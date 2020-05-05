Clear
Kim Ogle Take 5 to Give $5

Posted: May 5, 2020 11:49 AM
Updated: May 5, 2020 11:49 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 8206

Reported Deaths: 310
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile122266
Jefferson99248
Montgomery4388
Lee40328
Marshall3557
Shelby32813
Chambers30221
Tallapoosa29819
Madison2374
Tuscaloosa2372
Baldwin1884
Etowah14610
Franklin1360
Coffee1340
Butler1141
Elmore1113
Calhoun1053
Walker1000
Houston974
DeKalb902
Marion856
Sumter813
Pike790
Randolph794
St. Clair760
Morgan760
Lowndes751
Wilcox724
Marengo663
Dallas653
Talladega642
Russell630
Lauderdale632
Greene611
Cullman580
Chilton581
Hale562
Pickens562
Autauga533
Choctaw510
Jackson502
Limestone470
Covington451
Barbour451
Clarke431
Bibb420
Colbert412
Macon402
Blount400
Washington382
Dale340
Escambia322
Coosa301
Henry271
Crenshaw250
Clay221
Cherokee160
Winston160
Bullock160
Perry160
Lawrence140
Monroe131
Lamar120
Cleburne121
Geneva110
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13571

Reported Deaths: 219
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson299929
Shelby287858
Trousdale13481
Sumner66338
Rutherford60311
Bledsoe5980
Williamson4319
Out of TN3475
Wilson2765
Knox2495
Bedford2003
Robertson1840
Hamilton18013
Montgomery1492
Tipton1481
Madison1421
Putnam1395
Unassigned1330
McMinn1031
Cumberland841
Dickson820
Blount703
Fayette681
Sevier581
Lake580
Sullivan571
Washington570
Bradley561
Cheatham560
Gibson531
Macon533
Maury490
Hickman450
Coffee440
Greene432
Loudon390
Dyer390
Franklin361
Hawkins312
Anderson301
Monroe291
Marion291
Grundy281
Jefferson280
Haywood271
Lauderdale250
DeKalb250
Smith241
Marshall241
Weakley240
Carroll231
Hamblen222
Hardeman200
Cocke190
Obion171
Lawrence170
Campbell171
Lincoln160
White150
Carter141
Henry130
Cannon120
Scott120
Polk120
Perry120
McNairy110
Humphreys111
Chester100
Meigs100
Overton90
Crockett90
Henderson90
Roane80
Giles80
Stewart80
Warren80
Hardin70
Jackson70
Grainger70
Morgan60
Benton61
Claiborne50
Rhea50
Clay50
Fentress50
Houston50
Johnson50
Sequatchie50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi20
Hancock00

 

 

