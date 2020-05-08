Sports 5-8-20
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1407
|81
|Jefferson
|1094
|59
|Montgomery
|533
|15
|Marshall
|525
|8
|Lee
|419
|30
|Shelby
|358
|17
|Tallapoosa
|315
|41
|Chambers
|311
|21
|Tuscaloosa
|269
|4
|Madison
|244
|4
|Baldwin
|208
|5
|Franklin
|202
|1
|Etowah
|166
|10
|Butler
|162
|3
|Coffee
|143
|0
|DeKalb
|136
|2
|Elmore
|130
|4
|Calhoun
|123
|3
|Walker
|105
|0
|Houston
|102
|4
|Randolph
|100
|6
|Marion
|95
|7
|Dallas
|95
|3
|Sumter
|93
|4
|Lowndes
|88
|5
|Lauderdale
|87
|2
|Morgan
|87
|0
|Pike
|87
|0
|St. Clair
|79
|1
|Wilcox
|77
|4
|Marengo
|76
|4
|Russell
|73
|0
|Talladega
|72
|2
|Greene
|70
|3
|Autauga
|67
|4
|Colbert
|63
|2
|Pickens
|63
|2
|Chilton
|63
|1
|Cullman
|62
|0
|Hale
|62
|2
|Jackson
|59
|2
|Choctaw
|59
|0
|Limestone
|55
|0
|Clarke
|53
|1
|Barbour
|53
|1
|Covington
|50
|1
|Washington
|48
|2
|Blount
|44
|0
|Bibb
|44
|1
|Macon
|44
|2
|Dale
|40
|0
|Escambia
|35
|3
|Crenshaw
|33
|0
|Coosa
|31
|1
|Henry
|27
|1
|Clay
|26
|1
|Lawrence
|21
|0
|Cherokee
|21
|0
|Bullock
|21
|1
|Winston
|20
|0
|Perry
|18
|0
|Monroe
|15
|1
|Cleburne
|13
|1
|Lamar
|13
|0
|Conecuh
|12
|0
|Geneva
|12
|0
|Fayette
|7
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|3300
|31
|Shelby
|3108
|67
|Trousdale
|1355
|2
|Rutherford
|685
|14
|Sumner
|683
|38
|Bledsoe
|604
|0
|Williamson
|441
|10
|Out of TN
|371
|5
|Wilson
|290
|6
|Knox
|255
|5
|Hamilton
|229
|13
|Bedford
|222
|3
|Robertson
|207
|0
|Putnam
|166
|5
|Montgomery
|161
|2
|Tipton
|158
|2
|Madison
|148
|1
|McMinn
|113
|4
|Dickson
|85
|0
|Cumberland
|84
|1
|Fayette
|75
|1
|Blount
|69
|3
|Bradley
|68
|1
|Sevier
|65
|2
|Hardeman
|64
|0
|Washington
|60
|0
|Lake
|59
|0
|Cheatham
|59
|0
|Macon
|57
|3
|Sullivan
|54
|1
|Maury
|52
|0
|Gibson
|52
|1
|Hickman
|48
|0
|Coffee
|48
|0
|Greene
|43
|2
|Dyer
|41
|0
|Loudon
|39
|0
|Franklin
|38
|1
|Anderson
|31
|1
|Hawkins
|31
|2
|Unassigned
|30
|1
|Grundy
|30
|1
|Marion
|29
|1
|Monroe
|29
|1
|Haywood
|26
|1
|Jefferson
|26
|0
|DeKalb
|26
|0
|Lauderdale
|25
|0
|Smith
|24
|1
|Weakley
|24
|0
|Marshall
|24
|1
|Hamblen
|21
|2
|Lawrence
|19
|0
|Carroll
|19
|1
|Meigs
|18
|0
|Carter
|18
|1
|Cocke
|17
|0
|Campbell
|16
|1
|Obion
|16
|1
|White
|16
|0
|Lincoln
|16
|0
|Henry
|14
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|Cannon
|13
|0
|Polk
|12
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|Overton
|11
|0
|Humphreys
|11
|1
|McNairy
|11
|0
|Henderson
|10
|0
|Warren
|10
|0
|Giles
|9
|0
|Jackson
|8
|0
|Roane
|8
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Crockett
|7
|0
|Benton
|7
|1
|Claiborne
|7
|0
|Hardin
|7
|0
|Rhea
|6
|0
|Houston
|6
|0
|Clay
|6
|0
|Sequatchie
|6
|0
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Morgan
|6
|0
|Johnson
|5
|0
|Fentress
|5
|0
|Wayne
|4
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Unicoi
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0