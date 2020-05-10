Clear
Carson's Evening Forecast 5/10

Lots of sunshine once again Monday. Temperatures stay cool, but pleasant.

Posted: May 10, 2020 5:37 PM
Updated: May 10, 2020 5:37 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9668

Reported Deaths: 390
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile145283
Jefferson110960
Montgomery57615
Marshall5438
Lee42230
Shelby36217
Tallapoosa31642
Chambers31421
Tuscaloosa2744
Madison2474
Franklin2161
Baldwin2165
Butler1786
Etowah17010
Coffee1460
DeKalb1422
Elmore1354
Calhoun1243
Walker1060
Houston1044
Dallas1023
Randolph1026
Sumter984
Marion967
Lowndes965
Morgan920
Pike890
Lauderdale882
St. Clair811
Wilcox804
Russell770
Marengo774
Talladega732
Greene703
Autauga684
Hale662
Pickens652
Chilton641
Colbert642
Cullman630
Choctaw610
Jackson592
Barbour581
Limestone570
Clarke521
Washington512
Covington501
Macon472
Bibb451
Blount440
Dale430
Crenshaw380
Escambia363
Coosa311
Henry281
Clay261
Cherokee220
Bullock221
Lawrence220
Winston200
Perry190
Monroe151
Cleburne131
Conecuh130
Lamar130
Geneva130
Fayette70
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14768

Reported Deaths: 242
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson335831
Shelby318968
Trousdale13572
Rutherford72014
Sumner69338
Bledsoe6040
Williamson44110
Out of TN3665
Wilson2976
Knox2625
Hamilton23213
Bedford2313
Robertson2190
Montgomery1722
Putnam1665
Tipton1582
Madison1501
McMinn1164
Hardeman1160
Cumberland851
Dickson850
Fayette771
Blount713
Bradley691
Sevier652
Washington610
Cheatham610
Lake590
Macon583
Maury550
Sullivan541
Gibson531
Coffee520
Hickman490
Greene442
Dyer410
Franklin401
Loudon390
Unassigned330
Hawkins312
Anderson311
Monroe301
Grundy301
Marion291
DeKalb270
Lauderdale260
Jefferson260
Haywood261
Smith241
Marshall241
Weakley240
Meigs220
Hamblen212
Lawrence200
Carroll181
Carter181
Cocke170
Obion161
Campbell161
White160
Lincoln160
Henry150
Perry130
Cannon130
Chester120
Warren120
Polk120
Scott110
McNairy110
Overton110
Humphreys111
Henderson100
Morgan100
Giles90
Crockett90
Roane80
Jackson80
Claiborne70
Stewart70
Hardin70
Clay60
Benton61
Houston60
Rhea60
Grainger60
Fentress60
Sequatchie60
Johnson50
Decatur40
Wayne30
Moore30
Union30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi20
Hancock00

 

 

