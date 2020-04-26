Carson's Evening Forecast 4/26

Clear

Clouds clear out tonight, but overnight lows are cold in the upper 30s to near 40. Lots of sunshine Monday with highs in the low 70s.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6270

Reported Deaths: 216
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile84540
Jefferson79733
Lee35122
Shelby2947
Chambers28217
Montgomery2744
Marshall2674
Tallapoosa26117
Madison2024
Tuscaloosa1820
Baldwin1473
Etowah1218
Walker890
Calhoun893
Coffee871
Houston763
Elmore741
Marion695
St. Clair630
DeKalb612
Randolph604
Pike580
Morgan550
Talladega542
Wilcox531
Russell530
Sumter511
Chilton491
Cullman470
Pickens451
Jackson452
Greene440
Limestone410
Marengo393
Hale392
Autauga362
Lowndes361
Bibb340
Barbour320
Dallas322
Franklin320
Covington310
Blount310
Macon292
Coosa291
Lauderdale252
Choctaw250
Clarke241
Colbert232
Dale230
Henry221
Escambia221
Butler210
Clay190
Washington191
Cleburne121
Bullock120
Lawrence120
Cherokee120
Monroe111
Winston100
Crenshaw100
Lamar100
Conecuh90
Perry90
Geneva60
Fayette40
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9189

Reported Deaths: 177
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson213622
Shelby208643
Bledsoe5860
Sumner58434
Rutherford3878
Williamson3817
Out of TN3071
Knox2104
Wilson1993
Bedford1502
Hamilton14013
Montgomery1342
Robertson1270
Putnam1065
Madison991
Tipton910
Cumberland660
Dickson640
Blount533
Fayette511
Washington490
Lake480
Sullivan481
Unassigned480
Trousdale471
Sevier421
Bradley411
Greene412
Hickman400
Maury380
Macon373
Cheatham360
Gibson351
Coffee310
Dyer310
Franklin291
Hawkins292
Marion281
Grundy281
Loudon250
Anderson241
Marshall221
Smith191
Jefferson170
Haywood171
Weakley160
Lawrence160
Lauderdale160
Carroll161
Cocke140
Hamblen142
Campbell131
Lincoln120
Monroe121
Obion121
DeKalb110
Henry110
Scott110
McNairy110
Hardeman110
McMinn100
Chester100
Carter101
Cannon100
Humphreys91
Perry80
Roane70
Overton70
Jackson70
Crockett70
Morgan60
Polk60
Stewart60
Benton61
Clay50
Warren50
Claiborne50
Hardin50
Henderson50
Meigs50
Giles50
Houston40
White40
Grainger40
Fentress40
Decatur40
Sequatchie40
Union30
Rhea30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Johnson20
Wayne20
Lewis20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

