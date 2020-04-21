2020 NFL DRAFT VIGNETTE ANFERNEE JENNINGS from ESPN and ABC
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|714
|37
|Jefferson
|698
|26
|Lee
|319
|19
|Shelby
|273
|6
|Chambers
|259
|16
|Montgomery
|245
|3
|Tallapoosa
|228
|14
|Madison
|203
|4
|Marshall
|194
|5
|Tuscaloosa
|158
|1
|Baldwin
|123
|3
|Etowah
|109
|8
|Walker
|91
|0
|Calhoun
|83
|3
|Houston
|73
|3
|Elmore
|73
|1
|Coffee
|68
|1
|Marion
|65
|5
|Randolph
|59
|3
|St. Clair
|59
|0
|DeKalb
|51
|2
|Morgan
|51
|0
|Talladega
|50
|2
|Wilcox
|49
|1
|Russell
|48
|0
|Pike
|46
|0
|Cullman
|45
|0
|Sumter
|44
|0
|Chilton
|44
|0
|Pickens
|43
|0
|Jackson
|41
|2
|Limestone
|40
|0
|Marengo
|35
|2
|Hale
|34
|1
|Lowndes
|32
|0
|Greene
|32
|0
|Bibb
|32
|0
|Autauga
|30
|1
|Dallas
|29
|2
|Barbour
|28
|0
|Macon
|27
|2
|Blount
|26
|0
|Covington
|26
|0
|Lauderdale
|25
|4
|Coosa
|24
|1
|Clarke
|24
|1
|Dale
|21
|0
|Henry
|20
|0
|Clay
|19
|0
|Choctaw
|18
|0
|Franklin
|18
|0
|Escambia
|17
|0
|Washington
|17
|1
|Colbert
|16
|1
|Butler
|15
|0
|Cherokee
|13
|0
|Cleburne
|12
|1
|Bullock
|11
|0
|Winston
|10
|0
|Lawrence
|10
|0
|Perry
|9
|0
|Lamar
|9
|0
|Conecuh
|9
|0
|Monroe
|9
|1
|Crenshaw
|6
|0
|Fayette
|4
|0
|Geneva
|4
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|1873
|39
|Davidson
|1719
|20
|Sumner
|530
|31
|Williamson
|359
|6
|Rutherford
|338
|7
|Out of TN
|265
|1
|Knox
|196
|4
|Wilson
|187
|1
|Hamilton
|124
|12
|Montgomery
|124
|2
|Robertson
|117
|0
|Bedford
|105
|2
|Putnam
|95
|3
|Madison
|90
|1
|Tipton
|83
|0
|Cumberland
|59
|0
|Fayette
|48
|1
|Dickson
|46
|0
|Blount
|46
|3
|Washington
|46
|0
|Sullivan
|45
|1
|Greene
|37
|2
|Bradley
|37
|1
|Unassigned
|36
|0
|Macon
|34
|3
|Maury
|34
|0
|Gibson
|32
|0
|Sevier
|29
|1
|Hawkins
|28
|2
|Marion
|28
|1
|Dyer
|28
|0
|Franklin
|27
|1
|Grundy
|26
|1
|Loudon
|23
|0
|Trousdale
|23
|1
|Marshall
|22
|1
|Cheatham
|22
|0
|Coffee
|21
|0
|Anderson
|21
|1
|Lawrence
|16
|0
|Lauderdale
|16
|0
|Jefferson
|16
|0
|Smith
|14
|1
|Carroll
|14
|1
|Hamblen
|13
|1
|Campbell
|13
|1
|Haywood
|13
|1
|Scott
|12
|0
|DeKalb
|12
|0
|Cocke
|11
|0
|Lincoln
|11
|0
|Monroe
|11
|1
|Bledsoe
|11
|0
|Henry
|9
|0
|Obion
|9
|1
|Chester
|9
|0
|McNairy
|9
|0
|Weakley
|8
|0
|Hardeman
|8
|0
|Cannon
|8
|0
|Roane
|8
|0
|Overton
|7
|0
|Crockett
|6
|0
|Jackson
|6
|0
|Giles
|6
|0
|Humphreys
|6
|0
|Stewart
|6
|0
|McMinn
|6
|0
|Perry
|6
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Carter
|5
|1
|Claiborne
|5
|0
|Polk
|5
|0
|Morgan
|5
|0
|Henderson
|5
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Benton
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Houston
|4
|0
|Warren
|4
|0
|Lake
|4
|0
|Hardin
|4
|0
|Fentress
|4
|0
|Grainger
|4
|0
|Rhea
|3
|0
|Sequatchie
|3
|0
|Meigs
|3
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Hickman
|3
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Moore
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Van Buren
|1
|0
|Unicoi
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0