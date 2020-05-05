Rob's May 5 North Alabama Weather Forecast

Showers and storms will begin to develop around noon Tuesday. Strong to severe storms will be possible for areas east of I-65.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1222
|66
|Jefferson
|992
|48
|Montgomery
|438
|8
|Lee
|403
|28
|Marshall
|355
|7
|Shelby
|328
|13
|Chambers
|302
|21
|Tallapoosa
|298
|19
|Madison
|237
|4
|Tuscaloosa
|237
|2
|Baldwin
|188
|4
|Etowah
|146
|10
|Franklin
|136
|0
|Coffee
|134
|0
|Butler
|114
|1
|Elmore
|111
|3
|Calhoun
|105
|3
|Walker
|100
|0
|Houston
|97
|4
|DeKalb
|90
|2
|Marion
|85
|6
|Sumter
|81
|3
|Pike
|79
|0
|Randolph
|79
|4
|St. Clair
|76
|0
|Morgan
|76
|0
|Lowndes
|75
|1
|Wilcox
|72
|4
|Marengo
|66
|3
|Dallas
|65
|3
|Talladega
|64
|2
|Russell
|63
|0
|Lauderdale
|63
|2
|Greene
|61
|1
|Cullman
|58
|0
|Chilton
|58
|1
|Hale
|56
|2
|Pickens
|56
|2
|Autauga
|53
|3
|Choctaw
|51
|0
|Jackson
|50
|2
|Limestone
|47
|0
|Covington
|45
|1
|Barbour
|45
|1
|Clarke
|43
|1
|Bibb
|42
|0
|Colbert
|41
|2
|Macon
|40
|2
|Blount
|40
|0
|Washington
|38
|2
|Dale
|34
|0
|Escambia
|32
|2
|Coosa
|30
|1
|Henry
|27
|1
|Crenshaw
|25
|0
|Clay
|22
|1
|Cherokee
|16
|0
|Winston
|16
|0
|Bullock
|16
|0
|Perry
|16
|0
|Lawrence
|14
|0
|Monroe
|13
|1
|Lamar
|12
|0
|Cleburne
|12
|1
|Geneva
|11
|0
|Conecuh
|9
|0
|Fayette
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|2999
|29
|Shelby
|2878
|58
|Trousdale
|1348
|1
|Sumner
|663
|38
|Rutherford
|603
|11
|Bledsoe
|598
|0
|Williamson
|431
|9
|Out of TN
|347
|5
|Wilson
|276
|5
|Knox
|249
|5
|Bedford
|200
|3
|Robertson
|184
|0
|Hamilton
|180
|13
|Montgomery
|149
|2
|Tipton
|148
|1
|Madison
|142
|1
|Putnam
|139
|5
|Unassigned
|133
|0
|McMinn
|103
|1
|Cumberland
|84
|1
|Dickson
|82
|0
|Blount
|70
|3
|Fayette
|68
|1
|Sevier
|58
|1
|Lake
|58
|0
|Sullivan
|57
|1
|Washington
|57
|0
|Bradley
|56
|1
|Cheatham
|56
|0
|Gibson
|53
|1
|Macon
|53
|3
|Maury
|49
|0
|Hickman
|45
|0
|Coffee
|44
|0
|Greene
|43
|2
|Loudon
|39
|0
|Dyer
|39
|0
|Franklin
|36
|1
|Hawkins
|31
|2
|Anderson
|30
|1
|Monroe
|29
|1
|Marion
|29
|1
|Grundy
|28
|1
|Jefferson
|28
|0
|Haywood
|27
|1
|Lauderdale
|25
|0
|DeKalb
|25
|0
|Smith
|24
|1
|Marshall
|24
|1
|Weakley
|24
|0
|Carroll
|23
|1
|Hamblen
|22
|2
|Hardeman
|20
|0
|Cocke
|19
|0
|Obion
|17
|1
|Lawrence
|17
|0
|Campbell
|17
|1
|Lincoln
|16
|0
|White
|15
|0
|Carter
|14
|1
|Henry
|13
|0
|Cannon
|12
|0
|Scott
|12
|0
|Polk
|12
|0
|Perry
|12
|0
|McNairy
|11
|0
|Humphreys
|11
|1
|Chester
|10
|0
|Meigs
|10
|0
|Overton
|9
|0
|Crockett
|9
|0
|Henderson
|9
|0
|Roane
|8
|0
|Giles
|8
|0
|Stewart
|8
|0
|Warren
|8
|0
|Hardin
|7
|0
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Grainger
|7
|0
|Morgan
|6
|0
|Benton
|6
|1
|Claiborne
|5
|0
|Rhea
|5
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Fentress
|5
|0
|Houston
|5
|0
|Johnson
|5
|0
|Sequatchie
|5
|0
|Wayne
|4
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Unicoi
|2
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0