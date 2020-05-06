Wednesday Fast Cast

Wednesday Morning's Top Stories
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1265
|71
|Jefferson
|1020
|49
|Montgomery
|456
|8
|Marshall
|439
|8
|Lee
|408
|28
|Shelby
|335
|13
|Chambers
|304
|21
|Tallapoosa
|303
|22
|Tuscaloosa
|243
|3
|Madison
|238
|4
|Baldwin
|189
|5
|Etowah
|152
|10
|Franklin
|152
|0
|Coffee
|134
|0
|Elmore
|121
|3
|Butler
|120
|2
|Calhoun
|114
|3
|Walker
|100
|0
|DeKalb
|99
|2
|Houston
|98
|4
|Marion
|90
|7
|Sumter
|85
|3
|Pike
|82
|0
|Randolph
|82
|4
|Lowndes
|80
|3
|Morgan
|78
|0
|St. Clair
|76
|0
|Wilcox
|72
|4
|Dallas
|68
|3
|Marengo
|68
|3
|Lauderdale
|68
|2
|Talladega
|67
|2
|Russell
|63
|0
|Greene
|61
|2
|Chilton
|60
|1
|Hale
|59
|2
|Cullman
|58
|0
|Pickens
|57
|2
|Choctaw
|54
|0
|Jackson
|53
|2
|Autauga
|53
|3
|Limestone
|48
|0
|Barbour
|47
|1
|Covington
|46
|1
|Bibb
|43
|0
|Clarke
|43
|1
|Colbert
|42
|2
|Washington
|42
|2
|Macon
|41
|2
|Blount
|40
|0
|Dale
|34
|0
|Escambia
|31
|2
|Coosa
|31
|1
|Henry
|27
|1
|Crenshaw
|26
|0
|Clay
|24
|1
|Bullock
|18
|0
|Cherokee
|17
|0
|Perry
|16
|0
|Lawrence
|16
|0
|Winston
|16
|0
|Monroe
|13
|1
|Cleburne
|13
|1
|Lamar
|13
|0
|Geneva
|11
|0
|Conecuh
|9
|0
|Fayette
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|3033
|30
|Shelby
|2901
|60
|Trousdale
|1352
|2
|Sumner
|665
|38
|Rutherford
|620
|12
|Bledsoe
|601
|0
|Williamson
|439
|9
|Out of TN
|356
|5
|Wilson
|281
|5
|Knox
|251
|5
|Bedford
|201
|3
|Robertson
|185
|0
|Hamilton
|184
|13
|Putnam
|160
|5
|Montgomery
|151
|2
|Tipton
|149
|1
|Madison
|140
|1
|McMinn
|106
|2
|Unassigned
|89
|0
|Dickson
|84
|0
|Cumberland
|84
|1
|Blount
|73
|3
|Fayette
|69
|1
|Sevier
|60
|2
|Sullivan
|59
|1
|Bradley
|59
|1
|Lake
|58
|0
|Washington
|58
|0
|Cheatham
|57
|0
|Gibson
|53
|1
|Macon
|53
|3
|Maury
|49
|0
|Hickman
|47
|0
|Coffee
|45
|0
|Greene
|43
|2
|Dyer
|40
|0
|Loudon
|39
|0
|Franklin
|36
|1
|Monroe
|32
|1
|Hawkins
|31
|2
|Anderson
|29
|1
|Marion
|29
|1
|Grundy
|28
|1
|Jefferson
|27
|0
|Haywood
|27
|1
|Lauderdale
|25
|0
|Weakley
|25
|0
|DeKalb
|25
|0
|Marshall
|24
|1
|Smith
|23
|1
|Hamblen
|23
|2
|Carroll
|22
|1
|Hardeman
|20
|0
|Cocke
|19
|0
|Lawrence
|17
|0
|Campbell
|17
|1
|Obion
|16
|1
|Carter
|16
|1
|Lincoln
|16
|0
|White
|15
|0
|Henry
|13
|0
|Scott
|12
|0
|Polk
|12
|0
|Perry
|12
|0
|Cannon
|12
|0
|McNairy
|11
|0
|Humphreys
|11
|1
|Henderson
|10
|0
|Chester
|10
|0
|Meigs
|10
|0
|Overton
|10
|0
|Crockett
|9
|0
|Giles
|8
|0
|Roane
|8
|0
|Warren
|8
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Grainger
|7
|0
|Hardin
|7
|0
|Rhea
|6
|0
|Claiborne
|6
|0
|Benton
|6
|1
|Houston
|6
|0
|Morgan
|6
|0
|Johnson
|5
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Fentress
|5
|0
|Sequatchie
|5
|0
|Wayne
|4
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Unicoi
|2
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0