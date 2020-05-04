Dr. Mildred P. Johnson 90th birthday party

Video courtesy of Gianna Snell Photography
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1198
|62
|Jefferson
|969
|48
|Montgomery
|409
|7
|Lee
|400
|28
|Marshall
|342
|7
|Shelby
|327
|13
|Chambers
|300
|21
|Tallapoosa
|295
|18
|Madison
|234
|4
|Tuscaloosa
|218
|2
|Baldwin
|187
|4
|Etowah
|143
|10
|Franklin
|132
|0
|Coffee
|130
|0
|Calhoun
|105
|3
|Butler
|105
|1
|Elmore
|103
|2
|Walker
|99
|0
|Houston
|95
|4
|Marion
|83
|6
|DeKalb
|79
|2
|Sumter
|77
|3
|Randolph
|77
|4
|St. Clair
|76
|0
|Pike
|75
|0
|Morgan
|74
|0
|Wilcox
|72
|3
|Lowndes
|71
|1
|Talladega
|65
|2
|Russell
|61
|0
|Lauderdale
|61
|2
|Dallas
|59
|3
|Marengo
|58
|3
|Cullman
|58
|0
|Greene
|58
|1
|Chilton
|57
|1
|Pickens
|55
|2
|Hale
|52
|2
|Jackson
|50
|2
|Choctaw
|49
|0
|Autauga
|48
|3
|Limestone
|45
|0
|Barbour
|45
|1
|Covington
|45
|1
|Bibb
|43
|0
|Clarke
|42
|1
|Colbert
|41
|2
|Blount
|40
|0
|Macon
|40
|2
|Washington
|38
|2
|Dale
|34
|0
|Escambia
|31
|2
|Coosa
|30
|1
|Henry
|27
|1
|Crenshaw
|23
|0
|Clay
|22
|1
|Cherokee
|16
|0
|Winston
|16
|0
|Perry
|15
|0
|Bullock
|14
|0
|Lawrence
|14
|0
|Monroe
|13
|1
|Cleburne
|12
|1
|Lamar
|11
|0
|Geneva
|10
|0
|Conecuh
|9
|0
|Fayette
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|2904
|28
|Shelby
|2815
|55
|Trousdale
|1346
|1
|Sumner
|653
|38
|Bledsoe
|598
|0
|Rutherford
|579
|11
|Williamson
|427
|9
|Out of TN
|311
|1
|Wilson
|273
|5
|Knox
|243
|5
|Bedford
|200
|3
|Robertson
|179
|0
|Hamilton
|172
|13
|Montgomery
|148
|2
|Tipton
|146
|0
|Madison
|140
|1
|Putnam
|136
|5
|Unassigned
|118
|0
|McMinn
|100
|1
|Cumberland
|80
|1
|Dickson
|80
|0
|Blount
|63
|3
|Fayette
|63
|1
|Washington
|57
|0
|Lake
|57
|0
|Cheatham
|53
|0
|Bradley
|53
|1
|Sullivan
|51
|1
|Sevier
|51
|1
|Macon
|50
|3
|Gibson
|50
|1
|Hickman
|45
|0
|Maury
|44
|0
|Greene
|43
|2
|Coffee
|41
|0
|Loudon
|37
|0
|Franklin
|36
|1
|Dyer
|36
|0
|Hawkins
|30
|2
|Marion
|29
|1
|Anderson
|28
|1
|Grundy
|28
|1
|Haywood
|25
|1
|Lauderdale
|24
|0
|Jefferson
|24
|0
|Weakley
|23
|0
|Marshall
|23
|1
|Smith
|22
|1
|DeKalb
|21
|0
|Monroe
|21
|1
|Hamblen
|19
|2
|Hardeman
|19
|0
|Carroll
|18
|1
|Lawrence
|17
|0
|Campbell
|16
|1
|Cocke
|16
|0
|Obion
|15
|1
|Lincoln
|14
|0
|Carter
|14
|1
|White
|14
|0
|Henry
|13
|0
|Cannon
|12
|0
|Perry
|12
|0
|Humphreys
|11
|1
|Scott
|11
|0
|McNairy
|11
|0
|Polk
|11
|0
|Chester
|10
|0
|Meigs
|9
|0
|Overton
|9
|0
|Henderson
|9
|0
|Warren
|8
|0
|Giles
|8
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Crockett
|7
|0
|Hardin
|7
|0
|Roane
|7
|0
|Morgan
|6
|0
|Benton
|6
|1
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Rhea
|5
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Claiborne
|5
|0
|Houston
|5
|0
|Sequatchie
|5
|0
|Wayne
|4
|0
|Fentress
|4
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Johnson
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Unicoi
|2
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0