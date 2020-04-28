04/28/20 Evening Weather

Kate's Forecast
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|942
|43
|Jefferson
|839
|36
|Lee
|368
|24
|Shelby
|318
|9
|Marshall
|310
|5
|Montgomery
|292
|5
|Chambers
|289
|18
|Tallapoosa
|275
|17
|Madison
|214
|4
|Tuscaloosa
|195
|0
|Baldwin
|168
|3
|Etowah
|126
|8
|Coffee
|98
|0
|Walker
|93
|0
|Calhoun
|90
|3
|Elmore
|79
|1
|Houston
|79
|3
|Marion
|75
|6
|DeKalb
|74
|2
|St. Clair
|68
|0
|Morgan
|65
|0
|Pike
|65
|0
|Randolph
|61
|4
|Talladega
|58
|2
|Wilcox
|58
|1
|Sumter
|55
|2
|Russell
|53
|0
|Cullman
|52
|0
|Chilton
|51
|1
|Pickens
|47
|1
|Greene
|46
|0
|Jackson
|45
|2
|Marengo
|43
|3
|Franklin
|43
|0
|Limestone
|42
|0
|Bibb
|42
|0
|Hale
|41
|2
|Autauga
|39
|3
|Lowndes
|39
|1
|Choctaw
|39
|0
|Dallas
|37
|3
|Barbour
|35
|0
|Covington
|34
|1
|Macon
|34
|2
|Butler
|34
|1
|Blount
|34
|0
|Lauderdale
|31
|2
|Coosa
|30
|1
|Clarke
|27
|1
|Washington
|27
|1
|Escambia
|26
|1
|Dale
|25
|0
|Colbert
|23
|2
|Henry
|22
|1
|Clay
|19
|1
|Cherokee
|14
|0
|Lawrence
|12
|0
|Cleburne
|12
|1
|Bullock
|12
|0
|Crenshaw
|12
|0
|Monroe
|11
|1
|Winston
|11
|0
|Lamar
|10
|0
|Conecuh
|9
|0
|Perry
|9
|0
|Geneva
|8
|0
|Fayette
|5
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Davidson
|2338
|25
|Shelby
|2327
|44
|Sumner
|603
|34
|Bledsoe
|588
|0
|Rutherford
|423
|9
|Williamson
|399
|7
|Out of TN
|283
|3
|Wilson
|246
|3
|Knox
|214
|4
|Bedford
|165
|2
|Hamilton
|146
|13
|Montgomery
|138
|2
|Robertson
|138
|0
|Putnam
|114
|5
|Madison
|104
|1
|Tipton
|95
|0
|Dickson
|70
|0
|Cumberland
|68
|0
|McMinn
|65
|0
|Washington
|54
|0
|Blount
|54
|3
|Fayette
|52
|1
|Lake
|49
|0
|Unassigned
|49
|0
|Trousdale
|48
|1
|Sullivan
|47
|1
|Sevier
|46
|1
|Bradley
|45
|1
|Hickman
|42
|0
|Maury
|41
|0
|Greene
|41
|2
|Gibson
|41
|1
|Cheatham
|39
|0
|Macon
|39
|3
|Coffee
|33
|0
|Dyer
|32
|0
|Franklin
|29
|1
|Hawkins
|29
|2
|Marion
|28
|1
|Grundy
|28
|1
|Loudon
|27
|0
|Anderson
|24
|1
|Marshall
|22
|1
|Haywood
|19
|1
|Smith
|19
|1
|Jefferson
|18
|0
|Weakley
|18
|0
|Lawrence
|17
|0
|Lauderdale
|17
|0
|Hamblen
|16
|2
|Carroll
|16
|1
|Monroe
|15
|1
|DeKalb
|14
|0
|Campbell
|14
|1
|Cocke
|14
|0
|Obion
|12
|1
|Lincoln
|12
|0
|Carter
|12
|1
|Scott
|11
|0
|Hardeman
|11
|0
|Henry
|11
|0
|Cannon
|11
|0
|McNairy
|11
|0
|Chester
|10
|0
|Humphreys
|10
|1
|Overton
|8
|0
|Perry
|8
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Polk
|7
|0
|Roane
|7
|0
|Warren
|7
|0
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Crockett
|6
|0
|Meigs
|6
|0
|Morgan
|6
|0
|Henderson
|6
|0
|Grainger
|6
|0
|Benton
|6
|1
|Hardin
|5
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Claiborne
|5
|0
|Sequatchie
|5
|0
|Giles
|5
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Fentress
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Houston
|4
|0
|Johnson
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Rhea
|3
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Unicoi
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0