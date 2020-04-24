Rob's April 24th North Alabama Weather Forecast

Low clouds from this morning will clear enough for partly to mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon. There is a threat for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday in North Alabama.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|756
|39
|Jefferson
|726
|31
|Lee
|331
|20
|Shelby
|278
|6
|Chambers
|270
|16
|Montgomery
|253
|3
|Tallapoosa
|242
|15
|Marshall
|241
|4
|Madison
|205
|4
|Tuscaloosa
|165
|1
|Baldwin
|132
|3
|Etowah
|116
|8
|Walker
|90
|0
|Calhoun
|85
|3
|Houston
|75
|3
|Elmore
|74
|1
|Coffee
|73
|1
|Marion
|65
|5
|St. Clair
|62
|0
|Randolph
|60
|3
|DeKalb
|58
|2
|Pike
|53
|0
|Morgan
|52
|0
|Talladega
|52
|2
|Russell
|52
|0
|Wilcox
|50
|1
|Chilton
|46
|1
|Sumter
|46
|0
|Cullman
|44
|0
|Pickens
|44
|1
|Jackson
|42
|2
|Marengo
|40
|3
|Greene
|40
|0
|Limestone
|39
|0
|Hale
|36
|1
|Bibb
|34
|0
|Autauga
|32
|2
|Lowndes
|32
|1
|Dallas
|30
|2
|Blount
|29
|0
|Barbour
|29
|0
|Macon
|28
|2
|Covington
|27
|0
|Clarke
|25
|1
|Lauderdale
|25
|3
|Coosa
|24
|1
|Franklin
|22
|0
|Dale
|22
|0
|Choctaw
|21
|0
|Henry
|20
|0
|Colbert
|20
|1
|Clay
|19
|0
|Washington
|18
|1
|Escambia
|18
|1
|Butler
|17
|0
|Cherokee
|13
|0
|Cleburne
|12
|1
|Lawrence
|12
|0
|Bullock
|11
|0
|Winston
|10
|0
|Conecuh
|9
|0
|Perry
|9
|0
|Monroe
|9
|1
|Lamar
|8
|0
|Crenshaw
|6
|0
|Geneva
|5
|0
|Fayette
|4
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|1873
|39
|Davidson
|1719
|20
|Sumner
|530
|31
|Williamson
|359
|6
|Rutherford
|338
|7
|Out of TN
|265
|1
|Knox
|196
|4
|Wilson
|187
|1
|Hamilton
|124
|12
|Montgomery
|124
|2
|Robertson
|117
|0
|Bedford
|105
|2
|Putnam
|95
|3
|Madison
|90
|1
|Tipton
|83
|0
|Cumberland
|59
|0
|Fayette
|48
|1
|Dickson
|46
|0
|Blount
|46
|3
|Washington
|46
|0
|Sullivan
|45
|1
|Greene
|37
|2
|Bradley
|37
|1
|Unassigned
|36
|0
|Macon
|34
|3
|Maury
|34
|0
|Gibson
|32
|0
|Sevier
|29
|1
|Hawkins
|28
|2
|Marion
|28
|1
|Dyer
|28
|0
|Franklin
|27
|1
|Grundy
|26
|1
|Loudon
|23
|0
|Trousdale
|23
|1
|Marshall
|22
|1
|Cheatham
|22
|0
|Coffee
|21
|0
|Anderson
|21
|1
|Lawrence
|16
|0
|Lauderdale
|16
|0
|Jefferson
|16
|0
|Smith
|14
|1
|Carroll
|14
|1
|Hamblen
|13
|1
|Campbell
|13
|1
|Haywood
|13
|1
|Scott
|12
|0
|DeKalb
|12
|0
|Cocke
|11
|0
|Lincoln
|11
|0
|Monroe
|11
|1
|Bledsoe
|11
|0
|Henry
|9
|0
|Obion
|9
|1
|Chester
|9
|0
|McNairy
|9
|0
|Weakley
|8
|0
|Hardeman
|8
|0
|Cannon
|8
|0
|Roane
|8
|0
|Overton
|7
|0
|Crockett
|6
|0
|Jackson
|6
|0
|Giles
|6
|0
|Humphreys
|6
|0
|Stewart
|6
|0
|McMinn
|6
|0
|Perry
|6
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Carter
|5
|1
|Claiborne
|5
|0
|Polk
|5
|0
|Morgan
|5
|0
|Henderson
|5
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Benton
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Houston
|4
|0
|Warren
|4
|0
|Lake
|4
|0
|Hardin
|4
|0
|Fentress
|4
|0
|Grainger
|4
|0
|Rhea
|3
|0
|Sequatchie
|3
|0
|Meigs
|3
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Hickman
|3
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Moore
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Van Buren
|1
|0
|Unicoi
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0