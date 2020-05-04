Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Coronavirus cases increase in Tennessee after business re-open

Coronavirus cases increase in Tennessee after business re-open

Posted: May 4, 2020 5:04 PM
Updated: May 4, 2020 5:04 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 8112

Reported Deaths: 298
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile119862
Jefferson96948
Montgomery4097
Lee40028
Marshall3427
Shelby32713
Chambers30021
Tallapoosa29518
Madison2344
Tuscaloosa2182
Baldwin1874
Etowah14310
Franklin1320
Coffee1300
Calhoun1053
Butler1051
Elmore1032
Walker990
Houston954
Marion836
DeKalb792
Sumter773
Randolph774
St. Clair760
Pike750
Morgan740
Wilcox723
Lowndes711
Talladega652
Russell610
Lauderdale612
Dallas593
Marengo583
Cullman580
Greene581
Chilton571
Pickens552
Hale522
Jackson502
Choctaw490
Autauga483
Limestone450
Barbour451
Covington451
Bibb430
Clarke421
Colbert412
Blount400
Macon402
Washington382
Dale340
Escambia312
Coosa301
Henry271
Crenshaw230
Clay221
Cherokee160
Winston160
Perry150
Bullock140
Lawrence140
Monroe131
Cleburne121
Lamar110
Geneva100
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13177

Reported Deaths: 210
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson290428
Shelby281555
Trousdale13461
Sumner65338
Bledsoe5980
Rutherford57911
Williamson4279
Out of TN3111
Wilson2735
Knox2435
Bedford2003
Robertson1790
Hamilton17213
Montgomery1482
Tipton1460
Madison1401
Putnam1365
Unassigned1180
McMinn1001
Cumberland801
Dickson800
Blount633
Fayette631
Washington570
Lake570
Cheatham530
Bradley531
Sullivan511
Sevier511
Macon503
Gibson501
Hickman450
Maury440
Greene432
Coffee410
Loudon370
Franklin361
Dyer360
Hawkins302
Marion291
Anderson281
Grundy281
Haywood251
Lauderdale240
Jefferson240
Weakley230
Marshall231
Smith221
DeKalb210
Monroe211
Hamblen192
Hardeman190
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Campbell161
Cocke160
Obion151
Lincoln140
Carter141
White140
Henry130
Cannon120
Perry120
Humphreys111
Scott110
McNairy110
Polk110
Chester100
Meigs90
Overton90
Henderson90
Warren80
Giles80
Stewart70
Jackson70
Crockett70
Hardin70
Roane70
Morgan60
Benton61
Grainger60
Rhea50
Clay50
Claiborne50
Houston50
Sequatchie50
Wayne40
Fentress40
Decatur40
Johnson30
Moore30
Union30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events