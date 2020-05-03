Noticias Principales 3 de mayo
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1172
|61
|Jefferson
|946
|48
|Lee
|397
|28
|Montgomery
|379
|6
|Marshall
|334
|7
|Shelby
|324
|13
|Chambers
|294
|21
|Tallapoosa
|290
|18
|Madison
|233
|4
|Tuscaloosa
|216
|2
|Baldwin
|181
|4
|Etowah
|141
|10
|Coffee
|118
|0
|Franklin
|100
|0
|Calhoun
|98
|3
|Walker
|97
|0
|Houston
|93
|4
|Elmore
|93
|2
|Butler
|92
|1
|Marion
|82
|6
|DeKalb
|77
|2
|Randolph
|74
|4
|St. Clair
|73
|0
|Pike
|73
|0
|Morgan
|73
|0
|Sumter
|72
|3
|Wilcox
|71
|3
|Lowndes
|70
|1
|Talladega
|64
|2
|Russell
|60
|0
|Cullman
|57
|0
|Lauderdale
|56
|2
|Marengo
|56
|3
|Greene
|55
|1
|Pickens
|54
|2
|Chilton
|54
|1
|Hale
|52
|2
|Jackson
|50
|2
|Choctaw
|49
|0
|Dallas
|49
|3
|Autauga
|45
|3
|Limestone
|44
|0
|Covington
|43
|1
|Barbour
|43
|1
|Bibb
|42
|0
|Blount
|40
|0
|Clarke
|38
|1
|Macon
|38
|2
|Colbert
|37
|2
|Washington
|37
|2
|Coosa
|30
|1
|Escambia
|30
|2
|Dale
|28
|0
|Henry
|26
|1
|Crenshaw
|21
|0
|Clay
|21
|1
|Winston
|16
|0
|Cherokee
|15
|0
|Bullock
|14
|0
|Monroe
|13
|1
|Lawrence
|13
|0
|Cleburne
|12
|1
|Lamar
|11
|0
|Perry
|10
|0
|Geneva
|10
|0
|Conecuh
|9
|0
|Fayette
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Davidson
|2773
|28
|Shelby
|2672
|55
|Trousdale
|1344
|1
|Sumner
|640
|38
|Bledsoe
|596
|0
|Rutherford
|547
|11
|Williamson
|419
|9
|Out of TN
|302
|1
|Wilson
|268
|5
|Knox
|236
|5
|Bedford
|193
|2
|Robertson
|168
|0
|Hamilton
|168
|13
|Montgomery
|148
|2
|Madison
|138
|1
|Putnam
|136
|5
|Tipton
|99
|0
|McMinn
|97
|1
|Unassigned
|86
|0
|Dickson
|77
|0
|Cumberland
|74
|1
|Blount
|63
|3
|Fayette
|59
|1
|Washington
|57
|0
|Lake
|55
|0
|Bradley
|52
|1
|Sevier
|49
|1
|Sullivan
|49
|1
|Gibson
|48
|1
|Cheatham
|48
|0
|Maury
|44
|0
|Hickman
|44
|0
|Macon
|44
|3
|Greene
|43
|2
|Coffee
|38
|0
|Loudon
|37
|0
|Dyer
|36
|0
|Franklin
|36
|1
|Hawkins
|30
|2
|Marion
|29
|1
|Grundy
|28
|1
|Anderson
|28
|1
|Haywood
|23
|1
|Weakley
|23
|0
|Marshall
|23
|1
|Jefferson
|22
|0
|Smith
|22
|1
|Monroe
|22
|1
|Lauderdale
|21
|0
|Hamblen
|18
|2
|Carroll
|18
|1
|DeKalb
|18
|0
|Lawrence
|17
|0
|Hardeman
|17
|0
|Campbell
|16
|1
|Cocke
|16
|0
|Obion
|15
|1
|Carter
|14
|1
|Lincoln
|14
|0
|Henry
|13
|0
|Perry
|12
|0
|Cannon
|12
|0
|Humphreys
|11
|1
|Polk
|11
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|McNairy
|11
|0
|Chester
|10
|0
|Henderson
|9
|0
|Meigs
|9
|0
|Overton
|9
|0
|Warren
|8
|0
|Giles
|8
|0
|Roane
|7
|0
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|White
|7
|0
|Crockett
|7
|0
|Morgan
|6
|0
|Benton
|6
|1
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Houston
|5
|0
|Hardin
|5
|0
|Rhea
|5
|0
|Claiborne
|5
|0
|Sequatchie
|5
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Wayne
|4
|0
|Fentress
|4
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Johnson
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Unicoi
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0