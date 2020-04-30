Rob's April 30 North Alabama Weather Forecast

Gradual clearing will allow for sunshine Thursday afternoon but highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s today. Highs return to the 80s this weekend.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|1033
|51
|Jefferson
|880
|43
|Lee
|386
|28
|Shelby
|320
|11
|Montgomery
|316
|6
|Marshall
|316
|6
|Chambers
|293
|19
|Tallapoosa
|282
|17
|Madison
|224
|4
|Tuscaloosa
|202
|1
|Baldwin
|174
|3
|Etowah
|139
|8
|Coffee
|107
|0
|Walker
|95
|0
|Calhoun
|93
|3
|Houston
|87
|3
|Elmore
|84
|1
|DeKalb
|77
|2
|Marion
|76
|6
|St. Clair
|70
|0
|Morgan
|68
|0
|Pike
|67
|0
|Wilcox
|62
|1
|Randolph
|62
|4
|Talladega
|59
|2
|Lowndes
|57
|1
|Sumter
|56
|2
|Russell
|55
|0
|Cullman
|55
|0
|Chilton
|53
|1
|Greene
|50
|1
|Butler
|50
|1
|Pickens
|48
|1
|Jackson
|47
|2
|Marengo
|46
|3
|Franklin
|45
|0
|Limestone
|44
|0
|Autauga
|43
|4
|Hale
|43
|2
|Bibb
|42
|0
|Choctaw
|39
|0
|Dallas
|37
|3
|Barbour
|37
|1
|Blount
|36
|0
|Covington
|36
|1
|Macon
|36
|2
|Washington
|34
|1
|Lauderdale
|31
|2
|Coosa
|31
|1
|Clarke
|30
|1
|Colbert
|27
|2
|Escambia
|27
|1
|Dale
|25
|0
|Henry
|23
|1
|Clay
|21
|1
|Crenshaw
|17
|0
|Cherokee
|15
|0
|Winston
|13
|0
|Lawrence
|12
|0
|Monroe
|12
|1
|Cleburne
|12
|1
|Bullock
|12
|0
|Lamar
|10
|0
|Geneva
|9
|0
|Perry
|9
|0
|Conecuh
|9
|0
|Fayette
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|2454
|25
|Shelby
|2432
|44
|Sumner
|619
|37
|Bledsoe
|592
|0
|Rutherford
|448
|11
|Williamson
|408
|9
|Wilson
|250
|4
|Out of TN
|234
|3
|Knox
|221
|5
|Bedford
|169
|2
|Hamilton
|152
|13
|Montgomery
|141
|2
|Robertson
|139
|0
|Madison
|131
|1
|Trousdale
|122
|1
|Putnam
|119
|5
|Tipton
|98
|0
|McMinn
|89
|1
|Cumberland
|74
|1
|Dickson
|72
|0
|Blount
|55
|3
|Washington
|54
|0
|Fayette
|53
|1
|Lake
|53
|0
|Sevier
|48
|1
|Sullivan
|48
|1
|Bradley
|48
|1
|Gibson
|44
|1
|Greene
|43
|2
|Hickman
|43
|0
|Maury
|42
|0
|Cheatham
|42
|0
|Unassigned
|42
|0
|Macon
|39
|3
|Coffee
|35
|0
|Franklin
|34
|1
|Dyer
|34
|0
|Loudon
|32
|0
|Hawkins
|30
|2
|Grundy
|28
|1
|Marion
|28
|1
|Anderson
|27
|1
|Marshall
|22
|1
|Weakley
|21
|0
|Smith
|20
|1
|Lauderdale
|19
|0
|Haywood
|19
|1
|Jefferson
|18
|0
|Carroll
|18
|1
|Lawrence
|17
|0
|Hamblen
|17
|2
|Cocke
|16
|0
|Monroe
|16
|1
|DeKalb
|14
|0
|Campbell
|14
|1
|Lincoln
|13
|0
|Carter
|12
|1
|Obion
|12
|1
|Henry
|11
|0
|McNairy
|11
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|Cannon
|11
|0
|Hardeman
|11
|0
|Chester
|10
|0
|Humphreys
|10
|1
|Overton
|8
|0
|Perry
|8
|0
|Meigs
|8
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Giles
|7
|0
|Warren
|7
|0
|Roane
|7
|0
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Polk
|7
|0
|Crockett
|7
|0
|Henderson
|6
|0
|White
|6
|0
|Morgan
|6
|0
|Benton
|6
|1
|Claiborne
|5
|0
|Sequatchie
|5
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Hardin
|5
|0
|Grainger
|5
|0
|Houston
|5
|0
|Wayne
|4
|0
|Fentress
|4
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Rhea
|4
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Johnson
|3
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Unicoi
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0