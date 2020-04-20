Protests in Alabama
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|682
|25
|Mobile
|661
|28
|Lee
|308
|14
|Shelby
|268
|7
|Chambers
|245
|13
|Montgomery
|226
|3
|Madison
|199
|4
|Tallapoosa
|195
|12
|Marshall
|149
|4
|Tuscaloosa
|145
|1
|Baldwin
|112
|2
|Etowah
|98
|7
|Walker
|85
|0
|Calhoun
|71
|2
|Houston
|66
|2
|Elmore
|63
|1
|Marion
|61
|5
|Coffee
|59
|0
|St. Clair
|54
|0
|Randolph
|53
|3
|Morgan
|47
|0
|Wilcox
|47
|1
|Talladega
|46
|1
|Russell
|43
|0
|DeKalb
|42
|2
|Cullman
|42
|0
|Chilton
|41
|0
|Limestone
|40
|0
|Pickens
|38
|0
|Jackson
|38
|2
|Pike
|37
|0
|Sumter
|36
|0
|Greene
|29
|0
|Lowndes
|28
|0
|Bibb
|28
|0
|Marengo
|26
|1
|Autauga
|26
|2
|Hale
|25
|1
|Dallas
|25
|2
|Macon
|25
|2
|Clarke
|24
|0
|Lauderdale
|23
|4
|Coosa
|22
|1
|Covington
|22
|1
|Blount
|21
|0
|Barbour
|20
|0
|Dale
|20
|0
|Clay
|18
|0
|Henry
|17
|0
|Franklin
|17
|0
|Washington
|16
|1
|Colbert
|16
|1
|Choctaw
|14
|0
|Escambia
|14
|0
|Butler
|14
|0
|Cherokee
|12
|0
|Cleburne
|12
|1
|Conecuh
|10
|0
|Perry
|9
|0
|Lawrence
|9
|0
|Winston
|9
|0
|Bullock
|9
|0
|Monroe
|9
|1
|Lamar
|8
|0
|Crenshaw
|6
|0
|Geneva
|4
|0
|Fayette
|4
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|1778
|35
|Davidson
|1638
|19
|Sumner
|509
|30
|Williamson
|348
|6
|Rutherford
|309
|6
|Out of TN
|274
|1
|Knox
|194
|4
|Wilson
|181
|1
|Montgomery
|119
|2
|Hamilton
|116
|12
|Robertson
|113
|0
|Putnam
|95
|2
|Unassigned
|88
|0
|Madison
|86
|0
|Bedford
|71
|2
|Cumberland
|57
|0
|Tipton
|56
|0
|Blount
|46
|3
|Washington
|46
|0
|Sullivan
|45
|1
|Dickson
|45
|0
|Fayette
|45
|1
|Bradley
|37
|1
|Maury
|34
|0
|Macon
|33
|3
|Gibson
|31
|0
|Greene
|30
|2
|Dyer
|28
|0
|Marion
|28
|1
|Hawkins
|27
|2
|Franklin
|26
|1
|Grundy
|25
|1
|Sevier
|24
|1
|Loudon
|22
|0
|Cheatham
|22
|0
|Trousdale
|22
|1
|Coffee
|20
|0
|Marshall
|16
|1
|Anderson
|16
|1
|Lawrence
|15
|0
|Lauderdale
|15
|0
|Jefferson
|15
|1
|Carroll
|15
|0
|Haywood
|13
|1
|Smith
|13
|1
|Campbell
|12
|1
|Scott
|11
|0
|Cocke
|11
|0
|Monroe
|10
|1
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|DeKalb
|10
|0
|Obion
|9
|1
|McNairy
|9
|0
|Henry
|9
|0
|Bledsoe
|9
|0
|Roane
|8
|0
|Hamblen
|8
|1
|Weakley
|8
|0
|Cannon
|8
|0
|Chester
|8
|0
|Overton
|7
|0
|Hardeman
|7
|0
|Humphreys
|7
|0
|Stewart
|6
|0
|McMinn
|6
|0
|Jackson
|6
|0
|Perry
|6
|0
|Carter
|5
|1
|Crockett
|5
|0
|Claiborne
|5
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Warren
|5
|0
|Morgan
|5
|0
|Polk
|5
|0
|Giles
|5
|0
|Henderson
|4
|0
|Lake
|4
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Houston
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Benton
|4
|0
|Hardin
|4
|0
|Fentress
|4
|0
|Grainger
|4
|0
|Meigs
|3
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Sequatchie
|3
|0
|Rhea
|2
|0
|Moore
|2
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0
|Hickman
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Van Buren
|1
|0
|Unicoi
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0