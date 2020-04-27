Athens Clinic Decrease Hours

Clinic reduces testing hours.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|917
|41
|Jefferson
|839
|33
|Lee
|365
|24
|Shelby
|311
|9
|Marshall
|307
|5
|Montgomery
|289
|4
|Chambers
|285
|18
|Tallapoosa
|274
|17
|Madison
|211
|4
|Tuscaloosa
|192
|0
|Baldwin
|161
|3
|Etowah
|125
|8
|Coffee
|95
|0
|Walker
|92
|0
|Calhoun
|91
|3
|Elmore
|79
|1
|Houston
|77
|3
|Marion
|74
|5
|DeKalb
|70
|2
|Morgan
|64
|0
|St. Clair
|64
|0
|Pike
|62
|0
|Randolph
|60
|4
|Talladega
|57
|2
|Wilcox
|56
|1
|Sumter
|53
|2
|Russell
|53
|0
|Chilton
|51
|1
|Cullman
|50
|0
|Pickens
|48
|1
|Greene
|46
|0
|Jackson
|45
|2
|Marengo
|41
|3
|Franklin
|41
|0
|Limestone
|41
|0
|Hale
|41
|2
|Lowndes
|38
|1
|Bibb
|38
|0
|Autauga
|37
|2
|Blount
|34
|0
|Macon
|34
|2
|Barbour
|33
|0
|Covington
|33
|1
|Dallas
|33
|2
|Butler
|32
|1
|Choctaw
|32
|0
|Lauderdale
|31
|2
|Coosa
|29
|1
|Washington
|26
|1
|Dale
|25
|0
|Escambia
|25
|1
|Clarke
|25
|1
|Colbert
|23
|2
|Henry
|22
|1
|Clay
|19
|1
|Cherokee
|14
|0
|Cleburne
|12
|1
|Bullock
|12
|0
|Monroe
|12
|1
|Lawrence
|12
|0
|Winston
|11
|0
|Crenshaw
|11
|0
|Lamar
|10
|0
|Conecuh
|9
|0
|Perry
|9
|0
|Geneva
|8
|0
|Fayette
|5
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|2296
|44
|Davidson
|2236
|23
|Sumner
|593
|34
|Bledsoe
|588
|0
|Rutherford
|405
|9
|Williamson
|397
|7
|Out of TN
|332
|2
|Wilson
|233
|3
|Knox
|210
|4
|Bedford
|159
|2
|Hamilton
|141
|13
|Robertson
|136
|0
|Montgomery
|136
|2
|Putnam
|109
|5
|Madison
|101
|1
|Tipton
|94
|0
|Cumberland
|67
|0
|Dickson
|66
|0
|Blount
|53
|3
|Washington
|52
|0
|Fayette
|52
|1
|Trousdale
|48
|1
|Lake
|48
|0
|Sullivan
|47
|1
|Sevier
|45
|1
|Bradley
|43
|1
|Hickman
|41
|0
|Greene
|41
|2
|Maury
|40
|0
|Macon
|38
|3
|Gibson
|38
|1
|Unassigned
|37
|0
|Cheatham
|36
|0
|Coffee
|32
|0
|Dyer
|31
|0
|Hawkins
|29
|2
|Franklin
|29
|1
|Grundy
|28
|1
|Marion
|28
|1
|Loudon
|27
|0
|Anderson
|25
|1
|Marshall
|22
|1
|Smith
|19
|1
|Weakley
|19
|0
|Lauderdale
|18
|0
|Jefferson
|18
|0
|Haywood
|18
|1
|Carroll
|16
|1
|Lawrence
|16
|0
|Hamblen
|15
|2
|Campbell
|14
|1
|McMinn
|14
|0
|Cocke
|14
|0
|DeKalb
|13
|0
|Monroe
|13
|1
|Carter
|12
|1
|Lincoln
|12
|0
|Obion
|12
|1
|Henry
|11
|0
|McNairy
|11
|0
|Hardeman
|11
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|Chester
|10
|0
|Cannon
|10
|0
|Humphreys
|9
|1
|Perry
|8
|0
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Roane
|7
|0
|Polk
|7
|0
|Crockett
|7
|0
|Overton
|7
|0
|Benton
|6
|1
|Morgan
|6
|0
|Henderson
|6
|0
|Meigs
|6
|0
|Claiborne
|5
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Warren
|5
|0
|Giles
|5
|0
|Sequatchie
|5
|0
|Hardin
|5
|0
|Grainger
|4
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Fentress
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Houston
|4
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Rhea
|3
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Unicoi
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0