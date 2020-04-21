Tuesday Fast Cast

Tuesday Morning's Top Stories
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|688
|26
|Mobile
|680
|33
|Lee
|311
|15
|Shelby
|273
|6
|Chambers
|257
|13
|Montgomery
|231
|3
|Madison
|202
|4
|Tallapoosa
|193
|12
|Marshall
|167
|3
|Tuscaloosa
|153
|1
|Baldwin
|117
|3
|Etowah
|100
|7
|Walker
|90
|0
|Calhoun
|80
|3
|Houston
|70
|2
|Elmore
|69
|1
|Coffee
|64
|0
|Marion
|63
|5
|St. Clair
|57
|0
|Randolph
|56
|3
|Wilcox
|49
|1
|Russell
|48
|0
|Morgan
|48
|0
|Talladega
|47
|1
|DeKalb
|46
|2
|Cullman
|44
|0
|Chilton
|43
|0
|Pike
|41
|0
|Limestone
|40
|0
|Pickens
|40
|0
|Sumter
|40
|0
|Jackson
|39
|2
|Greene
|32
|0
|Bibb
|32
|0
|Lowndes
|31
|0
|Hale
|31
|1
|Marengo
|30
|2
|Autauga
|28
|1
|Dallas
|26
|2
|Macon
|26
|2
|Covington
|24
|0
|Lauderdale
|24
|4
|Clarke
|24
|0
|Coosa
|23
|1
|Blount
|22
|0
|Barbour
|22
|0
|Dale
|21
|0
|Clay
|19
|0
|Henry
|18
|0
|Franklin
|18
|0
|Choctaw
|17
|0
|Escambia
|16
|0
|Colbert
|16
|1
|Washington
|16
|1
|Butler
|14
|0
|Cleburne
|12
|1
|Cherokee
|12
|0
|Bullock
|11
|0
|Lawrence
|10
|0
|Lamar
|9
|0
|Monroe
|9
|1
|Conecuh
|9
|0
|Perry
|9
|0
|Winston
|9
|0
|Crenshaw
|6
|0
|Geneva
|4
|0
|Fayette
|3
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|1839
|35
|Davidson
|1675
|19
|Sumner
|518
|31
|Williamson
|357
|6
|Rutherford
|328
|7
|Out of TN
|273
|1
|Knox
|193
|4
|Wilson
|185
|1
|Montgomery
|122
|2
|Hamilton
|118
|12
|Robertson
|116
|0
|Putnam
|96
|3
|Madison
|87
|1
|Tipton
|83
|0
|Bedford
|76
|2
|Cumberland
|58
|0
|Unassigned
|57
|0
|Fayette
|46
|1
|Dickson
|46
|0
|Washington
|46
|0
|Blount
|46
|3
|Sullivan
|45
|1
|Bradley
|37
|1
|Greene
|35
|2
|Maury
|34
|0
|Macon
|34
|3
|Gibson
|31
|0
|Marion
|28
|1
|Dyer
|28
|0
|Franklin
|27
|1
|Hawkins
|27
|2
|Sevier
|26
|1
|Grundy
|25
|1
|Loudon
|23
|0
|Cheatham
|22
|0
|Trousdale
|21
|1
|Coffee
|20
|0
|Marshall
|16
|1
|Lauderdale
|16
|0
|Jefferson
|16
|0
|Anderson
|16
|1
|Lawrence
|15
|0
|Carroll
|15
|1
|Smith
|14
|1
|Haywood
|13
|1
|Campbell
|13
|1
|DeKalb
|12
|0
|Cocke
|11
|0
|Monroe
|11
|1
|Scott
|11
|0
|Bledsoe
|10
|0
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Obion
|9
|1
|McNairy
|9
|0
|Henry
|9
|0
|Cannon
|8
|0
|Chester
|8
|0
|Roane
|8
|0
|Hamblen
|8
|1
|Weakley
|8
|0
|Hardeman
|7
|0
|Overton
|7
|0
|Crockett
|6
|0
|Stewart
|6
|0
|McMinn
|6
|0
|Perry
|6
|0
|Humphreys
|6
|0
|Jackson
|6
|0
|Carter
|5
|1
|Clay
|5
|0
|Giles
|5
|0
|Warren
|5
|0
|Morgan
|5
|0
|Polk
|5
|0
|Claiborne
|5
|0
|Henderson
|4
|0
|Houston
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Lake
|4
|0
|Hardin
|4
|0
|Grainger
|4
|0
|Benton
|4
|0
|Fentress
|4
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Sequatchie
|3
|0
|Meigs
|3
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Rhea
|2
|0
|Hickman
|2
|0
|Moore
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0
|Unicoi
|1
|0
|Van Buren
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0