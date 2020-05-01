Superintendent Bill Hopkins
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1058
|55
|Jefferson
|886
|46
|Lee
|394
|29
|Montgomery
|337
|6
|Shelby
|320
|12
|Marshall
|317
|6
|Chambers
|295
|21
|Tallapoosa
|285
|18
|Madison
|227
|4
|Tuscaloosa
|208
|1
|Baldwin
|174
|3
|Etowah
|139
|9
|Coffee
|111
|0
|Walker
|96
|0
|Calhoun
|94
|3
|Houston
|90
|4
|Elmore
|86
|2
|DeKalb
|77
|2
|Marion
|75
|6
|St. Clair
|72
|0
|Morgan
|68
|0
|Pike
|67
|0
|Wilcox
|66
|2
|Lowndes
|65
|1
|Sumter
|64
|2
|Randolph
|62
|4
|Talladega
|61
|2
|Franklin
|58
|0
|Russell
|57
|0
|Greene
|55
|1
|Cullman
|55
|0
|Chilton
|53
|1
|Butler
|53
|1
|Marengo
|49
|3
|Jackson
|49
|2
|Pickens
|48
|1
|Hale
|47
|2
|Autauga
|44
|4
|Limestone
|44
|0
|Choctaw
|43
|0
|Bibb
|42
|0
|Dallas
|41
|3
|Barbour
|39
|1
|Lauderdale
|38
|2
|Blount
|37
|0
|Macon
|37
|2
|Covington
|36
|1
|Washington
|34
|1
|Clarke
|32
|1
|Coosa
|31
|1
|Colbert
|29
|2
|Escambia
|28
|1
|Dale
|27
|0
|Henry
|24
|1
|Clay
|21
|1
|Crenshaw
|19
|0
|Cherokee
|15
|0
|Winston
|15
|0
|Monroe
|13
|1
|Bullock
|13
|0
|Cleburne
|12
|1
|Lawrence
|12
|0
|Lamar
|11
|0
|Conecuh
|9
|0
|Perry
|9
|0
|Geneva
|9
|0
|Fayette
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|2612
|28
|Shelby
|2507
|47
|Sumner
|623
|37
|Bledsoe
|594
|0
|Rutherford
|474
|11
|Williamson
|411
|9
|Out of TN
|254
|1
|Wilson
|253
|4
|Knox
|228
|5
|Bedford
|173
|2
|Hamilton
|156
|13
|Robertson
|148
|0
|Montgomery
|146
|2
|Madison
|135
|1
|Trousdale
|123
|1
|Putnam
|121
|5
|Tipton
|98
|0
|McMinn
|92
|1
|Cumberland
|74
|1
|Dickson
|72
|0
|Blount
|56
|3
|Fayette
|56
|1
|Lake
|55
|0
|Washington
|54
|0
|Sevier
|49
|1
|Sullivan
|49
|1
|Bradley
|49
|1
|Cheatham
|46
|0
|Hickman
|44
|0
|Greene
|44
|2
|Gibson
|43
|1
|Maury
|42
|0
|Macon
|40
|3
|Coffee
|36
|0
|Franklin
|36
|1
|Dyer
|34
|0
|Loudon
|33
|0
|Unassigned
|33
|0
|Hawkins
|30
|2
|Marion
|29
|1
|Grundy
|28
|1
|Anderson
|28
|1
|Weakley
|23
|0
|Marshall
|22
|1
|Smith
|21
|1
|Lauderdale
|21
|0
|Monroe
|20
|1
|Haywood
|20
|1
|Jefferson
|19
|0
|Hamblen
|18
|2
|Carroll
|18
|1
|Lawrence
|17
|0
|Cocke
|16
|0
|DeKalb
|15
|0
|Campbell
|15
|1
|Hardeman
|14
|0
|Henry
|13
|0
|Obion
|13
|1
|Lincoln
|13
|0
|Cannon
|12
|0
|Carter
|12
|1
|McNairy
|11
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|Chester
|10
|0
|Humphreys
|10
|1
|Perry
|9
|0
|Giles
|8
|0
|Overton
|8
|0
|Polk
|8
|0
|Meigs
|8
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Warren
|7
|0
|Henderson
|7
|0
|Roane
|7
|0
|Jackson
|7
|0
|White
|7
|0
|Crockett
|7
|0
|Morgan
|6
|0
|Benton
|6
|1
|Rhea
|5
|0
|Grainger
|5
|0
|Houston
|5
|0
|Claiborne
|5
|0
|Hardin
|5
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Sequatchie
|5
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Wayne
|4
|0
|Fentress
|4
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Johnson
|3
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Unicoi
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0