Noticias Principales 26 de abril
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|845
|40
|Jefferson
|797
|33
|Lee
|351
|22
|Shelby
|294
|7
|Chambers
|282
|17
|Montgomery
|274
|4
|Marshall
|267
|4
|Tallapoosa
|261
|17
|Madison
|202
|4
|Tuscaloosa
|182
|0
|Baldwin
|147
|3
|Etowah
|121
|8
|Walker
|89
|0
|Calhoun
|89
|3
|Coffee
|87
|1
|Houston
|76
|3
|Elmore
|74
|1
|Marion
|69
|5
|St. Clair
|63
|0
|DeKalb
|61
|2
|Randolph
|60
|4
|Pike
|58
|0
|Morgan
|55
|0
|Talladega
|54
|2
|Wilcox
|53
|1
|Russell
|53
|0
|Sumter
|51
|1
|Chilton
|49
|1
|Cullman
|47
|0
|Pickens
|45
|1
|Jackson
|45
|2
|Greene
|44
|0
|Limestone
|41
|0
|Marengo
|39
|3
|Hale
|39
|2
|Autauga
|36
|2
|Lowndes
|36
|1
|Bibb
|34
|0
|Barbour
|32
|0
|Dallas
|32
|2
|Franklin
|32
|0
|Covington
|31
|0
|Blount
|31
|0
|Macon
|29
|2
|Coosa
|29
|1
|Lauderdale
|25
|2
|Choctaw
|25
|0
|Clarke
|24
|1
|Colbert
|23
|2
|Dale
|23
|0
|Henry
|22
|1
|Escambia
|22
|1
|Butler
|21
|0
|Clay
|19
|0
|Washington
|19
|1
|Cleburne
|12
|1
|Bullock
|12
|0
|Lawrence
|12
|0
|Cherokee
|12
|0
|Monroe
|11
|1
|Winston
|10
|0
|Crenshaw
|10
|0
|Lamar
|10
|0
|Conecuh
|9
|0
|Perry
|9
|0
|Geneva
|6
|0
|Fayette
|4
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Davidson
|2136
|22
|Shelby
|2086
|43
|Bledsoe
|586
|0
|Sumner
|584
|34
|Rutherford
|387
|8
|Williamson
|381
|7
|Out of TN
|307
|1
|Knox
|210
|4
|Wilson
|199
|3
|Bedford
|150
|2
|Hamilton
|140
|13
|Montgomery
|134
|2
|Robertson
|127
|0
|Putnam
|106
|5
|Madison
|99
|1
|Tipton
|91
|0
|Cumberland
|66
|0
|Dickson
|64
|0
|Blount
|53
|3
|Fayette
|51
|1
|Washington
|49
|0
|Lake
|48
|0
|Sullivan
|48
|1
|Unassigned
|48
|0
|Trousdale
|47
|1
|Sevier
|42
|1
|Bradley
|41
|1
|Greene
|41
|2
|Hickman
|40
|0
|Maury
|38
|0
|Macon
|37
|3
|Cheatham
|36
|0
|Gibson
|35
|1
|Coffee
|31
|0
|Dyer
|31
|0
|Franklin
|29
|1
|Hawkins
|29
|2
|Marion
|28
|1
|Grundy
|28
|1
|Loudon
|25
|0
|Anderson
|24
|1
|Marshall
|22
|1
|Smith
|19
|1
|Jefferson
|17
|0
|Haywood
|17
|1
|Weakley
|16
|0
|Lawrence
|16
|0
|Lauderdale
|16
|0
|Carroll
|16
|1
|Cocke
|14
|0
|Hamblen
|14
|2
|Campbell
|13
|1
|Lincoln
|12
|0
|Monroe
|12
|1
|Obion
|12
|1
|DeKalb
|11
|0
|Henry
|11
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|McNairy
|11
|0
|Hardeman
|11
|0
|McMinn
|10
|0
|Chester
|10
|0
|Carter
|10
|1
|Cannon
|10
|0
|Humphreys
|9
|1
|Perry
|8
|0
|Roane
|7
|0
|Overton
|7
|0
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Crockett
|7
|0
|Morgan
|6
|0
|Polk
|6
|0
|Stewart
|6
|0
|Benton
|6
|1
|Clay
|5
|0
|Warren
|5
|0
|Claiborne
|5
|0
|Hardin
|5
|0
|Henderson
|5
|0
|Meigs
|5
|0
|Giles
|5
|0
|Houston
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Grainger
|4
|0
|Fentress
|4
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Sequatchie
|4
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Rhea
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|Van Buren
|2
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Unicoi
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0