Radio host Dale Jackson
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1099
|61
|Jefferson
|929
|48
|Lee
|391
|29
|Montgomery
|355
|6
|Marshall
|328
|7
|Shelby
|320
|13
|Chambers
|290
|21
|Tallapoosa
|286
|18
|Madison
|225
|4
|Tuscaloosa
|210
|2
|Baldwin
|175
|4
|Etowah
|139
|10
|Coffee
|117
|0
|Walker
|97
|0
|Calhoun
|93
|3
|Houston
|90
|4
|Elmore
|88
|2
|Franklin
|78
|0
|Marion
|78
|6
|DeKalb
|76
|2
|St. Clair
|73
|0
|Morgan
|71
|0
|Pike
|69
|0
|Sumter
|68
|3
|Wilcox
|67
|3
|Lowndes
|67
|1
|Butler
|65
|1
|Randolph
|62
|4
|Talladega
|61
|2
|Russell
|60
|0
|Cullman
|57
|0
|Greene
|54
|1
|Chilton
|52
|1
|Marengo
|52
|3
|Hale
|50
|2
|Pickens
|50
|2
|Lauderdale
|50
|2
|Jackson
|49
|2
|Choctaw
|49
|0
|Limestone
|44
|0
|Barbour
|42
|1
|Dallas
|42
|3
|Bibb
|42
|0
|Autauga
|42
|3
|Blount
|39
|0
|Covington
|38
|1
|Macon
|37
|2
|Washington
|35
|2
|Clarke
|34
|1
|Colbert
|33
|2
|Coosa
|29
|1
|Escambia
|29
|2
|Dale
|27
|0
|Henry
|24
|1
|Clay
|21
|1
|Crenshaw
|19
|0
|Winston
|15
|0
|Cherokee
|15
|0
|Bullock
|14
|0
|Monroe
|13
|1
|Lawrence
|13
|0
|Cleburne
|12
|1
|Lamar
|11
|0
|Perry
|10
|0
|Conecuh
|9
|0
|Geneva
|9
|0
|Fayette
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|2652
|28
|Shelby
|2599
|51
|Trousdale
|1020
|1
|Sumner
|632
|37
|Bledsoe
|595
|0
|Rutherford
|502
|11
|Williamson
|416
|9
|Wilson
|259
|5
|Out of TN
|258
|1
|Knox
|233
|5
|Bedford
|184
|2
|Hamilton
|160
|13
|Robertson
|157
|0
|Montgomery
|146
|2
|Madison
|136
|1
|Putnam
|122
|5
|Tipton
|98
|0
|McMinn
|94
|1
|Cumberland
|74
|1
|Dickson
|74
|0
|Fayette
|59
|1
|Blount
|58
|3
|Lake
|55
|0
|Washington
|55
|0
|Bradley
|52
|1
|Sevier
|49
|1
|Sullivan
|49
|1
|Cheatham
|48
|0
|Gibson
|45
|1
|Maury
|44
|0
|Hickman
|44
|0
|Greene
|44
|2
|Macon
|41
|3
|Coffee
|36
|0
|Franklin
|36
|1
|Dyer
|36
|0
|Unassigned
|33
|0
|Loudon
|32
|0
|Hawkins
|30
|2
|Marion
|29
|1
|Anderson
|28
|1
|Grundy
|28
|1
|Marshall
|23
|1
|Haywood
|23
|1
|Weakley
|23
|0
|Smith
|22
|1
|Monroe
|21
|1
|Lauderdale
|21
|0
|Jefferson
|20
|0
|Hamblen
|18
|2
|Carroll
|18
|1
|Lawrence
|17
|0
|DeKalb
|17
|0
|Hardeman
|16
|0
|Cocke
|16
|0
|Campbell
|16
|1
|Lincoln
|14
|0
|Obion
|14
|1
|Henry
|13
|0
|Carter
|13
|1
|Perry
|12
|0
|Cannon
|12
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|Humphreys
|11
|1
|McNairy
|11
|0
|Chester
|10
|0
|Meigs
|9
|0
|Warren
|8
|0
|Overton
|8
|0
|Polk
|8
|0
|Giles
|8
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Crockett
|7
|0
|White
|7
|0
|Henderson
|7
|0
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Roane
|7
|0
|Morgan
|6
|0
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Benton
|5
|1
|Houston
|5
|0
|Claiborne
|5
|0
|Rhea
|5
|0
|Hardin
|5
|0
|Sequatchie
|5
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Fentress
|4
|0
|Wayne
|4
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Johnson
|3
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Unicoi
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0