WATCH: Madison County health, government officials give May 8 coronavirus update

Posted: May 8, 2020 1:08 PM
Updated: May 8, 2020 1:08 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9188

Reported Deaths: 374
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile135578
Jefferson106557
Montgomery51513
Marshall4878
Lee41730
Shelby34816
Tallapoosa31440
Chambers30821
Tuscaloosa2594
Madison2414
Baldwin2055
Franklin1841
Etowah16110
Butler1552
Coffee1410
Elmore1274
DeKalb1242
Calhoun1203
Walker1030
Houston1004
Randolph966
Marion937
Sumter924
Pike850
Lowndes855
Morgan840
Dallas833
Lauderdale792
St. Clair781
Marengo733
Wilcox734
Talladega702
Russell690
Greene672
Chilton631
Hale622
Autauga613
Cullman610
Pickens592
Jackson562
Choctaw560
Limestone540
Barbour511
Colbert512
Clarke501
Covington481
Blount440
Bibb440
Macon432
Washington432
Dale360
Escambia333
Coosa311
Crenshaw310
Henry271
Clay251
Lawrence190
Bullock181
Cherokee180
Perry180
Winston170
Monroe151
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Conecuh120
Geneva110
Fayette70
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14096

Reported Deaths: 238
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson315731
Shelby306664
Trousdale13562
Sumner67238
Rutherford66114
Bledsoe6020
Williamson43410
Out of TN3545
Wilson2886
Knox2535
Bedford2173
Hamilton21113
Robertson1950
Putnam1625
Tipton1582
Montgomery1552
Madison1451
McMinn1083
Dickson850
Cumberland841
Fayette731
Blount693
Bradley641
Sevier632
Washington590
Lake590
Cheatham580
Unassigned561
Macon553
Sullivan521
Maury520
Gibson521
Hickman480
Coffee470
Greene432
Dyer390
Loudon380
Franklin371
Anderson311
Hawkins312
Grundy301
Marion291
Haywood261
Monroe261
Jefferson260
Lauderdale250
DeKalb250
Marshall241
Weakley240
Smith231
Hardeman230
Hamblen202
Carroll191
Lawrence190
Carter181
Cocke170
Meigs170
Campbell161
White160
Lincoln160
Obion151
Henry140
Perry130
Cannon130
Polk120
McNairy110
Overton110
Scott110
Humphreys111
Chester100
Warren100
Henderson100
Giles90
Roane80
Jackson80
Stewart70
Benton71
Hardin70
Sequatchie70
Crockett70
Claiborne70
Rhea60
Grainger60
Houston60
Morgan60
Clay60
Fentress50
Johnson50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi20
Hancock00

 

 

