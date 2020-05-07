Carson's Evening Forecast 5/7

We'll see off and on showers throughout much of your Friday. Skies clear for Mother's Day weekend, but temperatures stay very cool for early May standards.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1311
|76
|Jefferson
|1048
|53
|Montgomery
|477
|12
|Marshall
|470
|8
|Lee
|410
|29
|Shelby
|339
|16
|Chambers
|306
|22
|Tallapoosa
|304
|23
|Tuscaloosa
|248
|4
|Madison
|238
|4
|Baldwin
|196
|5
|Franklin
|164
|1
|Etowah
|158
|10
|Coffee
|138
|0
|Butler
|130
|2
|Elmore
|121
|3
|Calhoun
|114
|3
|DeKalb
|109
|2
|Walker
|101
|0
|Houston
|99
|4
|Marion
|92
|7
|Randolph
|91
|5
|Sumter
|87
|4
|Pike
|84
|0
|Lowndes
|82
|5
|Morgan
|81
|0
|St. Clair
|77
|1
|Dallas
|76
|3
|Wilcox
|73
|4
|Lauderdale
|71
|2
|Marengo
|68
|3
|Talladega
|67
|2
|Russell
|66
|0
|Greene
|64
|2
|Chilton
|61
|1
|Hale
|60
|2
|Cullman
|59
|0
|Autauga
|58
|3
|Pickens
|58
|2
|Choctaw
|54
|0
|Jackson
|53
|2
|Limestone
|49
|0
|Barbour
|47
|1
|Covington
|46
|1
|Clarke
|45
|1
|Colbert
|44
|2
|Bibb
|43
|0
|Washington
|42
|2
|Macon
|42
|2
|Blount
|42
|0
|Dale
|34
|0
|Coosa
|31
|1
|Escambia
|30
|3
|Crenshaw
|28
|0
|Henry
|27
|1
|Clay
|25
|1
|Cherokee
|18
|0
|Bullock
|18
|1
|Winston
|17
|0
|Lawrence
|17
|0
|Perry
|16
|0
|Monroe
|15
|1
|Cleburne
|13
|1
|Lamar
|13
|0
|Geneva
|11
|0
|Conecuh
|9
|0
|Fayette
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|3128
|31
|Shelby
|3010
|64
|Trousdale
|1355
|2
|Sumner
|671
|38
|Rutherford
|655
|14
|Bledsoe
|601
|0
|Williamson
|436
|10
|Out of TN
|344
|5
|Wilson
|287
|7
|Knox
|252
|5
|Bedford
|212
|3
|Hamilton
|196
|13
|Robertson
|186
|0
|Putnam
|162
|5
|Tipton
|155
|2
|Montgomery
|153
|2
|Madison
|144
|1
|McMinn
|107
|3
|Cumberland
|85
|1
|Dickson
|84
|0
|Unassigned
|76
|1
|Fayette
|73
|1
|Blount
|69
|3
|Bradley
|61
|1
|Sevier
|60
|2
|Lake
|59
|0
|Washington
|59
|0
|Cheatham
|58
|0
|Macon
|54
|3
|Sullivan
|52
|1
|Maury
|51
|0
|Gibson
|50
|1
|Hickman
|47
|0
|Coffee
|45
|0
|Greene
|43
|2
|Loudon
|39
|0
|Dyer
|38
|0
|Franklin
|36
|1
|Hawkins
|31
|2
|Anderson
|29
|1
|Marion
|29
|1
|Grundy
|28
|1
|Haywood
|26
|1
|Monroe
|26
|1
|Jefferson
|26
|0
|Lauderdale
|25
|0
|DeKalb
|25
|0
|Weakley
|24
|0
|Marshall
|23
|1
|Smith
|23
|1
|Hardeman
|22
|0
|Hamblen
|19
|2
|Carroll
|18
|1
|Lawrence
|17
|0
|Campbell
|16
|1
|Cocke
|16
|0
|Carter
|16
|1
|Lincoln
|16
|0
|Obion
|15
|1
|White
|15
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|Henry
|13
|0
|Polk
|12
|0
|Cannon
|12
|0
|Meigs
|11
|0
|Humphreys
|11
|1
|McNairy
|11
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|Henderson
|10
|0
|Overton
|10
|0
|Chester
|10
|0
|Warren
|10
|0
|Giles
|9
|0
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Hardin
|7
|0
|Sequatchie
|7
|0
|Crockett
|7
|0
|Roane
|7
|0
|Johnson
|7
|0
|Benton
|7
|1
|Rhea
|6
|0
|Claiborne
|6
|0
|Clay
|6
|0
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Houston
|6
|0
|Morgan
|6
|0
|Fentress
|5
|0
|Wayne
|4
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Unicoi
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0