|0
|Overton
|11
|0
|Humphreys
|11
|1
|Henderson
|10
|0
|Morgan
|10
|0
|Giles
|9
|0
|Crockett
|9
|0
|Roane
|8
|0
|Jackson
|8
|0
|Claiborne
|7
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Hardin
|7
|0
|Clay
|6
|0
|Benton
|6
|1
|Houston
|6
|0
|Rhea
|6
|0
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Fentress
|6
|0
|Sequatchie
|6
|0
|Johnson
|5
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Wayne
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Unicoi
|2
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0