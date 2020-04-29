Nazi concentration camp survivor and liberator reunite in North Alabama 75 years later
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|994
|46
|Jefferson
|861
|41
|Lee
|377
|25
|Shelby
|319
|10
|Marshall
|313
|6
|Montgomery
|302
|5
|Chambers
|291
|19
|Tallapoosa
|279
|17
|Madison
|222
|4
|Tuscaloosa
|199
|0
|Baldwin
|171
|3
|Etowah
|130
|8
|Coffee
|105
|0
|Walker
|94
|0
|Calhoun
|92
|3
|Houston
|84
|3
|Elmore
|82
|1
|Marion
|76
|6
|DeKalb
|76
|2
|St. Clair
|70
|0
|Morgan
|68
|0
|Pike
|65
|0
|Randolph
|62
|4
|Wilcox
|60
|1
|Talladega
|59
|2
|Sumter
|55
|2
|Russell
|55
|0
|Lowndes
|53
|1
|Chilton
|52
|1
|Cullman
|52
|0
|Pickens
|47
|1
|Greene
|47
|1
|Jackson
|46
|2
|Butler
|45
|1
|Limestone
|44
|0
|Franklin
|44
|0
|Marengo
|44
|3
|Bibb
|42
|0
|Hale
|41
|2
|Autauga
|40
|4
|Choctaw
|39
|0
|Dallas
|37
|3
|Barbour
|37
|0
|Macon
|35
|2
|Covington
|35
|1
|Blount
|34
|0
|Washington
|33
|1
|Coosa
|31
|1
|Lauderdale
|30
|2
|Clarke
|28
|1
|Colbert
|27
|2
|Escambia
|27
|1
|Dale
|25
|0
|Henry
|22
|1
|Clay
|19
|1
|Crenshaw
|16
|0
|Cherokee
|15
|0
|Winston
|13
|0
|Lawrence
|12
|0
|Cleburne
|12
|1
|Monroe
|12
|1
|Bullock
|12
|0
|Lamar
|10
|0
|Perry
|9
|0
|Conecuh
|9
|0
|Geneva
|8
|0
|Fayette
|5
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|2383
|25
|Shelby
|2376
|44
|Sumner
|608
|35
|Bledsoe
|589
|0
|Rutherford
|434
|10
|Williamson
|399
|8
|Out of TN
|251
|2
|Wilson
|249
|3
|Knox
|214
|5
|Bedford
|167
|2
|Hamilton
|149
|13
|Montgomery
|139
|2
|Robertson
|139
|0
|Madison
|128
|1
|Putnam
|115
|5
|Tipton
|96
|0
|Dickson
|71
|0
|McMinn
|70
|0
|Cumberland
|70
|1
|Blount
|55
|3
|Washington
|54
|0
|Fayette
|53
|1
|Trousdale
|50
|1
|Lake
|50
|0
|Sullivan
|47
|1
|Sevier
|46
|1
|Bradley
|46
|1
|Hickman
|43
|0
|Greene
|42
|2
|Cheatham
|42
|0
|Gibson
|41
|1
|Maury
|40
|0
|Macon
|39
|3
|Unassigned
|35
|0
|Dyer
|33
|0
|Coffee
|33
|0
|Franklin
|32
|1
|Hawkins
|30
|2
|Grundy
|28
|1
|Marion
|28
|1
|Loudon
|28
|0
|Anderson
|24
|1
|Marshall
|22
|1
|Smith
|20
|1
|Haywood
|19
|1
|Jefferson
|18
|0
|Weakley
|18
|0
|Carroll
|18
|1
|Lawrence
|17
|0
|Lauderdale
|17
|0
|Hamblen
|17
|2
|Cocke
|16
|0
|Monroe
|14
|1
|DeKalb
|14
|0
|Campbell
|14
|1
|Carter
|12
|1
|Lincoln
|12
|0
|Obion
|12
|1
|Cannon
|11
|0
|Hardeman
|11
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|McNairy
|11
|0
|Henry
|11
|0
|Humphreys
|10
|1
|Chester
|10
|0
|Polk
|8
|0
|Perry
|8
|0
|Overton
|8
|0
|Warren
|7
|0
|Roane
|7
|0
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Crockett
|7
|0
|Benton
|6
|1
|Meigs
|6
|0
|Morgan
|6
|0
|Henderson
|6
|0
|Hardin
|5
|0
|White
|5
|0
|Claiborne
|5
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Grainger
|5
|0
|Giles
|5
|0
|Sequatchie
|5
|0
|Fentress
|4
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Wayne
|4
|0
|Houston
|4
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Johnson
|3
|0
|Rhea
|3
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Unicoi
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0